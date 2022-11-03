Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Christmas Mailing at BearKBrandBear, DE
The unsolved murder of R&B singer John WhiteheadBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhiladelphia, PA
Where To Buy Delicious Holiday Pies in PhillyTeressa P.
Remembering the first of 1,000+ World Series home runsIBWAAWilliamsport, PA
Philly Wine Fest at Live Casino & Hotel in PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Known for Amazing Pizza, Another NJ Restaurant Closing For Good, But…
If you have lost count of all of the restaurants in the Garden State that have announced their demise over the past several months, you aren't the only one. It seems to be particularly brutal this year as eateries that have been around for decades have pulled the plug. A...
firststateupdate.com
Officials Update Middletown Crash That Left Young Women In Critical Condition
At approximately 1:48 p.m. the New Castle County Paramedics were requested to respond to the area of Marl Pit Road and DuPont Parkway, in Middletown, for the report of a motor vehicle collision with entrapment. Upon arrival on scene, a 2-vehicle collision was found between a sedan and dump truck, trapping the 19-year-old female driver of the sedan.
Police ID Man Killed In Route 30 South Jersey Crash
A passenger from Burlington County was killed in a crash on Route 30 in Atlantic County. Bruce H. GIlbert of Browns Mills died in the Thursday, Nov. 3 crash, Mullica Township police said. At about 11:45 a.m., police responded to the intersection of White Horse Pike (Route 30) and Elwood...
Traffic Alert: Serious crash shuts down US-13 South in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, DE – A serious motor vehicle crash has forced police to shut down the southbound lane of US-13 near Middletown Thursday afternoon. The closure could impact the evening commute. According to the Delaware State Police, officers and emergency service personnel are at the scene of a serious motor vehicle collision on Marl Pit Road at Dupont Parkway (US 13). “As a result, US 13 southbound will be closed for an extended period. Motorists are urged to seek alternate routes of travel to avoid delays,” DSP said. “This collision is in the early stages of the investigation. Additional details will The post Traffic Alert: Serious crash shuts down US-13 South in Middletown appeared first on Shore News Network.
With Wawa Looking to Expand in Bucks County, One Township Has Decided the Fate of a Proposed Location
While Wawa has been expanding in the Bucks County area, one township recently made a decision on a proposed location in their area. Damon C. Williams wrote about the Wawa’s fate in the Bucks County Courier Times. Newtown Township recently stopped the development of a long-talked about Wawa location,...
WDEL 1150AM
Man seriously hurt in Welcome Center crash
A 32-year old man was seriously injured when his SUV plowed into the back of a parked tractor trailer on the shoulder of the entrance ramp from northbound I-95 to the Welcome Center near Newark. The crash happened just before 9 a.m. on Friday, November 4, 2022, as heavy fog...
southjerseyobserver.com
Camden County PD Looking for Missing Adult From Ablett Village
The Camden County Police Department is looking for a missing adult from Ablett Village. Anwar Sabree, 28, was reported missing this morning from his home on the unit block of Ablett Village. He is described as a black male, 6’0”, 181 pounds with brown eyes and braided hair.
firststateupdate.com
Serious Accident Closes Roads In Middletown, One Airlifted
Just after 1:45, Thursday afternoon rescue crews responded to Marl Pit Road at Dupont Parkway for a report of a motor vehicle accident with injuries. Arriving crews found one patient trapped. That patient was extricated from the vehicle and airlifted to Christiana Hospital suffering from serious injuries. It’s not clear at the state is anyone else was injured in the accident.
firststateupdate.com
Happening Now: Vehicle Under Tractor Trailer, One Trapped
Just before 8:50, Friday morning rescue crews responded to I-95 in the area of the service plaza in Newark. Initial reports from the scene indicate that a vehicle has become trapped under a tractor-trailer with one patient trapped. First arriving confirming heavy entrapment. Crews are currently working to free the...
newtownpress.com
Proposed Woolwich warehouse raises concerns about proximity to elementary school
WOOLWICH TWP. – As Woolwich Township continues to grow, various warehouses, residential expansions, and retail sites have been approved and constructed within the last several years. However, Woolwich’s newest warehouse proposition, to be located next door to the Gen. Charles G. Harker Elementary School, is raising concerns about traffic, safety and how this proposal came to be in the first place.
One Of The Worst Roads In Toms River, NJ Is Getting A Desperate Upgrade
Everyone has that one road they absolutely hate right?. Most of us drive every single day, to and from work or out to the store or to meet up with friends and family. And when you drive down a road that just treats your car like garbage it gets frustrating.
Wildwood, NJ, Police: Maine Man Had Parts to Build a Bomb in Motel Room
Authorities in Wildwood say a man from Maine has been arrested after people allegedly heard him talking about building a bomb inside a motel room and he had assembled items to do so. The scene unfolded last Friday morning, October 28th, at the Mango Motel on East Spencer Avenue. The...
thesunpapers.com
Armed robbery at Liberty Bell Bank in Moorestown
On Nov. 3 at 4:58 p.m. the Moorestown Police Department was dispatched to the Liberty Bell Bank for the report of an armed robbery that just occurred. When police arrived, they spoke with the two female employees inside the bank. The employees stated that at 4:49 p.m. a black male wearing jeans, a black jacket, red hat, white shoes, black gloves and a surgical mask came into the bank and walked up to the female teller behind the counter while pointing a black handgun at her. He then told the other female teller sitting down in the front office area to come closer to him. After both tellers were in front of him, he directed them to take him to the vault to which they complied.
PennDOT Reviews Options for the Roosevelt Boulevard Subway, Which Would Have a Stop in Bucks County
The subway would give Bucks County residents an easy method of transportation Into Philadelphia. With talks of building a Roosevelt Boulevard subway, with a stop in Bucks County, PennDOT is studying what it would take to make it a reality. Ryan Mulligan wrote about the organization’s recent reviews in the Philadelphia Business Journal.
thenjsentinel.com
PEDESTRIAN MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
Press Release Franklin Twp Police Department 11/3/2022. On Thursday, November 3rd at around 7:45PM, Franklin Township Police responded to the 100 block of W. Arctic Avenue in Buena Borough for a pedestrian motor vehicle crash. Upon arrival, police discovered an 84-year-old male, George Movitis of Buena Borough had been struck by a vehicle while walking on W. Arctic Avenue. Movitis was transported to Inspira Vineland Hospital for his bodily injuries. His injuries were non-life threatening and he is in stable condition.
WDEL 1150AM
Woman critically hurt in Odessa area crash
Firefighters from Odessa, Volunteer Hose of Middletown, and Port Penn fire companies worked alongside New Castle County paramedics for nearly half an hour to treat and rescue a 19-year old woman trapped in the wreckage of her car. The collision between the victim's car and a dump truck occurred Thursday,...
Vintage NJ: Look at the Old Zaberer’s in North Wildwood
Who doesn't love a day at the beach? Especially if you grew up going to the beach year after year, it brings back fond memories. Nostalgia can be a big motivator for tourists to keep coming back year. So now, those former-kids are now bringing their own children and families...
Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Look to Identify 3
Egg Harbor Township Police are looking to identify a few people after their capture on surveillance video. Authorities aren't saying if these people are suspects in anything bad, only saying they'd like to identify them in reference to ongoing investigations. If you can help, you're encouraged to call (609) 926-4051.
Philadelphia man arrested, charged after found riding Bensalem school bus
Police say 40-year-old Elliott Smith Jr. boarded the bus at Brownsville Road and Weldon Avenue and sat alone.
Street Road reopens in Bensalem following hazardous materials incident
A portion of Street Road in Bensalem, Bucks County that was closed due to a hazardous materials incident has since reopened.
Comments / 4