Raleigh News & Observer

Catawba Two Kings Casino hasn’t satisfied federal regulators as investigation nears end

This summer, Catawba Indian Nation leaders said a federal investigation into its business dealings for the tribe’s Two Kings Casino was a “standard review.”. But documents pertaining to the investigation show the National Indian Gaming Commission has had substantial concerns about the legality of the Catawba business agreements for more than a year.
cityoflenoir.com

City installs new outdoor lights at Mulberry Recreation Center

If you've driven by the Mulberry Recreation Center at night recently, you may have noticed some bright lights shining on the pickleball and tennis courts. Staff worked with a local electric contractor to take advantage of a Duke Energy incentive to replace all the lights around the playground, skate park, and tennis and pickleball courts at the center. The contractor installed more than 50 new, 300-watt LED area lights on about a dozen light poles.
WCNC

UPS hiring event in Charlotte this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — UPS hopes to hire hundreds of workers in the Charlotte area for the 2022 holiday shipping season. UPS announced it will hold a hiring fair in Charlotte on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The event will be located at 1815 West Pointe Drive in west Charlotte.
WBTV

Community working to help homeless man

The Charlotte Fire Department controlled a carbon monoxide leak that exposed 27 people in south Charlotte after four hours. Two people were transported to the hospital after being shot in northwest Charlotte, Medic says. Mother calls for safer gun measures after 4-year-old dies in Charlotte. Updated: 5 hours ago. It’s...
Statesville Record & Landmark

Three Iredell County schools will be first to add Cyber Swat program

Kids talk to kids, friends talk to friends. That’s why the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and Iredell-Statesville Schools will be the first to bring the Safe Surfin’ Foundation’s Cyber Swat program to North Carolina. They hope the program’s peer-to-peer approach is more effective in teaching kids how to protect themselves on the internet.
WBTV

$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Iredell County

TROUTMAN, N.C. (WBTV) - A lucky person in Iredell County purchased a $1 million Powerball ticket that was drawn on Wednesday. The North Carolina Education Lottery says the ticket matched all five white balls to win the prize. The ticket was purchased at the Sheetz on Charlotte Highway in Troutman.
WNCT

Largest Holiday show in North America returns to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 55th annual Southern Christmas Show, the largest holiday show in North America, will return to Charlotte from Nov. 10-20 with more than 400 vendors showcasing the latest gifts, treats, holiday décor, gourmet goodies and much more. Hosted by Marketplace Events, the show will be held at The Park Expo and Conference […]
focusnewspaper.com

U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree To Visit Newton, Tuesday, Nov. 8th

Newton, NC – Each year, a different national forest provides a tree to light up the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol building for the holiday season. The National Forests in North Carolina, in partnership with nonprofit partner Choose Outdoors, will bring the 2022 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree from the Pisgah Forest to Washington, D.C., including a special appearance in Downtown Newton the evening of Tuesday, Nov. 8.
wccbcharlotte.com

Powerball $1 Billion Prize Almost Sold At Two Rock Hill Gas Stations

ROCK HILL, S.C. – Rock Hill might be the place to find the winning Powerball ticket. Two gas stations almost sold the winning $1 Billion ticket Monday. Someone matched four of the five white numbers at the BP on Dave Lyle Boulevard and someone else did the same at the Rock Hill Express on India Hook road.
WSOC Charlotte

Southern Christmas Show brings North America’s largest holiday show to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The Southern Christmas Show will create a one-stop holiday shop as it kicks off later this month, offering everything from recipes to presents under one roof. The 55th annual event — themed “Winter Wonderland” — is the largest holiday show in North America. Expect more than 400 vendors offering gifts, treats, holiday décor and gourmet goodies.
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Town Is Snowiest In The State

The North Carolina town of Beech Mountain is the “snowiest” in the state. According to Only In Your State, it gets the most snow in North Carolina every season. Situated on the Avery/Watauga County line, it’s known as “Eastern America’s Highest Town.” From the 10th tee at The Beech Mountain Club, you can see three states. Beech Mountain’s elevation is more than 5500 feet above sea level. The investors who first developed Beech Mountain early on saw it as a ski resort. Beech Mountain Ski Resort is next to what once was the “Land Of Oz” theme park. One of the things people seem to find most charming about Beech Mountain is its size. There are less than 350 residents who call it home year-round, adding to the quaint atmosphere without being crowded. However, there’s no shortage of homes and condos for visitors looking for a ski getaway.
Taylorsville Times

Morgan sentenced in murders of Furey, Kennedy

In Alexander County Superior Court this week, one of three defendants was sentenced in the grisly 2019 shooting deaths of Chad Lee Kennedy, age 38, and Mark Jefferson “Jeff” Furey, age 57. Defendants in the case are Adam Thomas Morgan, Robert Bryan Hoover, and Brandy Lynn Miller. Adam...
