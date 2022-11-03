ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Soccer-Man Utd's Casemiro impressed by Ten Hag's 'obsession' with winning

 3 days ago
Nov 3 (Reuters) - Manchester United midfielder Casemiro said he has been surprised by Erik Ten Hag's obsession with winning, adding that it is a trait he has seen in very few managers.

The Brazil midfielder, who joined United from Real Madrid in a deal reported to be worth up to 70 million euros ($68.80 million) in August, previously played under Zinedine Zidane, Rafa Benitez and Carlo Ancelotti at the Spanish side.

The five-times Champions League winner has worked his way into the team and started their last eight games.

"After being in football for quite a while, even though I'm only 30, his obsession for winning is what surprised me the most," Casemiro told reporters on Wednesday ahead of their Europa League game against Real Sociedad.

"I think he's got many strengths, we all know it's a process and we're growing together. We want to win and (Ten Hag) is obsessed with teaching us and making us better to the millimetre.

"That obsession with winning is something I've only seen with very few managers."

($1 = 1.0174 euros)

Related
Soccer-Messi to miss PSG trip to Lorient with Achilles injury

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Lionel Messi will miss Paris St Germain's Ligue 1 trip to Lorient on Sunday due to an inflamed Achilles tendon, the French league leaders said on Saturday. Messi, who has 12 goals and 14 assists for PSG in all competitions this season, played the full 90 minutes of their final Champions League group game away at Juventus on Wednesday.
Soccer-Inter will need to be on top form to beat Juve, says Inzaghi

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Inter Milan will need to show character to beat a Juventus side stung by their Champions League exit, manager Simone Inzaghi said on Saturday. Eighth-placed Juve trail sixth-placed Inter by just two points, with both sides in need of win in Turin on Sunday to stay on the trail of leaders Napoli.
Soccer-Barcelona bid farewell to emotional Pique with win over Almeria

BARCELONA, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Barcelona enjoyed a 2-0 win over Almeria with second-half goals from Ousmane Dembele and Frenkie de Jong in an emotional game on Saturday that will be remembered as long-serving defender Gerard Pique's last at the Camp Nou after he announced his retirement.
Soccer-Wolves name Spaniard Lopetegui as new head coach

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Wolverhampton Wanderers have appointed Spaniard Julen Lopetegui as their new head coach, the relegation-threatened Premier League club announced on Saturday. Former Spain, Real Madrid and Sevilla coach Lopetegui replaces caretaker manager Steve Davis, who was put in charge of the team following Bruno Lage's dismissal last month.
