Orbus Digital and WISeKey are Launching Joint Operations to Offer SSL/TLS Cybersecurity and Trust Services in West Africa

Woonsocket Call
Chairperson IFSCA delivers a Keynote address on “Policy Dialogue -Directing ESG Governance for the Financial Industry “at Singapore Fintech Festival 2022
Chairperson International Financial Services Centers Authority Injeti Srinivas was invited to deliver a keynote address on “ Policy Dialogue – Directing ESG Governance for the Financial Industry “ at the Singapore Fintech Festival 2022 being held at Singapore. He was joined in this policy dialogue by Nikhil Rathi Chief Executive Officer of United Kingdom’s Financial Conduct Authority.
Woonsocket Call
Frost & Sullivan Released White Paper for Global Graphite and Graphene Markets
Shanghai, China--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2022) - Frost & Sullivan has conducted extensive investigation across the global graphite and graphene industry chain, and released the White Paper for Global Graphite and Graphene Markets, which focuses on the recent development of global graphite and graphene industry as well as new growth opportunities. Graphene is seen as the wonder material of the 21st century due to its extraordinary properties as well as the wide applications in various downstream areas such as energy, electronics and bioengineering. However, extremely high cost and potential pollution during the production process are the major restraints of graphene's large-scale commercialization, thus finding a cost effective and sustainable way to produce synthetic graphite and graphene has become more urgent.
Woonsocket Call
Khemosafe Builds Smart Device to Mitigate Against Hazardous Chemotherapy Exposure and Develops An ESG Strategy For Its Company
Khemosafe is on a mission to save the lives of healthcare workers and patients with its smart technology device. The smart hazardous waste disposal device is built to mitigate against hazardous vapor exposure from chemotherapy and provide clean air for everyone involved. Khemosafe also developed an ESG strategy as the prospect of the unique firm has grabbed the attention of a lot of investors.
Woonsocket Call
Qartium, an E-Commerce Platform Based on Blockchain has Announced Its First Official Partners: Nike and Amazon
Qartium is pleased to announce it has signed partnership deals with Nike and Amazon as part of its mission to revolutionize the e-commerce industry. Since the introduction of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology, the world has witnessed the rise of several innovations that are geared towards making regular life processes easier, safer, and faster. This is the case with Qartium, a platform that seeks to revolutionize the world of e-commerce by using blockchain technology to create a secure, decentralized marketplace. In a recent announcement, the team behind Qartium said that some major partners have joined the project—including Nike, Amazon and Binance. Given their reputation as leaders in their respective fields (athletics retailing; e-commerce; cryptocurrency exchange), these companies are sure to help take Qartium to new heights.
Woonsocket Call
Propanediol Consumption for Personal Care Is Anticipated To Expand Around 1.4X By 2032: Fact.MR
According to the latest market analysis on propanediol by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global market is projected to be valued at US$ 20.6 Mn in 2022, and expand at a CAGR of around 3.5% over the period of 2022-2032. Market growth can be mainly attributed to growing demand for propanediol as a humectant from the personal care industry.
Woonsocket Call
New Zealand Offers Visas Easily And Quickly Through A New Digital Portal
New Zealand is now offering visas for Japanese citizens who wish to travel to the country. The new online portal makes the application process simple and straightforward, and customers can manage their own documents and fees. This is a great opportunity for Japanese citizens to experience all that New Zealand has to offer.
Woonsocket Call
JS Sourcing Offers Top-Quality Chinese Products
JS Sourcing specializes in sourcing different products from China. With them, clients can be confident of getting spot or all-in-one buying solutions in the country. The company takes immense pride in being a top-sourcing company. They have been in the industry since the year 2011. This deep experience enables the company to consistently deliver hassle-free, easy-to-implement solutions that give clients' businesses the resources to grow. Their services are great options for wholesalers and small businesses that purchase in bulk from China for cost-efficient buying.
Woonsocket Call
GreenLivingshk Launches Wholesale Plant-Based Loofah Sponge & Back Scrub for B2B Business
GreenLivingshk is proud to announce that it has made its first major introduction into the loofah sponge business. With decades of experience in manufacturing and bulk wholesale, GreenLivingshk ensures that it will be able to provide businesses with first-rate loofah sponge at a reasonable price. GreenLivingshk has already begun amassing...
Woonsocket Call
Pivot Advantage Accounting and Advisory Inc shares the benefits of online accounting solutions
Accounting firm Pivot Advantage and Advisory Inc highlights the advantages of online accounting solutions for businesses. Accounting is becoming simpler for firms to manage because of online accounting, sometimes known as cloud accounting. Business owners may spend more time concentrating on their operations since online accounting saves them time. Numerous...
Woonsocket Call
PIA S5 Proxy Global 50 Million + Residential IP Proxy Pool 911S5 High Quality Alternative
United States, 4th Nov 2022, If people rely on socks5 proxy in their work and life, they may be looking for a product that really works, how can them find the right one for themselves? After looking at the endless products on the market, this PIA S5 Proxy may be able to reduce the cost of trial and error, and it deserves to be an alternative to the 911s5 proxy.
Woonsocket Call
Gregg Pierce, Managing Director of Global Capital Partners Fund, LLC Featured in IdeaMensch Magazine
NY, US, 5th November 2022, ZEXPRWIRE, Gregg Pierce, managing director of Global Capital Partners Fund, LLC was featured in IdeaMensch Magazine. IdeaMensch is an interview platform for entrepreneurs, makers, and doers. Its purpose is to inspire action through the curation of daily interviews and content. It has conducted over 6,000 interviews with entrepreneurs, visionaries, and nonprofit leaders. Gregg Pierce is a notable financial expert who is known for his insights on hard money loans and their impact on the US economy. In the interview, Mr. Pierce offered his thoughts on a wide range of topics on entrepreneurism, the lending industry, and finance.
Woonsocket Call
Marina Bay Capital Sees Massive Growth Opportunities in Asia’s Capital Markets
Marina Bay Capital, a specialized corporate finance advisory firm that helps companies seek access to the North American capital markets, presents unique opportunity investors to get exposure in the fast-growing Indo-Pacific region. Vancouver, Canada and Singapore - Businesses seeking to expand their market share to Asia can now take advantage...
Woonsocket Call
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Opendoor Technologies Inc. f/k/a Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - OPEN
If you acquired Opendoor securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Opendoor class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=9133 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than December 6, 2022. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.
Woonsocket Call
Giriraj Damani: The Success Story of Indian Digital Marketer & the Founder of GirirajDamani.com
Giriraj Damani is one of India's leading digital marketers. He is a trainer for businesses such as Google India and Digital Guru. He manages social media programmes for numerous businesses. Green Digital was founded in February 2012, and Digital Giriraj was launched in October 2015. His objective was simple to comprehend. He desires to create a gathering place for Digital Marketing specialists and enthusiasts.
Woonsocket Call
KILL Q2 and CloudKaptan Help Prompt Financial Solutions Drive Growth by Transforming the Lending Experience
Q2 Holdings, Inc. requests that their press release NewsItemId: 20221103005315 issued November 3, 2022 “Q2 and CloudKaptan Help Prompt Financial Solutions Drive Growth by Transforming the Lending Experience” be killed. The release was issued by Q2 Holdings, Inc. without prior authorization from Prompt Financial Solutions. A replacement release...
Woonsocket Call
EXTENDED CLASS PERIOD: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Against Palantir Technologies Inc. and Announces Opportunity for Investors with Substantial Losses to Lead Case - PLTR
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that it has filed a class action lawsuit seeking to represent purchasers of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) common stock between September 30, 2020 and August 5, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”), including purchases pursuant and/or traceable to the Registration Statement and Prospectus used in connection with the offer, sale, and direct listing of Palantir Class A common stock on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) beginning on or about September 30, 2020 (the “Offering”). Captioned Shijun Liu, Individually and as Trustee of The Liu Family Trust 2019 v. Palantir Technologies Inc., No. 22-cv-2893 (D. Colo.), the Palantir class action lawsuit charges Palantir as well as certain of its top executive officers and directors with violations of the Securities Act of 1933 and/or Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Two previously filed complaints are also pending – Cupat v. Palantir Technologies Inc., No. 22-cv-02384 (D. Colo.), and Allegheny County Employees’ Retirement System v. Palantir Technologies Inc., No. 22-cv-02805 (D. Colo.).
Woonsocket Call
Modexus, LLC, Announces the Launch of a New All-Natural Product to Treat Postmenopausal Symptoms
Rhythm by Modexus addresses the most difficult symptoms of post-menopause and provides hormonal harmony, allowing women to feel their best every day. Modexus, LLC, is pleased to announce the release of Rhythm, a new all-natural product designed to alleviate the symptoms of post-menopause. Rhythm is a groundbreaking new nutritional that helps restore hormonal balance from PMS to post-menopause. The latest product by Modexus has several advantages, particularly when it comes to postmenopausal symptoms. Rhythm’s holistic ingredient blend contains the right synergistically blended natural nutrients and herbals to relieve the hormonal upheavals caused by post-menopause. This breakthrough nutritional made of natural hormone-balancing ingredients is now available exclusively online.
Woonsocket Call
S-Ventures PLC (SVTPF) New Contract Wins
LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2022 / S-Ventures PLC, ("S-Ventures" or the "Company") (AQSE:SVEN)(OTCQB:SVTPF) the Company investing in and growing exciting brands across the natural, wellness and food-tech category, is pleased to announce new contract wins from its Pulsin, Purely, Ohso and Livia's product ranges. ASDA has recently...
Woonsocket Call
Technical Textile Market Is Expected To Reach a Valuation of US$ 370 Bn By 2032
As per latest market analysis on technical textiles by Fact.MR, the global market is projected to be valued at US$ 220 Bn by 2022-end, and expand at a CAGR of around 5.3% over the forecast period of 2022-2032. Additionally, Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, estimates technical textile market valuation to surpass US$ 370 Bn by 2032, attributed to factors such as growing demand in high-growth industries such as automotive, aerospace, and construction.
Woonsocket Call
Ascent Industries Co. Sets Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call for November 8, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. ET
Ascent Industries Co. (Nasdaq: ACNT) (“Ascent” or the “Company”), an industrials company focused on the production and distribution of industrial tubular products and specialty chemicals, will hold a conference call on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. The results will be reported in a press release prior to the conference call.
