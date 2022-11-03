ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swedesboro, NJ

we3travel.com

Tips for Experiencing Christmas at Longwood Gardens

Many people have favorite holiday traditions, whether it is seeing The Nutcracker or the Radio City Christmas Spectacular, a visit to NYC to see the tree in Rockefeller Plaza, or simply enjoying holiday decorations in their local community. For those in the greater Philadelphia area, those traditions may include experiencing the magic of Christmas at Longwood Gardens.
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
SoJO 104.9

English Creek Shopping Center to Get a Mr. Wish

Your wish is coming soon to the English Creek Shopping Center at Black Horse Pike and English Creek Avene in Egg Harbor Township. The sign is up and the opening is "soon." Mr. Wish is the home of natural fruit teas. This will be the first Mr. Wish in Atlantic County. There are Mr. Wish locations in 11 different states. The Egg Harbor Township store will be its ninth location in the Garden State.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
Melissa Frost

4 Fun Events Happening in Lancaster, PA, This Weekend

There's a little bit of everything this weekend. Have you always wanted to see an alpaca, up close? Eastland farm has an open house. Want to chat with local artists and photographers? First Friday in downtown Lancaster is the place to be. Read on to see some of the events that are happening in Lancaster, PA, this weekend.
LANCASTER, PA
abandonedway.com

Haunting Pictures of Church of the Transfiguration Before it Was Demolished

The Church of the Transfiguration was closed in 2000, and the church building located on the corner of 56th and Cedar in West Philadelphia was demolished in 2009. Originally founded as a Parish in 1905 this building was constructed in 1928 in the Romanesque Style. Unlike many churches of this era Transfiguration was built with no expense spared on architectural details and embellishments.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Will We See Snow For The Holidays In Atlantic & Cape May Counties This Year?

It almost feels too early to have to even give this topic any thought, but here we are. Can you believe Thanksgiving is only a few weeks away?. While the holidays are always an exciting time here in the Garden State, now is the time to start solidifying plans for the season. Prepare to be busier than ever as most people will be resuming with pre-pandemic-style festivities for the holidays this year.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
WBOC

DART to Hold Annual "Stuff the Bus" Thanksgiving Food Drive

DELAWARE - The Delaware Transit Corporation sets out to collect 25 tons of food for its annual "Stuff the Bus" Thanksgiving food drive. According to the transit corporation, Delaware's Authority for Regional Transit's (DART) food drive begins on Monday, November 7 and runs through Saturday, November 12. DART says it...
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Home in the community of Highland West in Wilmington

Welcome to 112 Balmore Lane in the very desirable community of Highland West. This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home is what you have been waiting for! Steps away from the New Castle County Highland West Park integrated into the community for outdoor activities. Newer HVAC system, water heater and a roof that is under 5 years old. 4 bedrooms and two bathrooms upstairs. Kitchen, dining groom, laundry and family room located on first floor. Also a great den on the first floor that could be used as a home office. Large backyard with concrete patio and one car garage. Home has been well maintained and cared for over the years. Location is close to everything Northern DE has to offer, including excellent access to bordering states.
WILMINGTON, DE
delawarepublic.org

Salvation Army to dedicate new campus in Wilmington

The new Salvation Army campus on Wilmington’s Riverfront will be dedicated Saturday. The new campus is on South Walnut Street - not far from its old home on South Market and right up the street from the Chase Fieldhouse. “It’s a beautiful location, across from the (Christina) River where...
WILMINGTON, DE
WBOC

Thanksgiving Food Drive in Dover

DOVER, Del.-The Kent County Department of Public Safety will once again collect food donations at its 11th annual "Thanksgiving for Everyone" Food Drive. The drive is on Wednesday, November 9th between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. in front of Redner's Warehouse Markets, 25 Greentree Drive in Dover. According to Feeding...
DOVER, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Kid-designed playground debuts in Wilmington's Southbridge neighborhood

Wilmington's newest playground is sure to be enjoyed by kids - some of them had a hand in designing it. The playground at Neighborhood House in Wilmington was finished this week, thanks to the efforts of more than 150 volunteers. Youngsters took part in a Design Day in September and created drawings showing possible ideas for the playground in the Southbridge neighborhood.
WILMINGTON, DE
Daily Voice

Wildwood Motel Guest Threatens To Make Bomb: Police

Bomb-making materials were discovered when police in Wildwood searched a motel room, authorities said. On Friday, Oct. 28, at 8:37 a.m., the Wildwood Police Department received a report of an unwanted guest at the Mango Motel located at 209 East Spencer Ave. Police spoke with the manager who stated that...
WILDWOOD, NJ
phillygrub.blog

Aunt Berta’s Kitchen Opens 3rd Location in New Castle, DE

Aunt Berta’s Kitchen has two locations serving homestyle soul food in South Jersey. The family-run business is growing and headed south. A third location is now open at 198 N Dupont Highway in New Castle, DE 19720. The original location has been open for over 20 years at 639...
NEW CASTLE, DE
thesunpapers.com

Free programs at the Burlington County Library

The Burlington County Library offers a variety of programs for all ages. “What we try and do with the larger, or all of our events, but the larger ones in particular, is to try and create a lot of diversity, so that there is a cultural component, an educational component … Entertainment that people would normally have to travel to Philadelphia to see,” said Jessica Connor, the library’s manager of events and activities.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
WDEL 1150AM

Motorcycle-versus-car crash near Middletown leaves motorcyclist dead

A motorcyclist was killed early Saturday morning when his motorcycle hit a car on Route 896 near Middletown. The 37-year-old Newark man riding the motorcycle was traveling northbound in the left southbound lane of Route 896 near Bethel Church Road around 1:45 when his motorcycle hit a southbound car, Delaware State Police said.
MIDDLETOWN, DE
southjerseyobserver.com

Camden County PD Looking for Missing Adult From Ablett Village

The Camden County Police Department is looking for a missing adult from Ablett Village. Anwar Sabree, 28, was reported missing this morning from his home on the unit block of Ablett Village. He is described as a black male, 6’0”, 181 pounds with brown eyes and braided hair.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
trentondaily.com

This Week in History: The Candlelight Lounge & Trenton’s Jazz Scene

What do you think of when you hear about jazz? A particular song? A style of music? As it turns out, a beacon of Trenton’s historic jazz scene is still alive. Trenton is home to the Candlelight Lounge, a historic jazz club located at 24 Passaic Street nestled alongside the D&R Canal in a quaint brick building. Although unassuming from the outside, as you step through the doors of the Candlelight, you’ll be transported into a new world.
TRENTON, NJ
Shore News Network

Woman held at gunpoint inside South Jersey apartment used ‘code words’ to 911 dispatcher

GLOUCESTER TWP, NJ – A woman who was being held against her will at gunpoint inside a South Florida Avenue apartment was able to alert police by using ‘code words’ while talking to a 911 dispatcher. On Wednesday, an Atlantic City man was arrested for holding a woman against her will at gunpoint. Police later learned the gun used in the incident was a replica firearm. Police responded to the apartment at around 12:40 pm. As a precaution, responding patrol units shut down pedestrian and vehicular traffic on the block until additional information could be obtained. “Police communications soon came The post Woman held at gunpoint inside South Jersey apartment used ‘code words’ to 911 dispatcher appeared first on Shore News Network.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ

