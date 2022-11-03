ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belgrade, MT

KPVI Newschannel 6

Franken, Mathis make final stop in North Iowa ahead of Election Day

With 72 hours left in their respective campaign circles, Iowa Senator Liz Mathis and U.S. Senate candidate Mike Franken made an appearance together in Mason City on Saturday. Franken, who is running against long-serving incumbent Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley and Mathis, who is facing off with Republican Rep. Ashley Hinson for the District 2 U.S. House seat, each spoke briefly at a canvassing event at the Cerro Gordo County Democrats' headquarters.
MASON CITY, IA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Journal Editorial Board endorses Franken, Reynolds, Feenstra for U.S. Senate, Iowa 4th district, Iowa governor

The Journal has endorsed Sen. Chuck Grassley every time he has run for Senate and, more than likely, we would have done so this year, too. But several factors trouble us. -- For years, the senator has talked about lowering pharmaceutical prices, but has not accomplished much in that area. When the Democratically-controlled Senate recently gave him the opportunity to cap insulin prices, he didn’t accept it.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Concerns grow that voter intimidation could disrupt midterm elections

PHOENIX — The two outdoor ballot drop boxes in Maricopa County are both unassuming — secure metal boxes, about the size of blue mailboxes, located just outside county buildings. But in recent weeks, they’ve at times been monitored by volunteers with far-right organizations, prompted by former President Donald Trump’s claims of widespread fraud and misinformation […] The post Concerns grow that voter intimidation could disrupt midterm elections appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
KPVI Newschannel 6

Bost faces Markel in bid for new 12th District seat in Congress

CHARLESTON — Coles County will have two representative in Congress come January. U.S. Rep. Mike Bost of Murphysboro and Homer “Chip” Markel of Carbondale hope to be one of them, representing the new 12th Congressional District. Bost, the Republican, and Markel, the Democrat, will face of in the Nov. 8 election.
COLES COUNTY, IL
KPVI Newschannel 6

THE VIEW FROM THE MIDDLE

They are the persuadable voters campaigns covet — independent or non-partisan voters who often swing elections. In Luzerne County, they account for about 12% of the electorate. We recently met with four non-affiliated voters, all subscribers to The Citizens’ Voice or the Hazleton Standard-Speaker, to talk about the issues that will be on their minds as they go to the polls Tuesday. What follows are edited excerpts. A video of the full 75-minute session can be found at citizenvoice.com.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Daily Montanan

Mitch McConnell-aligned super PAC pours record advertising cash into U.S. Senate races

WASHINGTON — The super political action committee aligned with U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, has spent a record amount advertising for GOP Senate candidates this cycle, according to AdImpact. The Senate Leadership Fund has “become the highest-spending advertiser” AdImpact, started in 2014, has ever reported on, according to data it released Thursday. […] The post Mitch McConnell-aligned super PAC pours record advertising cash into U.S. Senate races appeared first on Daily Montanan.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Oklahoman

Guest column: We need a new saying about politics — 'Winning is just the beginning'

Vince Lombardi, the legendary coach of the Green Bay Packers, often said: “Winning isn’t everything … it’s the only thing.” Lombardi was talking about football, but the saying applies equally to politics. We’re still caught up in a weird daily drama about the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. Did Donald Trump really lose, as the evidence clearly shows? Or did he really win, as some people still think? ...
OKLAHOMA STATE

