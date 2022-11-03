Read full article on original website
Are you surrounded by Democrats or Republicans? How N.J. breaks red and blue in all 21 counties.
The subtle trend continues. Yes, New Jersey Democrats can boast about having a million more registered voters in their party compared to Republicans (2,524,019 vs. 1,520,511), according to the October statistics from the state’s Division of Elections. But Republicans continue to add small but steady numbers of registered voters...
Known for Amazing Pizza, Another South Jersey Restaurant Closing For Good, But…
If you have lost count of all of the restaurants in the Garden State that have announced their demise over the past several months, you aren't the only one. It seems to be particularly brutal this year as eateries that have been around for decades have pulled the plug. A...
New Jersey Globe
Some voters could be disenfranchied after N.J. motor vehicles refuses to have anyone available for Election Day challenges
Some voters face the possibility of being denied the right to vote in next week’s general election because the New Jersey Motor Vehicles Commission is closed on Election Day and refuses to send a skeleton crew in to handle glitches with voter registration issues they handle that cold help some avoid being disenfranchised.
Popular work-out facility expanding in New Jersey
New Jersey is kind of a workout-crazy state. There's really no question about that, in fact, a recent study was released and named new Jersey the most gym-obsessed state in the country!. Going to the gym is a great way to of course stay in shape, but it's also a...
These 11 districts are asking N.J. voters to approve major school upgrades
Voters in Montclair will decide Tuesday whether to approve a $187.7 million school construction proposal that would include a new addition for a middle school, a greenhouse for another school and other improvements to the district’s aging public school buildings. The ballot question in the suburban Essex County school...
New Jersey’s Andy Kim-Bob Healey House race tightens
Democratic incumbent Andy Kim’s 3rd Congressional District was downgraded from “likely” to “leaning” in his favor over Republican Bob Healey in the most recent Cook Political Report that evaluates all of the country’s House and Senate races.
The most stolen cars in NJ as lawmakers demand action on crime
On Wednesday, U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer renewed his call for a federal crackdown on auto thefts, given a 19% rise in the crime in New Jersey so far in 2022 that followed a 22% jump in 2021. Each year, the National Insurance Crime Bureau publishes its "Hot Wheels" list of...
This Breathtaking NJ City Named One of the Most Gorgeous in America
A highly respected travel publication has given top honors to one city in the Garden State, placing it among the most gorgeous in the country. Recently, editors at Conde Nast Traveler released their list of the most beautiful towns in America, which looked at locales from one coast to another.
13 NJ hospitals appear in ‘America’s 100 best’ for specialty care
More than a dozen New Jersey hospitals rank among the top 100 in the nation for certain areas of specialty care, according to a 2023 report from Healthgrades. The health care company analyzed mortality and complication rates for several common procedures and conditions at nearly 4,500 hospitals, in order to identify the nation’s top-performing hospitals for specialty care.
New Jersey man arrested for credible threat against synagogues
DEAL, NJ – The Federal Bureau of Investigation issued an imminent warning to synagogues in the New York and New Jersey area on Friday warning of a possible credible threat. Hours later, that threat was rescinded and the FBI said a suspect was identified and taken into custody. The FBI announced that a New Jersey man was taken into custody and that he was a lone actor in the threat. According to officials, the man holds “radical extremist views”. “He no longer poses a threat to the community at this time,” James E. Dennehy during a call with regional leaders. The post New Jersey man arrested for credible threat against synagogues appeared first on Shore News Network.
headynj.com
MSO Sweetspot Opens 29 NJ Medical Cannabis Dispensary in Voorhees
The medical cannabis dispensary Sweetspot opened the 29th New Jersey medical cannabis dispensary in Voorhees in Camden County. They are a Multi-State Operator (MSO) in four states, including New Jersey, with one dispensary in each state. Their other dispensaries are in Maryland, Maine, and Rhode Island. Their headquarters is in Rhode Island.
Why NJ should force certain businesses to close on Thanksgiving and Christmas (Opinion)
It's that time of year again when we all get our free turkeys while jamming out to Christmas tunes. The holiday season is here, and so are all the holiday festivities that come with it. This time of year is a big deal for retailers, especially here in New Jersey....
NJ election results: 600,000 have already voted — a look at the trends
TRENTON – More than 600,000 New Jerseyans have already voted in the 2022 general election, and it’s possible that nearly one-fourth of those who ultimately cast ballots will do so without going to a polling place on Election Day itself. Democrats, who have embraced early voting in greater...
Race to watch: Kim faces GOP challenger Healey in N.J.’s redrawn 3rd district
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Three days after starting his second term in Congress, Andy Kim found himself on the floor outside of the Capitol rotunda. “I just felt compelled to be able to do my part to try to get that beautiful...
southjerseyobserver.com
Winslow Twp. Police Dept. Investigating Shooting at Sickler Ave. Basketball Court; Anyone With Information is Asked to Contact Authorities
Winslow Township Police are asking if anyone from the public has any information relating to a shooting that took place on November 4, 2022 at approximately 5:30 pm at the Sickler Avenue basketball court. On Facebook, the Winslow Township Police posted: “A subject was shot multiple times at the Sickler...
Stop pumping sand to ‘replenish’ N.J. beaches | Letters
New Jersey has developed a comprehensive strategy for dealing with climate change, spelling out extensive methods to improve our resiliency. Yet, when it comes to addressing the most vulnerable area — the Atlantic coast — the only “bright idea” offered is to pump more sand ever higher on our beaches.
Democrats denounce ‘racist’ flyers sent to N.J. homes, Republican candidate pushes back
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Democratic leaders in New Jersey said Thursday they are “denouncing hate” after some state residents received a flyer condemning racial equity initiatives, like affirmative action. The flyer accused the Biden Administration and left-wing officials...
New Jersey Globe
Advance votes in N.J. passes 600,000
The number of advance votes cast for next week’s election in New Jersey has jumped to 600,380 – 10% of all registered, active voters. Election officials have recorded the receipt of 475,517 vote-by-mail and military ballots, 30.8% of more than 972,500 ballots sent out by county clerks. After...
PhillyBite
5 Best Antique Stores in New Jersey
- New Jersey has a few great places to visit if you're interested in antiques. These include Valentino's in Cape May, the Old Mill Antique Mall in Mullica Hill, and Mill House Antiques in Long Branch. There are also plenty of fantastic local shops, such as the Montclair Antique Center, where you can find everything from vintage jewelry to furniture.
An Honest Review Of The New Mia’s Café In Mays Landing, NJ
Call me corny, but there's something exciting about a new business opening up in town. Maybe that's the desire in me to live somewhere with a true "small town vibe". When I moved to Mays Landing, that's the feeling I found. I love the quaint and quirky energy that Mays...
