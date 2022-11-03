Read full article on original website
Propanediol Consumption for Personal Care Is Anticipated To Expand Around 1.4X By 2032: Fact.MR
According to the latest market analysis on propanediol by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global market is projected to be valued at US$ 20.6 Mn in 2022, and expand at a CAGR of around 3.5% over the period of 2022-2032. Market growth can be mainly attributed to growing demand for propanediol as a humectant from the personal care industry.
S-Ventures PLC (SVTPF) New Contract Wins
LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2022 / S-Ventures PLC, ("S-Ventures" or the "Company") (AQSE:SVEN)(OTCQB:SVTPF) the Company investing in and growing exciting brands across the natural, wellness and food-tech category, is pleased to announce new contract wins from its Pulsin, Purely, Ohso and Livia's product ranges. ASDA has recently...
JS Sourcing Offers Top-Quality Chinese Products
JS Sourcing specializes in sourcing different products from China. With them, clients can be confident of getting spot or all-in-one buying solutions in the country. The company takes immense pride in being a top-sourcing company. They have been in the industry since the year 2011. This deep experience enables the company to consistently deliver hassle-free, easy-to-implement solutions that give clients' businesses the resources to grow. Their services are great options for wholesalers and small businesses that purchase in bulk from China for cost-efficient buying.
Chairperson IFSCA delivers a Keynote address on “Policy Dialogue -Directing ESG Governance for the Financial Industry “at Singapore Fintech Festival 2022
Chairperson International Financial Services Centers Authority Injeti Srinivas was invited to deliver a keynote address on “ Policy Dialogue – Directing ESG Governance for the Financial Industry “ at the Singapore Fintech Festival 2022 being held at Singapore. He was joined in this policy dialogue by Nikhil Rathi Chief Executive Officer of United Kingdom’s Financial Conduct Authority.
Gregg Pierce, Managing Director of Global Capital Partners Fund, LLC Featured in IdeaMensch Magazine
NY, US, 5th November 2022, ZEXPRWIRE, Gregg Pierce, managing director of Global Capital Partners Fund, LLC was featured in IdeaMensch Magazine. IdeaMensch is an interview platform for entrepreneurs, makers, and doers. Its purpose is to inspire action through the curation of daily interviews and content. It has conducted over 6,000 interviews with entrepreneurs, visionaries, and nonprofit leaders. Gregg Pierce is a notable financial expert who is known for his insights on hard money loans and their impact on the US economy. In the interview, Mr. Pierce offered his thoughts on a wide range of topics on entrepreneurism, the lending industry, and finance.
GreenLivingshk Launches Wholesale Plant-Based Loofah Sponge & Back Scrub for B2B Business
GreenLivingshk is proud to announce that it has made its first major introduction into the loofah sponge business. With decades of experience in manufacturing and bulk wholesale, GreenLivingshk ensures that it will be able to provide businesses with first-rate loofah sponge at a reasonable price. GreenLivingshk has already begun amassing...
Pivot Advantage Accounting and Advisory Inc shares the benefits of online accounting solutions
Accounting firm Pivot Advantage and Advisory Inc highlights the advantages of online accounting solutions for businesses. Accounting is becoming simpler for firms to manage because of online accounting, sometimes known as cloud accounting. Business owners may spend more time concentrating on their operations since online accounting saves them time. Numerous...
Qartium, an E-Commerce Platform Based on Blockchain has Announced Its First Official Partners: Nike and Amazon
Qartium is pleased to announce it has signed partnership deals with Nike and Amazon as part of its mission to revolutionize the e-commerce industry. Since the introduction of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology, the world has witnessed the rise of several innovations that are geared towards making regular life processes easier, safer, and faster. This is the case with Qartium, a platform that seeks to revolutionize the world of e-commerce by using blockchain technology to create a secure, decentralized marketplace. In a recent announcement, the team behind Qartium said that some major partners have joined the project—including Nike, Amazon and Binance. Given their reputation as leaders in their respective fields (athletics retailing; e-commerce; cryptocurrency exchange), these companies are sure to help take Qartium to new heights.
NimbRo Announced as Winner of the $10M ANA Avatar XPRIZE
Seventeen finalist teams competed at finals testing event in the greater Los Angeles area to demonstrate human-operated robotic avatar systems performing tasks remotely. XPRIZE, the world’s leader in designing and operating incentive competitions to solve humanity’s greatest challenges, has announced NimbRo of Bonn, Germany, as the $5M grand-prize-winning team in the four-year global ANA Avatar XPRIZE. NimbRo’s technology was selected by a panel of judges at the conclusion of a public testing event at the Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center in Calif. on November 5.
Frost & Sullivan Released White Paper for Global Graphite and Graphene Markets
Shanghai, China--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2022) - Frost & Sullivan has conducted extensive investigation across the global graphite and graphene industry chain, and released the White Paper for Global Graphite and Graphene Markets, which focuses on the recent development of global graphite and graphene industry as well as new growth opportunities. Graphene is seen as the wonder material of the 21st century due to its extraordinary properties as well as the wide applications in various downstream areas such as energy, electronics and bioengineering. However, extremely high cost and potential pollution during the production process are the major restraints of graphene's large-scale commercialization, thus finding a cost effective and sustainable way to produce synthetic graphite and graphene has become more urgent.
Aurora Promotes Nolan Shenai to Serve as General Counsel
With decades of experience in the technology and automotive sectors, Shenai has been instrumental in expanding strategic collaborations with FedEx, Uber Freight and Schneider. Today, Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR) announced the appointment of Nolan Shenai as General Counsel. Shenai previously served as Aurora’s Interim General Counsel from June 2022 and Deputy General Counsel from August 2020. Shenai has more than 15 years of experience as a practicing attorney, including almost a decade in the automotive and autonomous vehicle industries.
Online furniture retailer Made.com to go into administration on Monday
Online furniture retailer Made.com’s dream of becoming the “new Ikea” will die tomorrow when administrators are appointed to the stricken company, triggering about 500 job losses and leaving thousands of customers in the lurch. It will complete a staggering fall from grace for the London based company...
Giriraj Damani: The Success Story of Indian Digital Marketer & the Founder of GirirajDamani.com
Giriraj Damani is one of India's leading digital marketers. He is a trainer for businesses such as Google India and Digital Guru. He manages social media programmes for numerous businesses. Green Digital was founded in February 2012, and Digital Giriraj was launched in October 2015. His objective was simple to comprehend. He desires to create a gathering place for Digital Marketing specialists and enthusiasts.
Khemosafe Builds Smart Device to Mitigate Against Hazardous Chemotherapy Exposure and Develops An ESG Strategy For Its Company
Khemosafe is on a mission to save the lives of healthcare workers and patients with its smart technology device. The smart hazardous waste disposal device is built to mitigate against hazardous vapor exposure from chemotherapy and provide clean air for everyone involved. Khemosafe also developed an ESG strategy as the prospect of the unique firm has grabbed the attention of a lot of investors.
After Spending 30 Years Establishing Profitable Companies, Andrew Jonathan Hillman, Continuously Helps Businesses Boost Revenues by 50%
Even after achieving massive success and popularity online, Andrew J Hillman is far from settling down. He's helping other businesses replicate his success, focusing on direct relationship campaigns. Andrew Jonathan Hillman, the Founder of various successful online ventures, has always been a topic of discussion among many entrepreneurs when it...
Technical Textile Market Is Expected To Reach a Valuation of US$ 370 Bn By 2032
As per latest market analysis on technical textiles by Fact.MR, the global market is projected to be valued at US$ 220 Bn by 2022-end, and expand at a CAGR of around 5.3% over the forecast period of 2022-2032. Additionally, Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, estimates technical textile market valuation to surpass US$ 370 Bn by 2032, attributed to factors such as growing demand in high-growth industries such as automotive, aerospace, and construction.
Digital Bullet Agency Helps Real Estate Investors and Mortgage Brokers Dominate Search Engines Using Premier SEO Techniques
The digital marketing agency helps businesses in the real estate industry rise above in search engine results and maximize their leads using the latest and evergreen SEO practices. The real estate industry has never been more competitive. Realtors are fighting for buyers' attention left, right and center. From social media...
Centum Financial Group Expands Benefits for Members
Mortgage broker network to offer Agents group insurance through Sun Life. VANCOUVER, British Columbia - Nov. 3, 2022 - PRLog -- Centum Financial Group is pleased to announce expanded benefits for mortgage brokers within its network in the form of a robust group benefit insurance program through Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada.
New Zealand Offers Visas Easily And Quickly Through A New Digital Portal
New Zealand is now offering visas for Japanese citizens who wish to travel to the country. The new online portal makes the application process simple and straightforward, and customers can manage their own documents and fees. This is a great opportunity for Japanese citizens to experience all that New Zealand has to offer.
Sconnect Media Looks to Protect Wolfoo Cartoon in the United States
Hanoi, Vietnam--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2022) - The dispute between the Wolfoo cartoon series owned by Sconnect Media LLC (representing Sconnect Vietnam) and the TV show Peppa Pig, owned by Entertainment One UK LTD (eOne) has been going on since January, raising questions regarding copyrights policies. Sconnect Media LLC...
