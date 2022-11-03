ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan Township, NJ

WPG Talk Radio

2 Fugitives From Philadelphia, PA, Arrested in Atlantic City; Gun and Drugs Seized

Authorities in Atlantic City say an anonymous tip from the public led to two fugitives from Philadelphia being arrested. 29-year-old Shaquir Atkinson has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a handgun during a CDS offense, possession of a stolen handgun, possession of a high-capacity magazine, two counts of possession of CDS, two counts of possession with intent to distribute CDS, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Atkinson was also issued several motor vehicle summonses.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police ask for help locating West Chester man

WEST CHESTER, Pa. -- The West Chester Borough Police Department is searching for Francis Bango, 22. An arrest warrant has been issued for Bango. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Bango is asked to contact the West Chester Borough Police Department at 610-696-2700 ext. 126 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107.
WEST CHESTER, PA
Shore News Network

Woman held at gunpoint inside South Jersey apartment used ‘code words’ to 911 dispatcher

GLOUCESTER TWP, NJ – A woman who was being held against her will at gunpoint inside a South Florida Avenue apartment was able to alert police by using ‘code words’ while talking to a 911 dispatcher. On Wednesday, an Atlantic City man was arrested for holding a woman against her will at gunpoint. Police later learned the gun used in the incident was a replica firearm. Police responded to the apartment at around 12:40 pm. As a precaution, responding patrol units shut down pedestrian and vehicular traffic on the block until additional information could be obtained. “Police communications soon came The post Woman held at gunpoint inside South Jersey apartment used ‘code words’ to 911 dispatcher appeared first on Shore News Network.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

5 Charged in Massive Multi-County Gun Trafficking Ring

Five men were arrested and charged for their alleged roles in a massive gun trafficking organization that purchased 34 firearms in Montgomery, Bucks and Philadelphia counties and illegally resold them throughout the region. Clayton Robinson, 20, allegedly led the organization with help from his brothers, 31-year-old Julian Robinson and 18-year-old...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
southjerseyobserver.com

Camden County PD Looking for Missing Adult From Ablett Village

The Camden County Police Department is looking for a missing adult from Ablett Village. Anwar Sabree, 28, was reported missing this morning from his home on the unit block of Ablett Village. He is described as a black male, 6’0”, 181 pounds with brown eyes and braided hair.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Reading Bank Robbed, Suspect Still At Large: Police

An armed robber held up a bank in Berks County early on Thursday, Nov. 3, authorities announced. Police said the suspect entered the Riverfront Federal Credit Union at 733 Lancaster Ave. just after 9 a.m. He took out a handgun and approached the teller demanding cash, authorities said. The robber...
READING, PA
Jersey Shore Online

Shoplifting Ring Arrested At Jackson Premium Outlets

JACKSON – Authorities have arrested four people who were responsible for several acts of shoplifting across multiple states, as well as incidents at the Jackson Premium Outlets. The investigation was launched after professional shoplifting rings targeted the area. As a result, Jackson Police was on site daily. Authorities soon...
JACKSON, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Look to Identify 3

Egg Harbor Township Police are looking to identify a few people after their capture on surveillance video. Authorities aren't saying if these people are suspects in anything bad, only saying they'd like to identify them in reference to ongoing investigations. If you can help, you're encouraged to call (609) 926-4051.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
CBS Philly

Two men wanted for robbing West Philadelphia grocery store: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are looking for two men wanted in a grocery store burglary. It happened in West Philadelphia on Oct. 26.The two men broke into the Pemberton Grocery Store just after 4 a.m.Police say the pair stole thousands of dollars from the register and took an ATM. If you recognize the men in the video above, you're asked to call the police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WPG Talk Radio

Linwood, NJ, Police Confirm Car Theft, Attempted Home Break-ins

I read the comments earlier this week on the Linwood community Facebook page and I had a hard time believing them. They were second-hand accounts about a late-night incident where masked men showed up in a Linwood driveway trying car doors to see if they were locked and then moving on to the house itself and tampering with windows and doors, attempting to find a way into the home.
LINWOOD, NJ
Daily Voice

Know Them? Berks Police Seek Suspected Teen Vandals

Police in Berks County are on the lookout for a group of youths they say vandalized a business over the summer. The Central Berks Regional Police Department said a group of teens was caught on camera trying to break into Reading Fire Equipment, a firefighting supply business on Perkiomen Avenue in Mount Penn, on July 15.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
wrnjradio.com

Wanted man found hiding in garage in Hunterdon County

FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A Hunterdon County man has been arrested he was trying to hide from police in garage in Flemington Borough, police said. On September 29, an officer was in the area of Hunter Hills Apartment complex when he observed Petey Demott, 39, of Flemington who was a wanted person, police said.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ

