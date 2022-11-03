On November 5, Dmitry Bivol goes toe-to-toe with Gilberto Ramirez in one of the biggest fights of the year, and we’ve got everything you need, including the UK start time. Earlier this year, the Russian shocked the world with his incredible upset victory over Canelo Alvarez. Bivol utilised his supreme boxing IQ and mesmerising shot selection to school the pound-for-pound great en route to a comprehensive decision victory. And rather than take an easy fight before jumping in with Artur Beterbiev for the undisputed titles, the 31-year-old has opted to take on the best available opponent.

2 DAYS AGO