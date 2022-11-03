Read full article on original website
Dmitry Bivol vs Gilberto Ramirez: UK start time, how to watch, full card
On November 5, Dmitry Bivol goes toe-to-toe with Gilberto Ramirez in one of the biggest fights of the year, and we’ve got everything you need, including the UK start time. Earlier this year, the Russian shocked the world with his incredible upset victory over Canelo Alvarez. Bivol utilised his supreme boxing IQ and mesmerising shot selection to school the pound-for-pound great en route to a comprehensive decision victory. And rather than take an easy fight before jumping in with Artur Beterbiev for the undisputed titles, the 31-year-old has opted to take on the best available opponent.
BoxingNews24.com
Tony Bellew predicts Bivol to face Beterbiev after Ramirez fight, not Canelo
By Brian Webber: Tony Bellew predicts that WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol will head straight into the undisputed championship match against IBF/WBC/WBO 175-lb champion if he’s victorious on Saturday night on November 5th against Gilberto Ramirez. Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs) must beat Ramirez (44-0, 30 KOs) in their...
Boxing Scene
Gilberto Ramirez Expects War With Bivol, Avenge Canelo's Loss For Mexico
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - Gilberto Ramirez is looking to accomplish for his Mexican countrymen what Canelo Alvarez couldn't do - beat Dmitry Bivol. Ramirez will get the opportunity he's been clamoring for Nov. 5 when he challenges Bivol for the WBA light heavyweight title at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on DAZN.
Sean O’Malley thinks there’s a “very good chance” Jake Paul would defeat Nate Diaz in potential boxing match: “It would be an epic fight”
Sean O’Malley hopes Jake Paul boxes Nate Diaz next time out. Last Saturday, Paul improved to 6-0 as a boxer with the biggest win of his career as he defeated Anderson Silva by decision. Following the win, he called out Diaz after the Stockton native got into it with his team. It’s a fight that many fans want to see, including Sean O’Malley.
MMAmania.com
Pic: Beardless Conor McGregor claims to be 265 pounds
Conor McGregor looks a little different these days. Not only is the former UFC double champ bulking up for his long-awaited return to action next year, but McGregor just shaved his “Notorious” beard. McGregor, who is still on the comeback trail after suffering a brutal leg injury against...
Stephen Thompson: 'I don't even understand why' Khamzat Chimaev is still a welterweight
Stephen Thompson thinks Khamzat Chimaev should move up to middleweight. Chimaev missed weight by 7.5 pounds for his welterweight bout against Nate Diaz at UFC 279 in September. Due to the big miss, Chimaev ended up drawing Kevin Holland in a 180-pound catchweight bout instead and ran through him in Round 1.
Julianna Pena On Daniel Cormier Saying She Didn’t Earn Trilogy Fight With Amanda Nunes: ‘Don’t Block Me Out, Dude’
Daniel Cormer previously said Julianna Pena’s work at UFC 277 didn’t earn her a trilogy fight with Amanda Nunes. “The Venezuelan Vixen” explained why she has all the right to get a third shot. Many are convinced that the Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena rematch at UFC...
Dmitry Bivol-Gilberto Ramirez preview: Bivol one of three undefeated fighters featured on DAZN card
Three of the four fighters on Saturday’s card on DAZN from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, have perfect records, and the one who does not is 12-2 and holds the undisputed championship. In the main event, champion Dmitry Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs) will put his WBA...
Gilberto Ramirez will shed cloak of anonymity if he can do what Canelo Alvarez couldn't vs. Dmitry Bivol
Gilberto "Zurdo" Ramirez may well be the most anonymous 44-0 former world champion in boxing history. He has 30 knockouts, a world championship at super middleweight and five successful title defenses, yet most boxing fans couldn't pick him from a lineup if he were standing with three Hooters girls. He...
CBS Sports
Dmitry Bivol vs. Gilberto Ramirez fight prediction, odds, undercard, start time, preview, expert picks
Perhaps no fighter in boxing has had a bigger win in 2022 than Dmitry Bivol. Bivol defeated Saul "Canelo" Alvarez in May, retaining his WBA light heavyweight championship and becoming the first man to defeat Alvarez since Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2013. On Saturday, Bivol looks to build on the momentum of the Alvarez win when he faces undefeated contender Gilberto "Zurdo" Ramirez in Abu Dhabi (1:30 p.m. ET, DAZN).
Video | New footage shows Nick Maximov hit Jake Paul’s bodyguard with a beer to the face, Nate Diaz claims his team “won” the scuffle
A new video has been revealed of the scuffle between Nate Diaz and Jake Paul’s teams on the weekend. Paul was set to headline a Showtime boxing pay-per-view against Anderson Silva in an intriguing bout. In attendance was Diaz to support his teammate Chris Avila boxing on the undercard. It also added more intrigue to the event as Diaz and Paul do not like one another and have taken shots at one another in hopes of fighting each other.
Boxing Scene
Dmitry Bivol: I Proved Myself, I Beat Another Guy Who Doesn't Know What Losing Is
Abu Dhabi - WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol (21-0, 11 KOs) retained his championship with a dominant twelve round unanimous decision over previously unbeaten Gilberto Ramirez (44-1, 30 KOs) in a mandatory fight. The scores were 118-110, 117-111 and 117-111. Bivol is now in the lead for 'Fighter of...
Ben Askren shares his thoughts on a potential Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz boxing match: “I don’t know why anyone would think that Nate has much of a chance”
Ben Askren shared his brutally honest assessment of a potential Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz fight. After Paul defeated Anderson Silva by decision to improve to 6-0, he called out Nate Diaz. It’s a fight he has talked about for quite some time and the interest only increased after the win. As well, the two have taken shots at one another for quite some time and at the event, their teams got into a backstage scuffle.
MMA Fighting
Hot Tweets: The UFC bantamweight title picture, Islam Makhachev vs. Khamzat Chimaev, and more
It’s been a quiet couple of weeks in the world of MMA. Sure, there was a Fight Night card last weekend and we’ve got another tonight, but in general the sport still feels like it is recovering from UFC 280 and/or gearing up for UFC 281 next weekend. So on that note, we’ve got a bit of a mixed bag of questions this week to get to, so let’s jump right in.
Boxing Scene
Abel Sanchez Praises Bivol But Sides With Ramirez: "Zurdo Will Be Too Big For Him"
Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez had grown tired of listening to the outside noise. Despite accruing an undefeated record through 44 career fights, the Mexican native was under heavy criticism surrounding his level of opposition over the years. Still, in spite of being chastised to no end, the 31-year-old urged fighters such as Dmitry Bivol to face him in the ring.
Boxing Insider
Caleb Plant-David Benavidez Fight Reportedly Signed
It appears that boxing fans might have finally gotten some good news after a very tough few weeks where highly anticipated fights like Tyson Fury-Anthony Joshua and Errol Spence-Terence Crawford have fallen through. Former super middleweight world titlist Caleb Plant announced on social media Thursday that he has signed to fight another former super middleweight world titlist, David Benavidez. “I went and MADE it happen,” Plant stated on Twitter. “Contract signed. See you next year.”
Dmitry Bivol Delivers Masterful Performance, Earns Unanimous Decision Over Gilberto Ramirez (Highlights)
WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol delivered another masterful performance against Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez on Saturday night in Abu Dhabi. Making his first appearance inside the squared circle since his shocking upset of boxing icon Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez in May, the undefeated Russian scored his 21st career victory over dangerous Mexican fighter Gilberto Ramirez. In the early going, Ramirez appeared to win the second and third rounds as Bivol spent time feeling out the larger Ramirez, developing a plan of attack.
The Independent’s pound-for-pound boxing rankings
The boxing landscape is arguably as intriguing as it has ever been.The past few years have seen heavyweight epics for the ages between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder, they have seen Saul “Canelo” Alvarez establish himself as the face of the sport in the eyes of many fans, and they have seen frequent displays of technical brilliance from champions in lighter weight classes.There have been upsets, title unifications, and there has been no shortage of drama – Anthony Joshua’s defeats by Andy Ruiz Jr and Oleksandr Usyk standing out as prime examples.All of these fights and results have factored...
Boxing Scene
Bivol on Ramirez: I Don't Know Why He's So Confident; Maybe He Wants Attention
Dmitry Bivol has been amused by Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez’s borderline brashness. The WBA light heavyweight champion from Russia will defend his belt against Mexico’s Ramirez this Saturday in Abu Dhabi. In the lead-up to the fight, Ramirez, a former champion at 168, has spoken boldly about...
