India: Digital asset regulation will be the main priority as head of G20 nations

India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has stated that the country will place digital asset regulations at the forefront of its objectives as it assumes the G20 presidency. Sitharaman disclosed this at the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER) 14th Annual International G20 Conference. The finance minister’s...
OCC bares fintech office plan in quest to understand digital assets

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) has announced that it will be setting up an Office of Financial Technology to keep up with the changing pace of finance. According to the official announcement by the OCC, the new office will begin operations in early 2023 and will work in synergy with the agency’s Office of Innovation. The OCC’s planned move is targeted at virtual currencies, and the proliferation of stablecoins has made it imperative for the body to create a new arm.
Monetary Authority of Singapore in no rush to launch CBDCs after concluding retail pilot

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) announced at the end of October that it had completed the first stage of a retail central bank digital currency (CBDC) pilot. Dubbed Project Orchid, the pilot explored the possibilities of a CBDC interface between the general public and commercial banks. The white paper...
Singapore’s attempts at becoming digital asset hub exclude asset trading and speculation

Singapore has been moving toward reviving its digital asset ecosystem after falling down the pecking order in Southeast Asia. However, the attempts to rekindle the adoption of virtual assets are against their usage in speculating and trading, says a top executive at the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). Ravi Menon,...
Jad Wahab: How the Bitcoin Association nourishes the Bitcoin SV ecosystem

The Bitcoin Association should be focused on advancing and improving the way Bitcoin SV works rather than just trying to sell the technology, according to Jad Wahab, the Association’s Director of Engineering. Jad believes that the role of the Switzerland-based non-profit organisation is to act as a middleman and...
Tether mints, FTX liquidates, Alameda pads balance sheet

Tether’s suspected ties to bank fraud are under a more powerful microscope as America’s top financial cops take over a stalled investigation of the world’s largest stablecoin by market cap. This week, Bloomberg reported that the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York (SDNY)...
IEEE Future Networks World Forum highlights

The 2022 Montreal leg of the IEEE’s flagship conference, the Future Networks World Forum, took place October 12-14 in Palais des Congrès right in the middle of town. According to Latif Ladid, president of the IPv6 Forum and key organizer of the conference, the event returned to Montreal due to the city’s vibrant 5G ecosystem and an appetite for future technologies.
Ahmed Yousif at Digital Nigeria: It’s time to build our own

Africa has the youngest population worldwide, with United Nations data revealing that 70% of the continent is below the age of 30. This makes the region a prime location for technology adoption, and as Ahmed Yousif pointed out in his presentation at the recent Digital Nigeria International Conference, it’s time for the youth to build their own on the blockchain.
Was Celsius a Ponzi scheme? Federal judge orders probe

The unwinding of the Celsius Network has been the subject of much speculation in recent months. Many have begun to wonder if it was one giant scam all along. After the digital currency lending platform filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, many who were burned by it, including DeFi platform KeyFi, accused it of operating like a classic Ponzi scheme, using new user deposits to pay yields and enable withdrawals.

