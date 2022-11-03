Addex Therapeutics to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on November 11, 2022

Read full article on original website
Ascent Industries Co. Sets Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call for November 8, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. ET
Ascent Industries Co. (Nasdaq: ACNT) (“Ascent” or the “Company”), an industrials company focused on the production and distribution of industrial tubular products and specialty chemicals, will hold a conference call on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. The results will be reported in a press release prior to the conference call.
Aris Water Solutions, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend of $0.09 per Share for the Fourth Quarter of 2022
Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: ARIS) (“Aris” or the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a dividend on its Class A common stock for the fourth quarter of 2022 of $0.09 per share. In conjunction with the dividend payment, a distribution of $0.09 per unit will be paid to unit holders of Solaris Midstream Holdings, LLC. The dividend will be paid on November 30, 2022 to holders of record of the Company’s Class A common stock as of the close of business on November 17, 2022. The distribution to unit holders of Solaris Midstream Holdings, LLC will be subject to the same payment and record dates.
Khemosafe Builds Smart Device to Mitigate Against Hazardous Chemotherapy Exposure and Develops An ESG Strategy For Its Company
Khemosafe is on a mission to save the lives of healthcare workers and patients with its smart technology device. The smart hazardous waste disposal device is built to mitigate against hazardous vapor exposure from chemotherapy and provide clean air for everyone involved. Khemosafe also developed an ESG strategy as the prospect of the unique firm has grabbed the attention of a lot of investors.
ROSEN, RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Compass Minerals International, Inc. Investors With Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - CMP
If you purchased Compass Minerals securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Compass Minerals class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=8924 or call Phillip Kim, Esq....
Chairperson IFSCA delivers a Keynote address on “Policy Dialogue -Directing ESG Governance for the Financial Industry “at Singapore Fintech Festival 2022
Chairperson International Financial Services Centers Authority Injeti Srinivas was invited to deliver a keynote address on “ Policy Dialogue – Directing ESG Governance for the Financial Industry “ at the Singapore Fintech Festival 2022 being held at Singapore. He was joined in this policy dialogue by Nikhil Rathi Chief Executive Officer of United Kingdom’s Financial Conduct Authority.
PIA S5 Proxy Global 50 Million + Residential IP Proxy Pool 911S5 High Quality Alternative
United States, 4th Nov 2022, If people rely on socks5 proxy in their work and life, they may be looking for a product that really works, how can them find the right one for themselves? After looking at the endless products on the market, this PIA S5 Proxy may be able to reduce the cost of trial and error, and it deserves to be an alternative to the 911s5 proxy.
Gregg Pierce, Managing Director of Global Capital Partners Fund, LLC Featured in IdeaMensch Magazine
NY, US, 5th November 2022, ZEXPRWIRE, Gregg Pierce, managing director of Global Capital Partners Fund, LLC was featured in IdeaMensch Magazine. IdeaMensch is an interview platform for entrepreneurs, makers, and doers. Its purpose is to inspire action through the curation of daily interviews and content. It has conducted over 6,000 interviews with entrepreneurs, visionaries, and nonprofit leaders. Gregg Pierce is a notable financial expert who is known for his insights on hard money loans and their impact on the US economy. In the interview, Mr. Pierce offered his thoughts on a wide range of topics on entrepreneurism, the lending industry, and finance.
Pivot Advantage Accounting and Advisory Inc shares the benefits of online accounting solutions
Accounting firm Pivot Advantage and Advisory Inc highlights the advantages of online accounting solutions for businesses. Accounting is becoming simpler for firms to manage because of online accounting, sometimes known as cloud accounting. Business owners may spend more time concentrating on their operations since online accounting saves them time. Numerous...
