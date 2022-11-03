Read full article on original website
Woonsocket Call
JS Sourcing Offers Top-Quality Chinese Products
JS Sourcing specializes in sourcing different products from China. With them, clients can be confident of getting spot or all-in-one buying solutions in the country. The company takes immense pride in being a top-sourcing company. They have been in the industry since the year 2011. This deep experience enables the company to consistently deliver hassle-free, easy-to-implement solutions that give clients' businesses the resources to grow. Their services are great options for wholesalers and small businesses that purchase in bulk from China for cost-efficient buying.
Propanediol Consumption for Personal Care Is Anticipated To Expand Around 1.4X By 2032: Fact.MR
According to the latest market analysis on propanediol by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global market is projected to be valued at US$ 20.6 Mn in 2022, and expand at a CAGR of around 3.5% over the period of 2022-2032. Market growth can be mainly attributed to growing demand for propanediol as a humectant from the personal care industry.
Online furniture retailer Made.com to go into administration on Monday
Online furniture retailer Made.com’s dream of becoming the “new Ikea” will die tomorrow when administrators are appointed to the stricken company, triggering about 500 job losses and leaving thousands of customers in the lurch. It will complete a staggering fall from grace for the London based company...
Khemosafe Builds Smart Device to Mitigate Against Hazardous Chemotherapy Exposure and Develops An ESG Strategy For Its Company
Khemosafe is on a mission to save the lives of healthcare workers and patients with its smart technology device. The smart hazardous waste disposal device is built to mitigate against hazardous vapor exposure from chemotherapy and provide clean air for everyone involved. Khemosafe also developed an ESG strategy as the prospect of the unique firm has grabbed the attention of a lot of investors.
GreenLivingshk Launches Wholesale Plant-Based Loofah Sponge & Back Scrub for B2B Business
GreenLivingshk is proud to announce that it has made its first major introduction into the loofah sponge business. With decades of experience in manufacturing and bulk wholesale, GreenLivingshk ensures that it will be able to provide businesses with first-rate loofah sponge at a reasonable price. GreenLivingshk has already begun amassing...
NimbRo Announced as Winner of the $10M ANA Avatar XPRIZE
Seventeen finalist teams competed at finals testing event in the greater Los Angeles area to demonstrate human-operated robotic avatar systems performing tasks remotely. XPRIZE, the world’s leader in designing and operating incentive competitions to solve humanity’s greatest challenges, has announced NimbRo of Bonn, Germany, as the $5M grand-prize-winning team in the four-year global ANA Avatar XPRIZE. NimbRo’s technology was selected by a panel of judges at the conclusion of a public testing event at the Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center in Calif. on November 5.
Frost & Sullivan Released White Paper for Global Graphite and Graphene Markets
Shanghai, China--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2022) - Frost & Sullivan has conducted extensive investigation across the global graphite and graphene industry chain, and released the White Paper for Global Graphite and Graphene Markets, which focuses on the recent development of global graphite and graphene industry as well as new growth opportunities. Graphene is seen as the wonder material of the 21st century due to its extraordinary properties as well as the wide applications in various downstream areas such as energy, electronics and bioengineering. However, extremely high cost and potential pollution during the production process are the major restraints of graphene's large-scale commercialization, thus finding a cost effective and sustainable way to produce synthetic graphite and graphene has become more urgent.
Centum Financial Group Expands Benefits for Members
Mortgage broker network to offer Agents group insurance through Sun Life. VANCOUVER, British Columbia - Nov. 3, 2022 - PRLog -- Centum Financial Group is pleased to announce expanded benefits for mortgage brokers within its network in the form of a robust group benefit insurance program through Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada.
After Spending 30 Years Establishing Profitable Companies, Andrew Jonathan Hillman, Continuously Helps Businesses Boost Revenues by 50%
Even after achieving massive success and popularity online, Andrew J Hillman is far from settling down. He's helping other businesses replicate his success, focusing on direct relationship campaigns. Andrew Jonathan Hillman, the Founder of various successful online ventures, has always been a topic of discussion among many entrepreneurs when it...
S-Ventures PLC (SVTPF) New Contract Wins
LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2022 / S-Ventures PLC, ("S-Ventures" or the "Company") (AQSE:SVEN)(OTCQB:SVTPF) the Company investing in and growing exciting brands across the natural, wellness and food-tech category, is pleased to announce new contract wins from its Pulsin, Purely, Ohso and Livia's product ranges. ASDA has recently...
ROSEN, RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Compass Minerals International, Inc. Investors With Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - CMP
If you purchased Compass Minerals securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Compass Minerals class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=8924 or call Phillip Kim, Esq....
Marina Bay Capital Sees Massive Growth Opportunities in Asia’s Capital Markets
Marina Bay Capital, a specialized corporate finance advisory firm that helps companies seek access to the North American capital markets, presents unique opportunity investors to get exposure in the fast-growing Indo-Pacific region. Vancouver, Canada and Singapore - Businesses seeking to expand their market share to Asia can now take advantage...
Technical Textile Market Is Expected To Reach a Valuation of US$ 370 Bn By 2032
As per latest market analysis on technical textiles by Fact.MR, the global market is projected to be valued at US$ 220 Bn by 2022-end, and expand at a CAGR of around 5.3% over the forecast period of 2022-2032. Additionally, Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, estimates technical textile market valuation to surpass US$ 370 Bn by 2032, attributed to factors such as growing demand in high-growth industries such as automotive, aerospace, and construction.
