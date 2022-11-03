Read full article on original website
2 Fugitives From Philadelphia, PA, Arrested in Atlantic City; Gun and Drugs Seized
Authorities in Atlantic City say an anonymous tip from the public led to two fugitives from Philadelphia being arrested. 29-year-old Shaquir Atkinson has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a handgun during a CDS offense, possession of a stolen handgun, possession of a high-capacity magazine, two counts of possession of CDS, two counts of possession with intent to distribute CDS, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Atkinson was also issued several motor vehicle summonses.
Bucks County DA rules Steam Pub shooting as justified
Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub announced that the 21-year-old man who shot and killed two men who were attacking him in the parking lot of Steam Pub in Upper Southampton Township was justified in using deadly force. Liam Hughes and a friend were returning to Hughes’ car on the...
Trenton Man Arrested For Shoplifting $1,134. Items From East Windsor Target
November 4, 2022 EAST WINDSOR, NJ (MERCER)–East Windsor Police Department responded on October 31, 2022 to the East Windsor Target…
WFMZ-TV Online
Police ask for help locating West Chester man
WEST CHESTER, Pa. -- The West Chester Borough Police Department is searching for Francis Bango, 22. An arrest warrant has been issued for Bango. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Bango is asked to contact the West Chester Borough Police Department at 610-696-2700 ext. 126 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107.
Woman held at gunpoint inside South Jersey apartment used ‘code words’ to 911 dispatcher
GLOUCESTER TWP, NJ – A woman who was being held against her will at gunpoint inside a South Florida Avenue apartment was able to alert police by using ‘code words’ while talking to a 911 dispatcher. On Wednesday, an Atlantic City man was arrested for holding a woman against her will at gunpoint. Police later learned the gun used in the incident was a replica firearm. Police responded to the apartment at around 12:40 pm. As a precaution, responding patrol units shut down pedestrian and vehicular traffic on the block until additional information could be obtained. “Police communications soon came The post Woman held at gunpoint inside South Jersey apartment used ‘code words’ to 911 dispatcher appeared first on Shore News Network.
NBC Philadelphia
5 Charged in Massive Multi-County Gun Trafficking Ring
Five men were arrested and charged for their alleged roles in a massive gun trafficking organization that purchased 34 firearms in Montgomery, Bucks and Philadelphia counties and illegally resold them throughout the region. Clayton Robinson, 20, allegedly led the organization with help from his brothers, 31-year-old Julian Robinson and 18-year-old...
southjerseyobserver.com
Camden County PD Looking for Missing Adult From Ablett Village
The Camden County Police Department is looking for a missing adult from Ablett Village. Anwar Sabree, 28, was reported missing this morning from his home on the unit block of Ablett Village. He is described as a black male, 6’0”, 181 pounds with brown eyes and braided hair.
Philadelphia man arrested, charged after found riding Bensalem school bus
Police say 40-year-old Elliott Smith Jr. boarded the bus at Brownsville Road and Weldon Avenue and sat alone.
Reading Bank Robbed, Suspect Still At Large: Police
An armed robber held up a bank in Berks County early on Thursday, Nov. 3, authorities announced. Police said the suspect entered the Riverfront Federal Credit Union at 733 Lancaster Ave. just after 9 a.m. He took out a handgun and approached the teller demanding cash, authorities said. The robber...
Charges against bus driver in I-78 crash that killed 2 Lehigh Valley residents head to county court
Charges, including homicide by vehicle, against a school bus driver from Georgia in a crash last December on Interstate 78 in Berks County that killed two Lehigh Valley residents were forwarded this week to county court, records say. Brenda Diane Brownfield, 60, of Stone Mountain, was driving the new Blue...
fox29.com
Barricade situation ends with arrest at home in Northeast Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - SWAT teams responded to a barricade situation in Northeast Philadelphia early Saturday morning. The incident unfolded inside a home on the 10000 block of Modena Place shortly before 3 a.m. Footage from the scene showed SWAT vehicles lining the street. Police say a 47-year-old man barricaded himself inside...
Shoplifting Ring Arrested At Jackson Premium Outlets
JACKSON – Authorities have arrested four people who were responsible for several acts of shoplifting across multiple states, as well as incidents at the Jackson Premium Outlets. The investigation was launched after professional shoplifting rings targeted the area. As a result, Jackson Police was on site daily. Authorities soon...
Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Look to Identify 3
Egg Harbor Township Police are looking to identify a few people after their capture on surveillance video. Authorities aren't saying if these people are suspects in anything bad, only saying they'd like to identify them in reference to ongoing investigations. If you can help, you're encouraged to call (609) 926-4051.
Two men wanted for robbing West Philadelphia grocery store: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are looking for two men wanted in a grocery store burglary. It happened in West Philadelphia on Oct. 26.The two men broke into the Pemberton Grocery Store just after 4 a.m.Police say the pair stole thousands of dollars from the register and took an ATM. If you recognize the men in the video above, you're asked to call the police.
Man pleads guilty in Philadelphia armed carjacking
A Philadelphia man pleaded guilty in connection with a March 2022 carjacking in Philadelphia's Germantown section.
Linwood, NJ, Police Confirm Car Theft, Attempted Home Break-ins
I read the comments earlier this week on the Linwood community Facebook page and I had a hard time believing them. They were second-hand accounts about a late-night incident where masked men showed up in a Linwood driveway trying car doors to see if they were locked and then moving on to the house itself and tampering with windows and doors, attempting to find a way into the home.
Somers Point, NJ, Police Share Crazy Driving Videos to Solve Hit-and-run
Somers Point Police shared a series of videos on Facebook showing an out-of-control driver who was involved in a hit-and-run crash on Sat. Oct 29. Police hope you can help identify the driver by watching these videos. The police report says the person they are looking for was driving an...
Know Them? Berks Police Seek Suspected Teen Vandals
Police in Berks County are on the lookout for a group of youths they say vandalized a business over the summer. The Central Berks Regional Police Department said a group of teens was caught on camera trying to break into Reading Fire Equipment, a firefighting supply business on Perkiomen Avenue in Mount Penn, on July 15.
wrnjradio.com
Wanted man found hiding in garage in Hunterdon County
FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A Hunterdon County man has been arrested he was trying to hide from police in garage in Flemington Borough, police said. On September 29, an officer was in the area of Hunter Hills Apartment complex when he observed Petey Demott, 39, of Flemington who was a wanted person, police said.
Known for Amazing Pizza, Another South Jersey Restaurant Closing For Good, But…
If you have lost count of all of the restaurants in the Garden State that have announced their demise over the past several months, you aren't the only one. It seems to be particularly brutal this year as eateries that have been around for decades have pulled the plug. A...
