Young Authors Share Work With Public as Part of Book Festival
As part of the 23rd Annual Chippewa Valley Book Festival, local students were selected to read their winning prose or poetry entries on the stage of the Grand Theatre on Oct. 23. Seven students in grades three to five were selected from Manz, Montessori, Sherman, and Stillson elementary schools. One homeschooled student was also chosen. In addition, 10 students were chosen from DeLong, Northstar, Menomonie and South middle schools.
OPE, IT’S HAPPENING! Ope It’s Soap Slated for Nov. 5 Grand Opening
Ope, it’s official: Ope It’s Soap’s storefront grand opening is Saturday morning. On Nov. 5 at 10am, Ope It’s Soap will officially swing open the door to its first brick-and-mortar shop at 29 W. Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Folks have been cupping their hands and peering...
Future Downtown Flower Shop Wins Jump Start Prize
A luxury floral and gift short planning to open in downtown Eau Claire is the grand-prize winner of the latest Jump Start Downtown competition sponsored by Downtown Eau Claire Inc. Lily Beez, which will be at 303 Main St., won the Jim Mishefske Grand Prize Award, which includes a $5,000...
Get Your Holiday Shopping Done Early at This Big Vendor Event
If you’re itching to get some Christmas shopping done early, circle Saturday, Nov. 5, on your calendar so you can shop away at the Third Annual Fall Vendor Market at the Metropolis Resort and Conference Center in Eau Claire. From 10am-3pm, between 30 and 50 vendors will set up...
