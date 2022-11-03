Police find a man dead from a gunshot wound at Fresno home. Officers did a welfare check

Police investigated a homicide Wednesday in central Fresno.

Officers with the Fresno Police Department responded at 8:30 p.m. to the 4500 block of North Anna Avenue, near East Gettysburg Avenue and North Fresno Street, for a welfare check of a man.

Upon arrival, officers found a man with a gunshot wound at the home and was pronounced dead at the scene, Lt. Sean Biggs said.

Police don’t have the age of the victim. No other people were inside the home when the man was found, Biggs said.

Detectives are investigating the death as a homicide.

The motive for the shooting was not immediately known and no suspect description was given.

Biggs said the investigation would continue at the home for the next six hours as officers canvassed for surveillance video.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000 .