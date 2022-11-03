Read full article on original website
Democrats and Republicans making final remarks on Campaign Trail
This is the last weekend for midterm election campaigning and democrats and republicans are calling on "heavyweights" in their party in hopes their closing arguments will help them win America's vote.
Franken, Mathis make final stop in North Iowa ahead of Election Day
With 72 hours left in their respective campaign circles, Iowa Senator Liz Mathis and U.S. Senate candidate Mike Franken made an appearance together in Mason City on Saturday. Franken, who is running against long-serving incumbent Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley and Mathis, who is facing off with Republican Rep. Ashley Hinson for the District 2 U.S. House seat, each spoke briefly at a canvassing event at the Cerro Gordo County Democrats' headquarters.
Barack Obama says the GOP is the only party that 'actively tries to discourage citizens from voting'
When the audience began to boo Republicans, Obama responded: "Hey don't boo, vote! They can't hear you boo, but they'll hear your vote."
Journal Editorial Board endorses Franken, Reynolds, Feenstra for U.S. Senate, Iowa 4th district, Iowa governor
The Journal has endorsed Sen. Chuck Grassley every time he has run for Senate and, more than likely, we would have done so this year, too. But several factors trouble us. -- For years, the senator has talked about lowering pharmaceutical prices, but has not accomplished much in that area. When the Democratically-controlled Senate recently gave him the opportunity to cap insulin prices, he didn’t accept it.
On Iowa Politics Podcast: Trump comes to Sioux City, Iowa Election Security and Closing Arguments Before Tuesday
It’s our last podcast before Election Day on Tuesday. On this podcast, we’ll talk about former President Trump campaigning in Sioux City, Iowa’s top elections official on election security and integrity and closing arguments before Tuesday’s election. On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis...
Concerns grow that voter intimidation could disrupt midterm elections
PHOENIX — The two outdoor ballot drop boxes in Maricopa County are both unassuming — secure metal boxes, about the size of blue mailboxes, located just outside county buildings. But in recent weeks, they’ve at times been monitored by volunteers with far-right organizations, prompted by former President Donald Trump’s claims of widespread fraud and misinformation […] The post Concerns grow that voter intimidation could disrupt midterm elections appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Bost faces Markel in bid for new 12th District seat in Congress
CHARLESTON — Coles County will have two representative in Congress come January. U.S. Rep. Mike Bost of Murphysboro and Homer “Chip” Markel of Carbondale hope to be one of them, representing the new 12th Congressional District. Bost, the Republican, and Markel, the Democrat, will face of in the Nov. 8 election.
Morfeld demands retraction for 'complete lies' in allegations shared by GOP operatives
Sen. Adam Morfeld issued a demand for a retraction against a Lincoln radio station for posting an article claiming without substantiation he was being investigated for sexual assault. The letter from Daniel Gutman, an attorney representing Morfeld and his campaign for Lancaster County Attorney, also requests that KLIN and "Drive...
THE VIEW FROM THE MIDDLE
They are the persuadable voters campaigns covet — independent or non-partisan voters who often swing elections. In Luzerne County, they account for about 12% of the electorate. We recently met with four non-affiliated voters, all subscribers to The Citizens’ Voice or the Hazleton Standard-Speaker, to talk about the issues that will be on their minds as they go to the polls Tuesday. What follows are edited excerpts. A video of the full 75-minute session can be found at citizenvoice.com.
Mitch McConnell-aligned super PAC pours record advertising cash into U.S. Senate races
WASHINGTON — The super political action committee aligned with U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, has spent a record amount advertising for GOP Senate candidates this cycle, according to AdImpact. The Senate Leadership Fund has “become the highest-spending advertiser” AdImpact, started in 2014, has ever reported on, according to data it released Thursday. […] The post Mitch McConnell-aligned super PAC pours record advertising cash into U.S. Senate races appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Guest column: We need a new saying about politics — 'Winning is just the beginning'
Vince Lombardi, the legendary coach of the Green Bay Packers, often said: “Winning isn’t everything … it’s the only thing.” Lombardi was talking about football, but the saying applies equally to politics. We’re still caught up in a weird daily drama about the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. Did Donald Trump really lose, as the evidence clearly shows? Or did he really win, as some people still think? ...
