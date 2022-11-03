ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Julian Sayin Commits, TE Duce Robinson Approaching Decision, and More in the News

By Julio Gonzales Jr.
 3 days ago

Julio Gonzales recaps an eventful day in the recruiting world, including names like Julian Sayin, Duce Robinson, and Leviticus Su'a

Following an eventful day, we now recap all of today's latest news in the recruiting world.

Names in the News

–5- star 2024 QB Julian Sayin, Carlsbad High School, Carlsbad, California.

Julian Sayin , the No. 14 overall prospect and No. 2 quarterback in the 2024 class, committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide on Wednesday afternoon. Sayin chose Alabama over the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs and LSU Tigers. He said the Crimson Tide was always his top choice and that his recent visit to Tuscaloosa when the Tide hosted the Mississippi State Bulldogs sealed the deal. Another factor was his relationship with quarterbacks coach Bill O'Brien and head coach Nick Saban . The Crimson Tide's recent run of quarterbacks was also a big part of his decision. Sayin's commitment gives the Tide their first five-star recruit for their 2024 class.

–4- star TE Duce Robinson, Pinnacle High School, Phoenix, Arizona.

Duece Robinson is the number one tight end in the class, and it looks like three top schools stand out. Those would be the USC Trojans, Georgia Bulldogs, and Texas Longhorns. But, of course, he likes all three schools for different reasons. For USC, Robinson relishes the opportunity to play in Lincoln Riley's offense. In Georgia, he likes the small-town feel of Athens and how football is huge in the South. For the Longhorns, he has a great relationship with Arch Manning , the number one player in the 2023 class. The Trojans and Bulldogs are the leaders but don't count out the Longhorns.

–4- star WR Traylon Ray, North Florida Christian, Tallahassee, Florida.

Traylon Ray , the No. 46 wide receiver prospect, will announce his commitment on Friday, November 4. He will decide between the Mississippi State Bulldogs, Tennessee Volunteers, and West Virginia Mountaineers. He is one of the Mountaineer's top targets and had an official visit to Morgantown in September when they hosted Towson. Wide receivers coach Tony Washington has been a significant part of his recruitment and one of the reasons the Mountaineers are one of his final three schools. The 247 Sports Crystal Ball predicts he will choose the Mountaineers, which is where I expect him to commit also.

–4- star LB Leviticus Su'a, Mater Dei High School, Santa Ana, California.

Last weekend, Leviticus Su'a was at the Rose Bowl to see the UCLA Bruins beat the Stanford Cardinal. On Monday, he was on the UCLA campus for an unofficial visit. On that visit, he was offered a scholarship after meeting linebackers coach Ken Norton Jr . However, Su'a has taken official visits with the Arizona Wildcats and Stanford. According to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine, they are the favorites right now. But the Louisville Cardinals, Oregon Ducks, and Washington Huskies are teams to watch.

–4- star 2024 WR Keylen Adams, Green Run High School, Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Keylen Adams , the No. 108 player and No. 20 wide receiver in the 2024 class, was in Happy Valley last weekend when the Penn State Nittany Lions hosted the Ohio State Buckeyes. Adams said he talked to head coach James Franklin and wide receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield during his visit. But, of course, there are other schools on his trail. Those include the Miami Hurricanes, North Carolina Tar Heels, Pittsburgh Panthers, and Virginia Tech Hokies. The On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine has the Hokies as the favorites right now, but I like the Nittany Lions.

