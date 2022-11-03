Read full article on original website
coingeek.com
India: Digital asset regulation will be the main priority as head of G20 nations
India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has stated that the country will place digital asset regulations at the forefront of its objectives as it assumes the G20 presidency. Sitharaman disclosed this at the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER) 14th Annual International G20 Conference. The finance minister’s...
coingeek.com
OCC bares fintech office plan in quest to understand digital assets
The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) has announced that it will be setting up an Office of Financial Technology to keep up with the changing pace of finance. According to the official announcement by the OCC, the new office will begin operations in early 2023 and will work in synergy with the agency’s Office of Innovation. The OCC’s planned move is targeted at virtual currencies, and the proliferation of stablecoins has made it imperative for the body to create a new arm.
coingeek.com
Monetary Authority of Singapore in no rush to launch CBDCs after concluding retail pilot
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) announced at the end of October that it had completed the first stage of a retail central bank digital currency (CBDC) pilot. Dubbed Project Orchid, the pilot explored the possibilities of a CBDC interface between the general public and commercial banks. The white paper...
coingeek.com
Singapore’s attempts at becoming digital asset hub exclude asset trading and speculation
Singapore has been moving toward reviving its digital asset ecosystem after falling down the pecking order in Southeast Asia. However, the attempts to rekindle the adoption of virtual assets are against their usage in speculating and trading, says a top executive at the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). Ravi Menon,...
Stimulus Update: As Many As 10 Million People Are Owed COVID Relief – Are You One?
Government stimulus packages enacted during the COVID-19 pandemic provided financial relief to about 165 million Americans, but many still haven't received their payments -- and time is running out to...
Student Loan Refund Checks Are In the Mail for Anyone Who Paid During the COVID-19 Moratorium
Some checks are starting to be sent to certain student loan borrowers even though, as result of a court order, the Biden administration is temporarily blocked from processing debt discharges. SNAP...
coingeek.com
Make Bitcoin stronger! New businesses and latest updates in BSV on CoinGeek Livestream
On this week’s episode of the CoinGeek Weekly Livestream, Kurt Wuckert Jr. hosted an Ask Me Anything in which he talked about how to make Bitcoin stronger, building on BSV, Edward Snowden, intellectual property rights, and much more. The protocol war. After reminding us to focus on building value...
coingeek.com
Jad Wahab: How the Bitcoin Association nourishes the Bitcoin SV ecosystem
The Bitcoin Association should be focused on advancing and improving the way Bitcoin SV works rather than just trying to sell the technology, according to Jad Wahab, the Association’s Director of Engineering. Jad believes that the role of the Switzerland-based non-profit organisation is to act as a middleman and...
coingeek.com
Tether mints, FTX liquidates, Alameda pads balance sheet
Tether’s suspected ties to bank fraud are under a more powerful microscope as America’s top financial cops take over a stalled investigation of the world’s largest stablecoin by market cap. This week, Bloomberg reported that the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York (SDNY)...
coingeek.com
IEEE Future Networks World Forum highlights
The 2022 Montreal leg of the IEEE’s flagship conference, the Future Networks World Forum, took place October 12-14 in Palais des Congrès right in the middle of town. According to Latif Ladid, president of the IPv6 Forum and key organizer of the conference, the event returned to Montreal due to the city’s vibrant 5G ecosystem and an appetite for future technologies.
coingeek.com
Ahmed Yousif at Digital Nigeria: It’s time to build our own
Africa has the youngest population worldwide, with United Nations data revealing that 70% of the continent is below the age of 30. This makes the region a prime location for technology adoption, and as Ahmed Yousif pointed out in his presentation at the recent Digital Nigeria International Conference, it’s time for the youth to build their own on the blockchain.
coingeek.com
Was Celsius a Ponzi scheme? Federal judge orders probe
The unwinding of the Celsius Network has been the subject of much speculation in recent months. Many have begun to wonder if it was one giant scam all along. After the digital currency lending platform filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, many who were burned by it, including DeFi platform KeyFi, accused it of operating like a classic Ponzi scheme, using new user deposits to pay yields and enable withdrawals.
