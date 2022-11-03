Read full article on original website
Related
Woonsocket Call
Gregg Pierce, Managing Director of Global Capital Partners Fund, LLC Featured in IdeaMensch Magazine
NY, US, 5th November 2022, ZEXPRWIRE, Gregg Pierce, managing director of Global Capital Partners Fund, LLC was featured in IdeaMensch Magazine. IdeaMensch is an interview platform for entrepreneurs, makers, and doers. Its purpose is to inspire action through the curation of daily interviews and content. It has conducted over 6,000 interviews with entrepreneurs, visionaries, and nonprofit leaders. Gregg Pierce is a notable financial expert who is known for his insights on hard money loans and their impact on the US economy. In the interview, Mr. Pierce offered his thoughts on a wide range of topics on entrepreneurism, the lending industry, and finance.
Woonsocket Call
ROSEN, LEADING INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Rite Aid Corporation Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - RAD
If you purchased Rite Aid securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Rite Aid class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=9388 or call Phillip Kim, Esq....
Woonsocket Call
PIA S5 Proxy Global 50 Million + Residential IP Proxy Pool 911S5 High Quality Alternative
United States, 4th Nov 2022, If people rely on socks5 proxy in their work and life, they may be looking for a product that really works, how can them find the right one for themselves? After looking at the endless products on the market, this PIA S5 Proxy may be able to reduce the cost of trial and error, and it deserves to be an alternative to the 911s5 proxy.
Woonsocket Call
Chairperson IFSCA delivers a Keynote address on “Policy Dialogue -Directing ESG Governance for the Financial Industry “at Singapore Fintech Festival 2022
Chairperson International Financial Services Centers Authority Injeti Srinivas was invited to deliver a keynote address on “ Policy Dialogue – Directing ESG Governance for the Financial Industry “ at the Singapore Fintech Festival 2022 being held at Singapore. He was joined in this policy dialogue by Nikhil Rathi Chief Executive Officer of United Kingdom’s Financial Conduct Authority.
Woonsocket Call
Technical Textile Market Is Expected To Reach a Valuation of US$ 370 Bn By 2032
As per latest market analysis on technical textiles by Fact.MR, the global market is projected to be valued at US$ 220 Bn by 2022-end, and expand at a CAGR of around 5.3% over the forecast period of 2022-2032. Additionally, Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, estimates technical textile market valuation to surpass US$ 370 Bn by 2032, attributed to factors such as growing demand in high-growth industries such as automotive, aerospace, and construction.
Woonsocket Call
Pivot Advantage Accounting and Advisory Inc shares the benefits of online accounting solutions
Accounting firm Pivot Advantage and Advisory Inc highlights the advantages of online accounting solutions for businesses. Accounting is becoming simpler for firms to manage because of online accounting, sometimes known as cloud accounting. Business owners may spend more time concentrating on their operations since online accounting saves them time. Numerous...
Woonsocket Call
Centum Financial Group Expands Benefits for Members
Mortgage broker network to offer Agents group insurance through Sun Life. VANCOUVER, British Columbia - Nov. 3, 2022 - PRLog -- Centum Financial Group is pleased to announce expanded benefits for mortgage brokers within its network in the form of a robust group benefit insurance program through Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada.
Woonsocket Call
KILL Q2 and CloudKaptan Help Prompt Financial Solutions Drive Growth by Transforming the Lending Experience
Q2 Holdings, Inc. requests that their press release NewsItemId: 20221103005315 issued November 3, 2022 “Q2 and CloudKaptan Help Prompt Financial Solutions Drive Growth by Transforming the Lending Experience” be killed. The release was issued by Q2 Holdings, Inc. without prior authorization from Prompt Financial Solutions. A replacement release...
Woonsocket Call
S-Ventures PLC (SVTPF) New Contract Wins
LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2022 / S-Ventures PLC, ("S-Ventures" or the "Company") (AQSE:SVEN)(OTCQB:SVTPF) the Company investing in and growing exciting brands across the natural, wellness and food-tech category, is pleased to announce new contract wins from its Pulsin, Purely, Ohso and Livia's product ranges. ASDA has recently...
Woonsocket Call
GreenLivingshk Launches Wholesale Plant-Based Loofah Sponge & Back Scrub for B2B Business
GreenLivingshk is proud to announce that it has made its first major introduction into the loofah sponge business. With decades of experience in manufacturing and bulk wholesale, GreenLivingshk ensures that it will be able to provide businesses with first-rate loofah sponge at a reasonable price. GreenLivingshk has already begun amassing...
Woonsocket Call
Propanediol Consumption for Personal Care Is Anticipated To Expand Around 1.4X By 2032: Fact.MR
According to the latest market analysis on propanediol by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global market is projected to be valued at US$ 20.6 Mn in 2022, and expand at a CAGR of around 3.5% over the period of 2022-2032. Market growth can be mainly attributed to growing demand for propanediol as a humectant from the personal care industry.
Woonsocket Call
JS Sourcing Offers Top-Quality Chinese Products
JS Sourcing specializes in sourcing different products from China. With them, clients can be confident of getting spot or all-in-one buying solutions in the country. The company takes immense pride in being a top-sourcing company. They have been in the industry since the year 2011. This deep experience enables the company to consistently deliver hassle-free, easy-to-implement solutions that give clients' businesses the resources to grow. Their services are great options for wholesalers and small businesses that purchase in bulk from China for cost-efficient buying.
Woonsocket Call
New Zealand Offers Visas Easily And Quickly Through A New Digital Portal
New Zealand is now offering visas for Japanese citizens who wish to travel to the country. The new online portal makes the application process simple and straightforward, and customers can manage their own documents and fees. This is a great opportunity for Japanese citizens to experience all that New Zealand has to offer.
Woonsocket Call
Khemosafe Builds Smart Device to Mitigate Against Hazardous Chemotherapy Exposure and Develops An ESG Strategy For Its Company
Khemosafe is on a mission to save the lives of healthcare workers and patients with its smart technology device. The smart hazardous waste disposal device is built to mitigate against hazardous vapor exposure from chemotherapy and provide clean air for everyone involved. Khemosafe also developed an ESG strategy as the prospect of the unique firm has grabbed the attention of a lot of investors.
Woonsocket Call
Digital Bullet Agency Helps Real Estate Investors and Mortgage Brokers Dominate Search Engines Using Premier SEO Techniques
The digital marketing agency helps businesses in the real estate industry rise above in search engine results and maximize their leads using the latest and evergreen SEO practices. The real estate industry has never been more competitive. Realtors are fighting for buyers' attention left, right and center. From social media...
Woonsocket Call
The Stork Nest Offers Quality Baby Play Mats in Australia
The Stork Nest, a customer-driven baby products store, offers quality baby play mats in Australia. Through quality and appropriate products, mothers can take care of their babies without any difficulties. With the help of customer-focused baby stores such as The Stork Nest, parents can be sure to find the products they need to efficiently handle their caregiving responsibilities. The Stork Nest is a trusted online baby store providing quality products for babies and toddlers. The baby store offers these products in different sizes, colours, brands, and designs. They are committed to providing parents with all the products required to keep their babies comfortable and happy. Their products are also sourced from reputable and quality-driven brands, as they always want to provide their customers with the best products. Some of their products include tummy time toys, plush toys, nursing & maternity pillows, Bath toys, skincare, hip packs, kids' face masks, luggage, safety harness, Bento boxes, food storage, Beabababycook, snack cups, and baby carriers.
Woonsocket Call
Sconnect Media Looks to Protect Wolfoo Cartoon in the United States
Hanoi, Vietnam--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2022) - The dispute between the Wolfoo cartoon series owned by Sconnect Media LLC (representing Sconnect Vietnam) and the TV show Peppa Pig, owned by Entertainment One UK LTD (eOne) has been going on since January, raising questions regarding copyrights policies. Sconnect Media LLC...
Woonsocket Call
China-hifi-Audio Releases Latest Reisong A10 Audiophile Tube Amplifiers For Using in Home Theater
China-hifi-Audio launches superior audiophile tube amplifiers that have been designed to offer the very best possible sound quality for a wide range of different music and movie genres. China-hifi-Audio stocks audiophile tube amplifiers that have been engineered to deliver the very best sound performance possible at an affordable price. Their...
Comments / 0