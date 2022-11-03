Donovan Mitchell indirectly shades Rudy Gobert after big-time win over Celtics

Between Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, it’s easy to tell who is having more success since the Utah Jazz decided to break the duo apart. Gobert and the Minnesota Timberwolves are still trying to find their footing this season, as they are just 4-4 after eight games. Mitchell and the Cavs, on the other hand, have been as hot as molten lava since dropping their season opener to the Toronto Raptors. After that loss, the Cavaliers have won six straight games, including Wednesday’s 114-113 overtime win over the reigning Eastern Conference champions Boston Celtics.

Speaking of Gobert, he may have caught some stray bullets when Donovan Mitchell spoke with excitement about life it is for him with scoring bigs on the same team.

Via Evan Dammarell of Fear The Sword :

“Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell shares he spends his free time breaking down film of how Darius Garland passes to Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, to help him improve their on-court relationship. ‘I’ve never played with bigs as dynamic as them on offense.'”

Cleveland’s ball movement is probably still not where the Cavs prefer it to be, as the team is still just 13th this season thus far with 25.1 assists per game and 15th overall with a 60.5 percent assists rate. But even then, Donovan Mitchell and the Cavs are still having so much success offensively, thanks to the high-scoring guard and their hot shooting from behind the arc, where they are connecting over 40 percent of their shots. At some point, Mitchell will have to turn up his playmaking for Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley.

Nevertheless, Mitchell owns the second-most assists to Allen’s buckets to date this season and first in Mobley assisted points, per PBP Stats .

