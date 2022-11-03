ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woolwich Township, NJ

firststateupdate.com

Shore News Network

WDEL 1150AM

Man seriously hurt in Welcome Center crash

A 32-year old man was seriously injured when his SUV plowed into the back of a parked tractor trailer on the shoulder of the entrance ramp from northbound I-95 to the Welcome Center near Newark. The crash happened just before 9 a.m. on Friday, November 4, 2022, as heavy fog...
NEWARK, DE
southjerseyobserver.com

Camden County PD Looking for Missing Adult From Ablett Village

The Camden County Police Department is looking for a missing adult from Ablett Village. Anwar Sabree, 28, was reported missing this morning from his home on the unit block of Ablett Village. He is described as a black male, 6’0”, 181 pounds with brown eyes and braided hair.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
firststateupdate.com

firststateupdate.com

newtownpress.com

Proposed Woolwich warehouse raises concerns about proximity to elementary school

WOOLWICH TWP. – As Woolwich Township continues to grow, various warehouses, residential expansions, and retail sites have been approved and constructed within the last several years. However, Woolwich’s newest warehouse proposition, to be located next door to the Gen. Charles G. Harker Elementary School, is raising concerns about traffic, safety and how this proposal came to be in the first place.
WOOLWICH TOWNSHIP, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Armed robbery at Liberty Bell Bank in Moorestown

On Nov. 3 at 4:58 p.m. the Moorestown Police Department was dispatched to the Liberty Bell Bank for the report of an armed robbery that just occurred. When police arrived, they spoke with the two female employees inside the bank. The employees stated that at 4:49 p.m. a black male wearing jeans, a black jacket, red hat, white shoes, black gloves and a surgical mask came into the bank and walked up to the female teller behind the counter while pointing a black handgun at her. He then told the other female teller sitting down in the front office area to come closer to him. After both tellers were in front of him, he directed them to take him to the vault to which they complied.
MOORESTOWN, NJ
thenjsentinel.com

PEDESTRIAN MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

Press Release Franklin Twp Police Department 11/3/2022. On Thursday, November 3rd at around 7:45PM, Franklin Township Police responded to the 100 block of W. Arctic Avenue in Buena Borough for a pedestrian motor vehicle crash. Upon arrival, police discovered an 84-year-old male, George Movitis of Buena Borough had been struck by a vehicle while walking on W. Arctic Avenue. Movitis was transported to Inspira Vineland Hospital for his bodily injuries. His injuries were non-life threatening and he is in stable condition.
WDEL 1150AM

Woman critically hurt in Odessa area crash

Firefighters from Odessa, Volunteer Hose of Middletown, and Port Penn fire companies worked alongside New Castle County paramedics for nearly half an hour to treat and rescue a 19-year old woman trapped in the wreckage of her car. The collision between the victim's car and a dump truck occurred Thursday,...
ODESSA, DE
WPG Talk Radio

Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Look to Identify 3

Egg Harbor Township Police are looking to identify a few people after their capture on surveillance video. Authorities aren't saying if these people are suspects in anything bad, only saying they'd like to identify them in reference to ongoing investigations. If you can help, you're encouraged to call (609) 926-4051.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ

