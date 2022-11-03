Read full article on original website
Fox 19
Daycare worker charged with violently assaulting 1-year-old now ruled competent for trial
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A worker at a Cincinnati daycare accused of violently assaulting a 1-year-old is now competent to stand trial at this time, a judge determined Thursday. Kristian Hemmitt was originally ruled incompetent for trial and ordered to undergo treatment at Summit Behavioral Healthcare for six months before she could be re-evaluated, Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Jody said in June.
Fox 19
11-year-old made ‘hit list’ of fellow students at Clermont County school, sheriff says
BATAVIA, Ohio (WXIX) - A sixth-grade student at West Clermont Middle School admitted to making a “hit list” of other students, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office. School administrators received word of the list on Thursday around 11 a.m. They were “made aware of a [sixth]...
Fox 19
Butler Co. Sheriff: Man accused of fatally shooting neighbor
OKEANA, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was arrested after a fatal shooting in Morgan Township Saturday afternoon, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones. Austin Combs, 26, of Okeana, allegedly shot and killed his neighbor in the victim’s home, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. Deputies were dispatched...
Fox 19
Police: Man wanted for College Hill murder, considered armed & dangerous
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It has been over two months since a man was murdered outside of a College Hill gas station and police are still looking for the suspect. Antonio Poellnitz, 34, is accused of shooting and killing Landen McIntosh, 23, on Aug. 27 at a Sunoco gas station, according to CrimeStoppers.
Fox 19
Father now charged with involuntary manslaughter in son’s death: Court docs
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A father has now been indicted on a charge of involuntary manslaughter following the death of his 3-year-old son in October, according to Hamilton County court records. Deangelo Davis, 37, was originally charged with endangering children in connection with the shooting, Cincinnati police wrote in the arrest...
Fox 19
Landlord arrested after calling police for help evicting tenants
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A picture shows a woman holding a butcher knife as police point a taser at her. The incident sent the woman behind bars, but she says the picture doesn’t tell the whole story. Levonn Bell, 36, claims she’s being wrongfully charged. She says the image released...
Fox 19
Man dies after accidentally shooting himself in Brown County, sheriff says
BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is dead after the Brown County Sheriff’s Office says it appears he was accidentally shot by his own gun. Joseph Hauser, 30, of Mt. Orab, was found dead Tuesday by his girlfriend in the backyard of their home on State Route 68 around 7 p.m., the sheriff’s office said.
Fox 19
Cincinnati postal worker admits to role in fentanyl trafficking operation
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A U.S. Postal Service employee embezzled thousands while trafficking illegal drugs. Kerry Beech Jr., 31, of Cincinnati, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court Thursday. Beech worked for USPS from 2013-2021 including time as a supervisor for the Parkdale Post Office in Cincinnati, court documents show. In 2020,...
Fox 19
80-year-old woman with dementia, diabetes found safe
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) -An 80-year-old woman with dementia and diabetes has been found safe after she was reported missing Friday, according to Hamilton police. Officers say Nancy Herold safely returned home Saturday. Herold drove from her home on Friday around 3 p.m. in a silver/gray 2008 Honda Fit, police said.
Fox 19
Family remembers father of four killed in Wilmington crash
SABINA, Ohio (WXIX) - One of the men killed in Wednesday’s double-fatal crash outside Wilmington was a local racecar driver and a young father. The crash happened around 4 p.m. as 31-year-old Eric Ford and his passenger, 51-year-old Robert Graves, were driving north on US-68 outside Wilmington. Eric crossed...
Fox 19
Communities hold second trick-or-treat for boy who fell ill on Halloween
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Several Tri-State communities came together Thursday to give a special night out for a young boy who was too sick to go trick-or-treating on Halloween. Heath Worrall, 5, wore the costume of a “scary executioner”—his words—on Thursday night. He says the black and red on his robe are his favorite colors.
Fox 19
School president answers life calling to help kids grow
EVENDALE, Ohio (WXIX) - St. Rita School for the Deaf has had a long-standing history in Cincinnati, along with one particular teacher who has been with the school since she was a child. Angela Frith has been part of the St. Rita family since her mother graduated in 1970. “So,...
Fox 19
Blueprint-accurate Music Hall model added to Krohn Conservatory holiday show
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A tropical vacation for $10 in Cincinnati? That’s the promise of the Krohn Conservatory’s annual Celestial Holiday. Every year, a Tri-State family builds Cincinnati landmarks for the show. This year, it’s a blueprint-accurate model of Music Hall. “Music Hall took 1,700 hours,” said Krohn...
Fox 19
Macy’s tree to arrive at Fountain Square this weekend
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It will start to look a little more like Christmas on Fountain Square this weekend as the 45-foot Concolor-Fir tree from Medina, OH, will begin its procession late Friday evening. The 2022 ProLink Staffing Holiday Tree, presented by Macy’s, is scheduled to arrive Saturday at 6 a.m....
Fox 19
How to avoid Election Day misinformation
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Election Day is quickly approaching, and social media is bound to be rife with misinformation. Some of it may even sound credible. But there are ways to spot false information and sources who provide the unbiased truth. Experts say many times misinformation comes from someone you may consider...
Fox 19
FIRST ALERT: High winds with 50mph gusts expected Saturday
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Saturday is a FOX19 First Alert Weather Day due to high winds. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for Saturday 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Non-thunderstorm winds gusts are expected of 50 mph. The winds could down trees or tree limbs, cause power outages and clog...
Fox 19
Thousands without power in the Tri-State area due to strong winds
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thousands of people are without power as 50 mph winds blow through the Tri-State area. According to a Duke Energy employee, Sally Thelen, the company has been receiving calls about the power outages since Thursday. Duke Energy crews have been working throughout the week to get the...
Fox 19
Near-record high Friday
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - If you didn’t get out and enjoy the gloriously warm, sunny weather Thursday, you have another chance Friday. The high temperature will soar to a high of 75 degrees under sunny skies. That’s just a few degrees shy of the record high of 79 degrees, recorded on this date in 2003 at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.
Fox 19
Tri-State power outages reduces from over 1K homes to 300
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tri-State outages have reduced from over a thousand homes to 300 as 50 mph winds blew through the Tri-State area. According to a Duke Energy spokesperson Sally Thelen, the company has been receiving calls about the power outages since Thursday. Duke Energy crews have been working throughout...
Fox 19
Warm sunshine to close the weekend
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunday will be mostly sunny and warm along with much lighter southerly winds. Highs will rise into the upper 60s and low 70s. Monday will be very similar to Sunday with highs well above normal and ample sunshine. Tuesday will have a slight dip in temperatures, but...
