Known for Amazing Pizza, Another South Jersey Restaurant Closing For Good, But…
If you have lost count of all of the restaurants in the Garden State that have announced their demise over the past several months, you aren't the only one. It seems to be particularly brutal this year as eateries that have been around for decades have pulled the plug. A...
we3travel.com
Tips for Experiencing Christmas at Longwood Gardens
Many people have favorite holiday traditions, whether it is seeing The Nutcracker or the Radio City Christmas Spectacular, a visit to NYC to see the tree in Rockefeller Plaza, or simply enjoying holiday decorations in their local community. For those in the greater Philadelphia area, those traditions may include experiencing the magic of Christmas at Longwood Gardens.
English Creek Shopping Center to Get a Mr. Wish
Your wish is coming soon to the English Creek Shopping Center at Black Horse Pike and English Creek Avene in Egg Harbor Township. The sign is up and the opening is "soon." Mr. Wish is the home of natural fruit teas. This will be the first Mr. Wish in Atlantic County. There are Mr. Wish locations in 11 different states. The Egg Harbor Township store will be its ninth location in the Garden State.
America’s ULTIMATE Christmas Village Re-Opens This Weekend & It’s In Eastern Pennsylvania
It may be 75 degrees outside, but it's officially the Christmas season! And I just found a way to feel like you're on the set of a Hallmark movie... starting this weekend. The ULTIMATE Christmas Village (in the entire country) is less than 2 hours away from Mercer County. It's...
4 Fun Events Happening in Lancaster, PA, This Weekend
There's a little bit of everything this weekend. Have you always wanted to see an alpaca, up close? Eastland farm has an open house. Want to chat with local artists and photographers? First Friday in downtown Lancaster is the place to be. Read on to see some of the events that are happening in Lancaster, PA, this weekend.
abandonedway.com
Haunting Pictures of Church of the Transfiguration Before it Was Demolished
The Church of the Transfiguration was closed in 2000, and the church building located on the corner of 56th and Cedar in West Philadelphia was demolished in 2009. Originally founded as a Parish in 1905 this building was constructed in 1928 in the Romanesque Style. Unlike many churches of this era Transfiguration was built with no expense spared on architectural details and embellishments.
Will We See Snow For The Holidays In Atlantic & Cape May Counties This Year?
It almost feels too early to have to even give this topic any thought, but here we are. Can you believe Thanksgiving is only a few weeks away?. While the holidays are always an exciting time here in the Garden State, now is the time to start solidifying plans for the season. Prepare to be busier than ever as most people will be resuming with pre-pandemic-style festivities for the holidays this year.
WBOC
DART to Hold Annual "Stuff the Bus" Thanksgiving Food Drive
DELAWARE - The Delaware Transit Corporation sets out to collect 25 tons of food for its annual "Stuff the Bus" Thanksgiving food drive. According to the transit corporation, Delaware's Authority for Regional Transit's (DART) food drive begins on Monday, November 7 and runs through Saturday, November 12. DART says it...
Cape Gazette
Home in the community of Highland West in Wilmington
Welcome to 112 Balmore Lane in the very desirable community of Highland West. This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home is what you have been waiting for! Steps away from the New Castle County Highland West Park integrated into the community for outdoor activities. Newer HVAC system, water heater and a roof that is under 5 years old. 4 bedrooms and two bathrooms upstairs. Kitchen, dining groom, laundry and family room located on first floor. Also a great den on the first floor that could be used as a home office. Large backyard with concrete patio and one car garage. Home has been well maintained and cared for over the years. Location is close to everything Northern DE has to offer, including excellent access to bordering states.
delawarepublic.org
Salvation Army to dedicate new campus in Wilmington
The new Salvation Army campus on Wilmington’s Riverfront will be dedicated Saturday. The new campus is on South Walnut Street - not far from its old home on South Market and right up the street from the Chase Fieldhouse. “It’s a beautiful location, across from the (Christina) River where...
WBOC
Thanksgiving Food Drive in Dover
DOVER, Del.-The Kent County Department of Public Safety will once again collect food donations at its 11th annual "Thanksgiving for Everyone" Food Drive. The drive is on Wednesday, November 9th between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. in front of Redner's Warehouse Markets, 25 Greentree Drive in Dover. According to Feeding...
WDEL 1150AM
Kid-designed playground debuts in Wilmington's Southbridge neighborhood
Wilmington's newest playground is sure to be enjoyed by kids - some of them had a hand in designing it. The playground at Neighborhood House in Wilmington was finished this week, thanks to the efforts of more than 150 volunteers. Youngsters took part in a Design Day in September and created drawings showing possible ideas for the playground in the Southbridge neighborhood.
Wildwood Motel Guest Threatens To Make Bomb: Police
Bomb-making materials were discovered when police in Wildwood searched a motel room, authorities said. On Friday, Oct. 28, at 8:37 a.m., the Wildwood Police Department received a report of an unwanted guest at the Mango Motel located at 209 East Spencer Ave. Police spoke with the manager who stated that...
phillygrub.blog
Aunt Berta’s Kitchen Opens 3rd Location in New Castle, DE
Aunt Berta’s Kitchen has two locations serving homestyle soul food in South Jersey. The family-run business is growing and headed south. A third location is now open at 198 N Dupont Highway in New Castle, DE 19720. The original location has been open for over 20 years at 639...
thesunpapers.com
Free programs at the Burlington County Library
The Burlington County Library offers a variety of programs for all ages. “What we try and do with the larger, or all of our events, but the larger ones in particular, is to try and create a lot of diversity, so that there is a cultural component, an educational component … Entertainment that people would normally have to travel to Philadelphia to see,” said Jessica Connor, the library’s manager of events and activities.
WDEL 1150AM
Motorcycle-versus-car crash near Middletown leaves motorcyclist dead
A motorcyclist was killed early Saturday morning when his motorcycle hit a car on Route 896 near Middletown. The 37-year-old Newark man riding the motorcycle was traveling northbound in the left southbound lane of Route 896 near Bethel Church Road around 1:45 when his motorcycle hit a southbound car, Delaware State Police said.
southjerseyobserver.com
Camden County PD Looking for Missing Adult From Ablett Village
The Camden County Police Department is looking for a missing adult from Ablett Village. Anwar Sabree, 28, was reported missing this morning from his home on the unit block of Ablett Village. He is described as a black male, 6’0”, 181 pounds with brown eyes and braided hair.
trentondaily.com
This Week in History: The Candlelight Lounge & Trenton’s Jazz Scene
What do you think of when you hear about jazz? A particular song? A style of music? As it turns out, a beacon of Trenton’s historic jazz scene is still alive. Trenton is home to the Candlelight Lounge, a historic jazz club located at 24 Passaic Street nestled alongside the D&R Canal in a quaint brick building. Although unassuming from the outside, as you step through the doors of the Candlelight, you’ll be transported into a new world.
Woman held at gunpoint inside South Jersey apartment used ‘code words’ to 911 dispatcher
GLOUCESTER TWP, NJ – A woman who was being held against her will at gunpoint inside a South Florida Avenue apartment was able to alert police by using ‘code words’ while talking to a 911 dispatcher. On Wednesday, an Atlantic City man was arrested for holding a woman against her will at gunpoint. Police later learned the gun used in the incident was a replica firearm. Police responded to the apartment at around 12:40 pm. As a precaution, responding patrol units shut down pedestrian and vehicular traffic on the block until additional information could be obtained. “Police communications soon came The post Woman held at gunpoint inside South Jersey apartment used ‘code words’ to 911 dispatcher appeared first on Shore News Network.
A new biography of William Still, Father of the Underground Railroad
Pennsylvania was one of the first and most important stops on the Underground Railroad that helped enslaved people escape to freedom. Philadelphia in particular was at the center of assisting African-Americans to flee from bondage and find new lives for themselves. Philadelphian William Still was at the center of it...
