Hamilton County, OH

Daycare worker charged with violently assaulting 1-year-old now ruled competent for trial

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A worker at a Cincinnati daycare accused of violently assaulting a 1-year-old is now competent to stand trial at this time, a judge determined Thursday. Kristian Hemmitt was originally ruled incompetent for trial and ordered to undergo treatment at Summit Behavioral Healthcare for six months before she could be re-evaluated, Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Jody said in June.
CINCINNATI, OH
Butler Co. Sheriff: Man accused of fatally shooting neighbor

OKEANA, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was arrested after a fatal shooting in Morgan Township Saturday afternoon, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones. Austin Combs, 26, of Okeana, allegedly shot and killed his neighbor in the victim’s home, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. Deputies were dispatched...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
Landlord arrested after calling police for help evicting tenants

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A picture shows a woman holding a butcher knife as police point a taser at her. The incident sent the woman behind bars, but she says the picture doesn’t tell the whole story. Levonn Bell, 36, claims she’s being wrongfully charged. She says the image released...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati postal worker admits to role in fentanyl trafficking operation

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A U.S. Postal Service employee embezzled thousands while trafficking illegal drugs. Kerry Beech Jr., 31, of Cincinnati, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court Thursday. Beech worked for USPS from 2013-2021 including time as a supervisor for the Parkdale Post Office in Cincinnati, court documents show. In 2020,...
CINCINNATI, OH
80-year-old woman with dementia, diabetes found safe

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) -An 80-year-old woman with dementia and diabetes has been found safe after she was reported missing Friday, according to Hamilton police. Officers say Nancy Herold safely returned home Saturday. Herold drove from her home on Friday around 3 p.m. in a silver/gray 2008 Honda Fit, police said.
HAMILTON, OH
Family remembers father of four killed in Wilmington crash

SABINA, Ohio (WXIX) - One of the men killed in Wednesday’s double-fatal crash outside Wilmington was a local racecar driver and a young father. The crash happened around 4 p.m. as 31-year-old Eric Ford and his passenger, 51-year-old Robert Graves, were driving north on US-68 outside Wilmington. Eric crossed...
WILMINGTON, OH
Communities hold second trick-or-treat for boy who fell ill on Halloween

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Several Tri-State communities came together Thursday to give a special night out for a young boy who was too sick to go trick-or-treating on Halloween. Heath Worrall, 5, wore the costume of a “scary executioner”—his words—on Thursday night. He says the black and red on his robe are his favorite colors.
CINCINNATI, OH
School president answers life calling to help kids grow

EVENDALE, Ohio (WXIX) - St. Rita School for the Deaf has had a long-standing history in Cincinnati, along with one particular teacher who has been with the school since she was a child. Angela Frith has been part of the St. Rita family since her mother graduated in 1970. “So,...
CINCINNATI, OH
Macy’s tree to arrive at Fountain Square this weekend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It will start to look a little more like Christmas on Fountain Square this weekend as the 45-foot Concolor-Fir tree from Medina, OH, will begin its procession late Friday evening. The 2022 ProLink Staffing Holiday Tree, presented by Macy’s, is scheduled to arrive Saturday at 6 a.m....
CINCINNATI, OH
How to avoid Election Day misinformation

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Election Day is quickly approaching, and social media is bound to be rife with misinformation. Some of it may even sound credible. But there are ways to spot false information and sources who provide the unbiased truth. Experts say many times misinformation comes from someone you may consider...
CINCINNATI, OH
FIRST ALERT: High winds with 50mph gusts expected Saturday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Saturday is a FOX19 First Alert Weather Day due to high winds. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for Saturday 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Non-thunderstorm winds gusts are expected of 50 mph. The winds could down trees or tree limbs, cause power outages and clog...
CINCINNATI, OH
Thousands without power in the Tri-State area due to strong winds

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thousands of people are without power as 50 mph winds blow through the Tri-State area. According to a Duke Energy employee, Sally Thelen, the company has been receiving calls about the power outages since Thursday. Duke Energy crews have been working throughout the week to get the...
CINCINNATI, OH
Near-record high Friday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - If you didn’t get out and enjoy the gloriously warm, sunny weather Thursday, you have another chance Friday. The high temperature will soar to a high of 75 degrees under sunny skies. That’s just a few degrees shy of the record high of 79 degrees, recorded on this date in 2003 at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.
CINCINNATI, OH
Tri-State power outages reduces from over 1K homes to 300

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tri-State outages have reduced from over a thousand homes to 300 as 50 mph winds blew through the Tri-State area. According to a Duke Energy spokesperson Sally Thelen, the company has been receiving calls about the power outages since Thursday. Duke Energy crews have been working throughout...
CINCINNATI, OH
Warm sunshine to close the weekend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunday will be mostly sunny and warm along with much lighter southerly winds. Highs will rise into the upper 60s and low 70s. Monday will be very similar to Sunday with highs well above normal and ample sunshine. Tuesday will have a slight dip in temperatures, but...
CINCINNATI, OH

