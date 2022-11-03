Read full article on original website
Free programs at the Burlington County Library
The Burlington County Library offers a variety of programs for all ages. “What we try and do with the larger, or all of our events, but the larger ones in particular, is to try and create a lot of diversity, so that there is a cultural component, an educational component … Entertainment that people would normally have to travel to Philadelphia to see,” said Jessica Connor, the library’s manager of events and activities.
Statement from Commissioner Jeffrey Nash in Regard to the Passing of Monsignor Michael Doyle
The statement below is by Commissioner Jeffrey Nash on behalf of the Board of Commissioners in regard to the passing of Monsignor Michael Doyle:. “Monsignor Michael Doyle was a true humanitarian who worked tirelessly to improve the lives of Camden City residents for more than 50 years. I was first introduced to Monsignor Doyle when he was featured on 60 Minutes when I was still in New York attending law school. That segment featured an amazing priest who devoted his life to the residents of the impoverished Waterfront South community in Camden. Little did I know at the time but this Priest, who was born and raised in Ireland, would eventually become my hero and inspiration.
Autumn Lands festival at Historic Smithville Park entertains, teaches
Long before Europeans arrived along the Rancocas Creek, Native Americans lived in a settlement called Alumhatta – now Historic Smithville Park – and used the water to transport goods by canoe and irrigate crops in the rich soil. In the 19th century, runaway slaves traveled the same waterways...
English Creek Shopping Center to Get a Mr. Wish
Your wish is coming soon to the English Creek Shopping Center at Black Horse Pike and English Creek Avene in Egg Harbor Township. The sign is up and the opening is "soon." Mr. Wish is the home of natural fruit teas. This will be the first Mr. Wish in Atlantic County. There are Mr. Wish locations in 11 different states. The Egg Harbor Township store will be its ninth location in the Garden State.
‘Hometown hero’ retires after 25 years on police force
After 25 years in the borough police department and 50 years as a resident, Lt. Stephen Camiscioli had his official radio signoff into retirement on Oct. 28. Friends, family, members of the Haddonfield Auxiliary Police, Haddon Fire Company and EMS, borough employees and residents wished him well as he moved onto the next stage of his life and career. Camiscioli hopes to continue his work in public service with the state as a contractor and in emergency management disaster relief.
Hamilton mourns retired officer who dedicated life to public safety
Atlantic County’s public safety community is mourning a longtime officer, firefighter and emergency worker. Michael Robison, 48, died Tuesday attributed to heart issues. “He gave his whole life to public service,” said Hamilton Township Police Chief Gregory Ciambrone, who spent his career working with Robison. Robison started his...
Known for Amazing Pizza, Another NJ Restaurant Closing For Good, But…
If you have lost count of all of the restaurants in the Garden State that have announced their demise over the past several months, you aren't the only one. It seems to be particularly brutal this year as eateries that have been around for decades have pulled the plug. A...
Haunting Pictures of Church of the Transfiguration Before it Was Demolished
The Church of the Transfiguration was closed in 2000, and the church building located on the corner of 56th and Cedar in West Philadelphia was demolished in 2009. Originally founded as a Parish in 1905 this building was constructed in 1928 in the Romanesque Style. Unlike many churches of this era Transfiguration was built with no expense spared on architectural details and embellishments.
Camden County PD Looking for Missing Adult From Ablett Village
The Camden County Police Department is looking for a missing adult from Ablett Village. Anwar Sabree, 28, was reported missing this morning from his home on the unit block of Ablett Village. He is described as a black male, 6’0”, 181 pounds with brown eyes and braided hair.
Cooper physician honored for program that helps patients with substance-use disorders
Cooper University Health Care’s Dr. Gerard Carroll received the 2022 Nicholas Rosecrans Award for developing and launching the first EMS-administered buprenorphine program in the U.S. Carroll is the medical director of EMS Services and division head of EMS/Disaster Medicine at Cooper University Health Care and Cooper’s Emergency Medical Services....
Atlantic County Commissioner Makes Allegation About Prosecutor
It reads like a political spy novel. A county elected official has made a serious allegation about Atlantic County’s top law enforcement official. In public comments made by Atlantic County Commissioner Ernest Coursey on November 1, 2022, Coursey accuses Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Reynolds of potentially holding back the future promotion of an ACPO staff member.
Glou. City Holding Online Auction Via GovDeals.com For Surplus Property Beginning Nov. 21
The City of Gloucester City is conducting a sale of surplus property online via govdeals.com beginning on November 21, 2022. The surplus property is being sold in an “as-is” condition without express or implied warranties. The surplus property being sold is as follows:. John Deere riding mower. Lowe...
North Wildwood Bar and Restaurant up for sale!
The Salty Mermaid Bar in North Wildwood is up for sale. The former Tony’s Cafe was a local’s favorite place to go. here is what the listing with Long and Foster says:. Rare opportunity to own this well established neighborhood bar and restaurant! The Salty Mermaid is located on the corner of Delaware and 26th Avenue in North Wildwood. The Salty Mermaid offers large dining areas that includes indoor and outdoor seating. Inside boasts a fun and festive decor with a large bar area with the bar having 19 bar stools, a large 28 seat high top table area along with 58 seat restaurant. The inviting customer friendly covered outdoor area offers an 18 seat walk up bar as well as additional seating on the spacious deck with high ceilings, beautiful ceiling fans and light fixtures. This is not your run of the mill outdoor bar. The kitchen is large and extremely well kept with several work areas. One look at The Salty Mermaid and you’ll understand why it’s such a popular spot! The Salty Mermaid features a neat and pristine 3-bedroom 2 bath home with a front porch and small back yard and driveway. This sale also includes 229 W 26th Avenue which is deeded separately but included in this sale. This spacious single-family home has been completely remodeled and offers 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, hardwood floors, kitchen with new stainless-steel appliances that overlooks the living and dining area. The spacious main bedroom has sliders to a large, covered porch. The Salty Mermaid and the accompanying properties have been lovingly maintained and is being sold in turnkey condition.
Pa. hospital’s emergency room ordered to close over staffing shortage
The Pennsylvania Department of Health has ordered a closure of the emergency department at Delaware County Memorial Hospital starting Monday morning because of a lack of staffing, but county officials said Friday night that they are exploring legal options to keep it open. The suspension of emergency department services at...
Will We See Snow For The Holidays In Atlantic & Cape May Counties This Year?
It almost feels too early to have to even give this topic any thought, but here we are. Can you believe Thanksgiving is only a few weeks away?. While the holidays are always an exciting time here in the Garden State, now is the time to start solidifying plans for the season. Prepare to be busier than ever as most people will be resuming with pre-pandemic-style festivities for the holidays this year.
Armed robbery at Liberty Bell Bank in Moorestown
On Nov. 3 at 4:58 p.m. the Moorestown Police Department was dispatched to the Liberty Bell Bank for the report of an armed robbery that just occurred. When police arrived, they spoke with the two female employees inside the bank. The employees stated that at 4:49 p.m. a black male wearing jeans, a black jacket, red hat, white shoes, black gloves and a surgical mask came into the bank and walked up to the female teller behind the counter while pointing a black handgun at her. He then told the other female teller sitting down in the front office area to come closer to him. After both tellers were in front of him, he directed them to take him to the vault to which they complied.
Demolition of derelict Somers Point homes begins
SOMERS POINT — Demolition work got started in earnest Thursday at the future site of an overflow parking lot for Bayview Court Apartments. American Demolition Corp., which had been performing asbestos abatement at the five dilapidated homes on the site along Shore and Pleasant roads, erected snow fencing Oct. 26 and commenced destruction the following day.
MSO Sweetspot Opens 29 NJ Medical Cannabis Dispensary in Voorhees
The medical cannabis dispensary Sweetspot opened the 29th New Jersey medical cannabis dispensary in Voorhees in Camden County. They are a Multi-State Operator (MSO) in four states, including New Jersey, with one dispensary in each state. Their other dispensaries are in Maryland, Maine, and Rhode Island. Their headquarters is in Rhode Island.
Inspira Health opens new Vineland endoscopy center
In a move that Inspira Health officials feel will significantly increase the system’s capacity to provide outpatient gastrointestinal procedures, Inspira Health opened a new outpatient endoscopy center in the Medical Office Building on its Vineland campus. With the new center open, most patients requiring an outpatient upper endoscopy or...
$7 Million Land Sale in Sea Isle Wins State Approval
The $7 million sale of nine vacant lots that were once the site of a gas manufacturing plant operating in Sea Isle City more than 100 years ago has received final approval by a state regulatory agency. All of the property was sold as one package to a local development...
