Aris Water Solutions, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend of $0.09 per Share for the Fourth Quarter of 2022
Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: ARIS) (“Aris” or the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a dividend on its Class A common stock for the fourth quarter of 2022 of $0.09 per share. In conjunction with the dividend payment, a distribution of $0.09 per unit will be paid to unit holders of Solaris Midstream Holdings, LLC. The dividend will be paid on November 30, 2022 to holders of record of the Company’s Class A common stock as of the close of business on November 17, 2022. The distribution to unit holders of Solaris Midstream Holdings, LLC will be subject to the same payment and record dates.
EXTENDED CLASS PERIOD: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Against Palantir Technologies Inc. and Announces Opportunity for Investors with Substantial Losses to Lead Case - PLTR
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that it has filed a class action lawsuit seeking to represent purchasers of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) common stock between September 30, 2020 and August 5, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”), including purchases pursuant and/or traceable to the Registration Statement and Prospectus used in connection with the offer, sale, and direct listing of Palantir Class A common stock on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) beginning on or about September 30, 2020 (the “Offering”). Captioned Shijun Liu, Individually and as Trustee of The Liu Family Trust 2019 v. Palantir Technologies Inc., No. 22-cv-2893 (D. Colo.), the Palantir class action lawsuit charges Palantir as well as certain of its top executive officers and directors with violations of the Securities Act of 1933 and/or Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Two previously filed complaints are also pending – Cupat v. Palantir Technologies Inc., No. 22-cv-02384 (D. Colo.), and Allegheny County Employees’ Retirement System v. Palantir Technologies Inc., No. 22-cv-02805 (D. Colo.).
Student Loan Refund Checks Are In the Mail for Anyone Who Paid During the COVID-19 Moratorium
Some checks are starting to be sent to certain student loan borrowers even though, as result of a court order, the Biden administration is temporarily blocked from processing debt discharges. SNAP...
Pivot Advantage Accounting and Advisory Inc shares the benefits of online accounting solutions
Accounting firm Pivot Advantage and Advisory Inc highlights the advantages of online accounting solutions for businesses. Accounting is becoming simpler for firms to manage because of online accounting, sometimes known as cloud accounting. Business owners may spend more time concentrating on their operations since online accounting saves them time. Numerous...
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Opendoor Technologies Inc. f/k/a Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - OPEN
If you acquired Opendoor securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Opendoor class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=9133 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than December 6, 2022. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.
Propanediol Consumption for Personal Care Is Anticipated To Expand Around 1.4X By 2032: Fact.MR
According to the latest market analysis on propanediol by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global market is projected to be valued at US$ 20.6 Mn in 2022, and expand at a CAGR of around 3.5% over the period of 2022-2032. Market growth can be mainly attributed to growing demand for propanediol as a humectant from the personal care industry.
Chairperson IFSCA delivers a Keynote address on “Policy Dialogue -Directing ESG Governance for the Financial Industry “at Singapore Fintech Festival 2022
Chairperson International Financial Services Centers Authority Injeti Srinivas was invited to deliver a keynote address on “ Policy Dialogue – Directing ESG Governance for the Financial Industry “ at the Singapore Fintech Festival 2022 being held at Singapore. He was joined in this policy dialogue by Nikhil Rathi Chief Executive Officer of United Kingdom’s Financial Conduct Authority.
JS Sourcing Offers Top-Quality Chinese Products
JS Sourcing specializes in sourcing different products from China. With them, clients can be confident of getting spot or all-in-one buying solutions in the country. The company takes immense pride in being a top-sourcing company. They have been in the industry since the year 2011. This deep experience enables the company to consistently deliver hassle-free, easy-to-implement solutions that give clients' businesses the resources to grow. Their services are great options for wholesalers and small businesses that purchase in bulk from China for cost-efficient buying.
Ascent Industries Co. Sets Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call for November 8, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. ET
Ascent Industries Co. (Nasdaq: ACNT) (“Ascent” or the “Company”), an industrials company focused on the production and distribution of industrial tubular products and specialty chemicals, will hold a conference call on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. The results will be reported in a press release prior to the conference call.
S-Ventures PLC (SVTPF) New Contract Wins
LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2022 / S-Ventures PLC, ("S-Ventures" or the "Company") (AQSE:SVEN)(OTCQB:SVTPF) the Company investing in and growing exciting brands across the natural, wellness and food-tech category, is pleased to announce new contract wins from its Pulsin, Purely, Ohso and Livia's product ranges. ASDA has recently...
Henry, a Carlisle Company, Recognized as The Home Depot’s Building Materials Vendor of the Year
Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) was pleased that its Henry Company business, part of the Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT) segment, was recognized as The Home Depot’s Building Materials Vendor of the Year for 2022, the first time Henry has received this prestigious award in almost 20 years as a supplier. This award recognizes outstanding performance and product innovation and is awarded at The Home Depot’s Annual Supplier Partnership Meetings.
Qartium, an E-Commerce Platform Based on Blockchain has Announced Its First Official Partners: Nike and Amazon
Qartium is pleased to announce it has signed partnership deals with Nike and Amazon as part of its mission to revolutionize the e-commerce industry. Since the introduction of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology, the world has witnessed the rise of several innovations that are geared towards making regular life processes easier, safer, and faster. This is the case with Qartium, a platform that seeks to revolutionize the world of e-commerce by using blockchain technology to create a secure, decentralized marketplace. In a recent announcement, the team behind Qartium said that some major partners have joined the project—including Nike, Amazon and Binance. Given their reputation as leaders in their respective fields (athletics retailing; e-commerce; cryptocurrency exchange), these companies are sure to help take Qartium to new heights.
KILL Q2 and CloudKaptan Help Prompt Financial Solutions Drive Growth by Transforming the Lending Experience
Q2 Holdings, Inc. requests that their press release NewsItemId: 20221103005315 issued November 3, 2022 “Q2 and CloudKaptan Help Prompt Financial Solutions Drive Growth by Transforming the Lending Experience” be killed. The release was issued by Q2 Holdings, Inc. without prior authorization from Prompt Financial Solutions. A replacement release...
Frost & Sullivan Released White Paper for Global Graphite and Graphene Markets
Shanghai, China--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2022) - Frost & Sullivan has conducted extensive investigation across the global graphite and graphene industry chain, and released the White Paper for Global Graphite and Graphene Markets, which focuses on the recent development of global graphite and graphene industry as well as new growth opportunities. Graphene is seen as the wonder material of the 21st century due to its extraordinary properties as well as the wide applications in various downstream areas such as energy, electronics and bioengineering. However, extremely high cost and potential pollution during the production process are the major restraints of graphene's large-scale commercialization, thus finding a cost effective and sustainable way to produce synthetic graphite and graphene has become more urgent.
MEDTRONIC 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Medtronic plc - MDT
Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until November 7, 2022 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), if they purchased the Company’s shares between June 8, 2019, and May 25, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of Minnesota.
After Spending 30 Years Establishing Profitable Companies, Andrew Jonathan Hillman, Continuously Helps Businesses Boost Revenues by 50%
Even after achieving massive success and popularity online, Andrew J Hillman is far from settling down. He's helping other businesses replicate his success, focusing on direct relationship campaigns. Andrew Jonathan Hillman, the Founder of various successful online ventures, has always been a topic of discussion among many entrepreneurs when it...
Modexus, LLC, Announces the Launch of a New All-Natural Product to Treat Postmenopausal Symptoms
Rhythm by Modexus addresses the most difficult symptoms of post-menopause and provides hormonal harmony, allowing women to feel their best every day. Modexus, LLC, is pleased to announce the release of Rhythm, a new all-natural product designed to alleviate the symptoms of post-menopause. Rhythm is a groundbreaking new nutritional that helps restore hormonal balance from PMS to post-menopause. The latest product by Modexus has several advantages, particularly when it comes to postmenopausal symptoms. Rhythm’s holistic ingredient blend contains the right synergistically blended natural nutrients and herbals to relieve the hormonal upheavals caused by post-menopause. This breakthrough nutritional made of natural hormone-balancing ingredients is now available exclusively online.
Gregg Pierce, Managing Director of Global Capital Partners Fund, LLC Featured in IdeaMensch Magazine
NY, US, 5th November 2022, ZEXPRWIRE, Gregg Pierce, managing director of Global Capital Partners Fund, LLC was featured in IdeaMensch Magazine. IdeaMensch is an interview platform for entrepreneurs, makers, and doers. Its purpose is to inspire action through the curation of daily interviews and content. It has conducted over 6,000 interviews with entrepreneurs, visionaries, and nonprofit leaders. Gregg Pierce is a notable financial expert who is known for his insights on hard money loans and their impact on the US economy. In the interview, Mr. Pierce offered his thoughts on a wide range of topics on entrepreneurism, the lending industry, and finance.
Centum Financial Group Expands Benefits for Members
Mortgage broker network to offer Agents group insurance through Sun Life. VANCOUVER, British Columbia - Nov. 3, 2022 - PRLog -- Centum Financial Group is pleased to announce expanded benefits for mortgage brokers within its network in the form of a robust group benefit insurance program through Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada.
Technical Textile Market Is Expected To Reach a Valuation of US$ 370 Bn By 2032
As per latest market analysis on technical textiles by Fact.MR, the global market is projected to be valued at US$ 220 Bn by 2022-end, and expand at a CAGR of around 5.3% over the forecast period of 2022-2032. Additionally, Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, estimates technical textile market valuation to surpass US$ 370 Bn by 2032, attributed to factors such as growing demand in high-growth industries such as automotive, aerospace, and construction.
