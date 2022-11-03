ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Greenwich Township, NJ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Jersey Globe

Some voters could be disenfranchied after N.J. motor vehicles refuses to have anyone available for Election Day challenges

Some voters face the possibility of being denied the right to vote in next week’s general election because the New Jersey Motor Vehicles Commission is closed on Election Day and refuses to send a skeleton crew in to handle glitches with voter registration issues they handle that cold help some avoid being disenfranchised.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

13 NJ hospitals appear in ‘America’s 100 best’ for specialty care

More than a dozen New Jersey hospitals rank among the top 100 in the nation for certain areas of specialty care, according to a 2023 report from Healthgrades. The health care company analyzed mortality and complication rates for several common procedures and conditions at nearly 4,500 hospitals, in order to identify the nation’s top-performing hospitals for specialty care.
Shore News Network

New Jersey man arrested for credible threat against synagogues

DEAL, NJ – The Federal Bureau of Investigation issued an imminent warning to synagogues in the New York and New Jersey area on Friday warning of a possible credible threat. Hours later, that threat was rescinded and the FBI said a suspect was identified and taken into custody. The FBI announced that a New Jersey man was taken into custody and that he was a lone actor in the threat. According to officials, the man holds “radical extremist views”. “He no longer poses a threat to the community at this time,” James E. Dennehy during a call with regional leaders. The post New Jersey man arrested for credible threat against synagogues appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
headynj.com

MSO Sweetspot Opens 29 NJ Medical Cannabis Dispensary in Voorhees

The medical cannabis dispensary Sweetspot opened the 29th New Jersey medical cannabis dispensary in Voorhees in Camden County. They are a Multi-State Operator (MSO) in four states, including New Jersey, with one dispensary in each state. Their other dispensaries are in Maryland, Maine, and Rhode Island. Their headquarters is in Rhode Island.
VOORHEES TOWNSHIP, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

Winslow Twp. Police Dept. Investigating Shooting at Sickler Ave. Basketball Court; Anyone With Information is Asked to Contact Authorities

Winslow Township Police are asking if anyone from the public has any information relating to a shooting that took place on November 4, 2022 at approximately 5:30 pm at the Sickler Avenue basketball court. On Facebook, the Winslow Township Police posted: “A subject was shot multiple times at the Sickler...
WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Stop pumping sand to ‘replenish’ N.J. beaches | Letters

New Jersey has developed a comprehensive strategy for dealing with climate change, spelling out extensive methods to improve our resiliency. Yet, when it comes to addressing the most vulnerable area — the Atlantic coast — the only “bright idea” offered is to pump more sand ever higher on our beaches.
New Jersey Globe

Advance votes in N.J. passes 600,000

The number of advance votes cast for next week’s election in New Jersey has jumped to 600,380 – 10% of all registered, active voters. Election officials have recorded the receipt of 475,517 vote-by-mail and military ballots, 30.8% of more than 972,500 ballots sent out by county clerks. After...
NEW JERSEY STATE
PhillyBite

5 Best Antique Stores in New Jersey

- New Jersey has a few great places to visit if you're interested in antiques. These include Valentino's in Cape May, the Old Mill Antique Mall in Mullica Hill, and Mill House Antiques in Long Branch. There are also plenty of fantastic local shops, such as the Montclair Antique Center, where you can find everything from vintage jewelry to furniture.
CAPE MAY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy