Our trip to Sweet Tea Bed & Breakfast and the Hickory, North Carolina areaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerHickory, NC
Wendy's Employee Unjustly Fired After 20 Years Gets to Be a Cop at Mount Holly Police Dept. Before Big Retirement PartyZack LoveMount Holly, NC
Missing 74-Year-Old Woman's Body Found After Car Is FoundStill UnsolvedIredell County, NC
Musician Bing Futch in town for Piedmont Folkways and Carolina BalloonFestKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
A Down Syndrome Employee was Fired from Wendy's After 20 Years of Service, Then Offered His Job Back. Big Mistake.Zack LoveStanley, NC
Raleigh News & Observer
Catawba Two Kings Casino hasn’t satisfied federal regulators as investigation nears end
This summer, Catawba Indian Nation leaders said a federal investigation into its business dealings for the tribe’s Two Kings Casino was a “standard review.”. But documents pertaining to the investigation show the National Indian Gaming Commission has had substantial concerns about the legality of the Catawba business agreements for more than a year.
cityoflenoir.com
City installs new outdoor lights at Mulberry Recreation Center
If you've driven by the Mulberry Recreation Center at night recently, you may have noticed some bright lights shining on the pickleball and tennis courts. Staff worked with a local electric contractor to take advantage of a Duke Energy incentive to replace all the lights around the playground, skate park, and tennis and pickleball courts at the center. The contractor installed more than 50 new, 300-watt LED area lights on about a dozen light poles.
Community unites to preserve Concord neighborhood’s legacy
CONCORD, N.C. — A community in Concord is making an effort to give a neighborhood a historical designation to preserve its legacy. Connie Bost has lived in her house in Concord’s Logan neighborhood since long before the roads were paved. “I’m 74. All my life we’ve lived here,”...
Beating inflation: Some ways you can save money at the grocery store
CHARLOTTE — Consumer adviser Clark Howard has strategies to save you money as the cost of food keeps increasing at grocery stores. “It’s such a deal,” Howard said. On Monday at 6 a.m. on Channel 9, Clark gives advice on what to do before you make a trip to the store.
UPS hiring event in Charlotte this weekend
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — UPS hopes to hire hundreds of workers in the Charlotte area for the 2022 holiday shipping season. UPS announced it will hold a hiring fair in Charlotte on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The event will be located at 1815 West Pointe Drive in west Charlotte.
THC-infused snacks that look like legitimate brands found in North Carolina schools
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — They may look like harmless packets of chips and candies, but authorities in North Carolina are sounding the alarm after a statewide operation found counterfeit snacks that were actually infused with THC, the same psychoactive substance found in marijuana. According to the North Carolina Secretary...
WBTV
Community working to help homeless man
The Charlotte Fire Department controlled a carbon monoxide leak that exposed 27 people in south Charlotte after four hours. Two people were transported to the hospital after being shot in northwest Charlotte, Medic says. Mother calls for safer gun measures after 4-year-old dies in Charlotte.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Three Iredell County schools will be first to add Cyber Swat program
Kids talk to kids, friends talk to friends. That’s why the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and Iredell-Statesville Schools will be the first to bring the Safe Surfin’ Foundation’s Cyber Swat program to North Carolina. They hope the program’s peer-to-peer approach is more effective in teaching kids how to protect themselves on the internet.
WBTV
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Iredell County
TROUTMAN, N.C. (WBTV) - A lucky person in Iredell County purchased a $1 million Powerball ticket that was drawn on Wednesday. The North Carolina Education Lottery says the ticket matched all five white balls to win the prize. The ticket was purchased at the Sheetz on Charlotte Highway in Troutman.
Largest Holiday show in North America returns to Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 55th annual Southern Christmas Show, the largest holiday show in North America, will return to Charlotte from Nov. 10-20 with more than 400 vendors showcasing the latest gifts, treats, holiday décor, gourmet goodies and much more. Hosted by Marketplace Events, the show will be held at The Park Expo and Conference […]
North Carolina woman sentenced to 8 years for embezzling $15M from former employer, used funds to pay for wedding
According to court documents, from 2013 to January 2020, Donna Osowitt Steele, 53, of Taylorsville, executed an extensive scheme to defraud her employer, only identified in documents as 'Victim Company A.'
Shots fired at family home of North Carolina US House candidate
HICKORY, N.C. — A recent shooting at the home of GOP congressional candidate Pat Harrigan’s parents and young children caused no injuries but has placed “tremendous stress” on the family in the final weeks of his campaign, Harrigan’s mother said. The firearms manufacturer and U.S....
focusnewspaper.com
U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree To Visit Newton, Tuesday, Nov. 8th
Newton, NC – Each year, a different national forest provides a tree to light up the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol building for the holiday season. The National Forests in North Carolina, in partnership with nonprofit partner Choose Outdoors, will bring the 2022 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree from the Pisgah Forest to Washington, D.C., including a special appearance in Downtown Newton the evening of Tuesday, Nov. 8.
wccbcharlotte.com
Mecklenburg County Mugshots November 4th
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Friday, November 4th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
wccbcharlotte.com
Powerball $1 Billion Prize Almost Sold At Two Rock Hill Gas Stations
ROCK HILL, S.C. – Rock Hill might be the place to find the winning Powerball ticket. Two gas stations almost sold the winning $1 Billion ticket Monday. Someone matched four of the five white numbers at the BP on Dave Lyle Boulevard and someone else did the same at the Rock Hill Express on India Hook road.
Southern Christmas Show brings North America’s largest holiday show to Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — The Southern Christmas Show will create a one-stop holiday shop as it kicks off later this month, offering everything from recipes to presents under one roof. The 55th annual event — themed “Winter Wonderland” — is the largest holiday show in North America. Expect more than 400 vendors offering gifts, treats, holiday décor and gourmet goodies.
WBTV
“This is what democracy looks like”: East Meck students organize a “March to the Poll”
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A local group of high school students are doing their part to encourage everyone, regardless of their age, to have their voices heard at the polls this election season. The East Mecklenburg NAACP club organized a "March to the Poll" event Thursday afternoon to encourage any...
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Town Is Snowiest In The State
The North Carolina town of Beech Mountain is the “snowiest” in the state. According to Only In Your State, it gets the most snow in North Carolina every season. Situated on the Avery/Watauga County line, it’s known as “Eastern America’s Highest Town.” From the 10th tee at The Beech Mountain Club, you can see three states. Beech Mountain’s elevation is more than 5500 feet above sea level. The investors who first developed Beech Mountain early on saw it as a ski resort. Beech Mountain Ski Resort is next to what once was the “Land Of Oz” theme park. One of the things people seem to find most charming about Beech Mountain is its size. There are less than 350 residents who call it home year-round, adding to the quaint atmosphere without being crowded. However, there’s no shortage of homes and condos for visitors looking for a ski getaway.
Feds bust national catalytic converter theft ring, 21 people arrested
The National Insurance Crime Bureau says more than 52,000 of them were stolen in 2021, an increase of more than 1,200% from 2019.
Taylorsville Times
Morgan sentenced in murders of Furey, Kennedy
In Alexander County Superior Court this week, one of three defendants was sentenced in the grisly 2019 shooting deaths of Chad Lee Kennedy, age 38, and Mark Jefferson “Jeff” Furey, age 57. Defendants in the case are Adam Thomas Morgan, Robert Bryan Hoover, and Brandy Lynn Miller. Adam...
