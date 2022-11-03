ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police find a man dead from a gunshot wound at Fresno home. Officers did a welfare check

By Anthony Galaviz
The Fresno Bee
The Fresno Bee
 3 days ago

Police investigated a homicide Wednesday in central Fresno.

Officers with the Fresno Police Department responded at 8:30 p.m. to the 4500 block of North Anna Avenue, near East Gettysburg Avenue and North Fresno Street, for a welfare check of a man.

Upon arrival, officers found a man with a gunshot wound at the home and was pronounced dead at the scene, Lt. Sean Biggs said.

Police don’t have the age of the victim. No other people were inside the home when the man was found, Biggs said.

Detectives are investigating the death as a homicide.

The motive for the shooting was not immediately known and no suspect description was given.

Biggs said the investigation would continue at the home for the next six hours as officers canvassed for surveillance video.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000 .

The Fresno Bee

The Fresno Bee

ABOUT

The Fresno Bee is the primary news source for the central San Joaquin Valley, covering a six-county area. The fast-growing San Joaquin Valley, anchored by Fresno as its largest city, is the #1 agricultural economy in the world. Centrally located, Fresno is the only city in the nation that serves as a gateway to three national parks: Yosemite, Kings Canyon, and Sequoia. The media company also publishes four additional community products, including a bilingual weekly publication, Vida en el Valle, created to provide news of importance to the Latino community of the central San Joaquín Valley. Each year, The Fresno Bee provides assistance to nonprofit organizations in the Valley whose missions fit within the areas of emphasis of the arts, youth, diversity, social services, environment, literacy, education, and community services. In addition, the Bee has created several signature projects that support the community, including the annual Kids Day. About $8 million has been raised for Valley Children's Hospital through Kids Day events since its inception in 1988.

 https://www.fresnobee.com/

