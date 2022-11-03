Addex Therapeutics to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on November 11, 2022

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: ARIS) (“Aris” or the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a dividend on its Class A common stock for the fourth quarter of 2022 of $0.09 per share. In conjunction with the dividend payment, a distribution of $0.09 per unit will be paid to unit holders of Solaris Midstream Holdings, LLC. The dividend will be paid on November 30, 2022 to holders of record of the Company’s Class A common stock as of the close of business on November 17, 2022. The distribution to unit holders of Solaris Midstream Holdings, LLC will be subject to the same payment and record dates.

1 DAY AGO