Woonsocket Call
Frost & Sullivan Released White Paper for Global Graphite and Graphene Markets
Shanghai, China--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2022) - Frost & Sullivan has conducted extensive investigation across the global graphite and graphene industry chain, and released the White Paper for Global Graphite and Graphene Markets, which focuses on the recent development of global graphite and graphene industry as well as new growth opportunities. Graphene is seen as the wonder material of the 21st century due to its extraordinary properties as well as the wide applications in various downstream areas such as energy, electronics and bioengineering. However, extremely high cost and potential pollution during the production process are the major restraints of graphene's large-scale commercialization, thus finding a cost effective and sustainable way to produce synthetic graphite and graphene has become more urgent.
Woonsocket Call
Qartium, an E-Commerce Platform Based on Blockchain has Announced Its First Official Partners: Nike and Amazon
Qartium is pleased to announce it has signed partnership deals with Nike and Amazon as part of its mission to revolutionize the e-commerce industry. Since the introduction of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology, the world has witnessed the rise of several innovations that are geared towards making regular life processes easier, safer, and faster. This is the case with Qartium, a platform that seeks to revolutionize the world of e-commerce by using blockchain technology to create a secure, decentralized marketplace. In a recent announcement, the team behind Qartium said that some major partners have joined the project—including Nike, Amazon and Binance. Given their reputation as leaders in their respective fields (athletics retailing; e-commerce; cryptocurrency exchange), these companies are sure to help take Qartium to new heights.
Woonsocket Call
Khemosafe Builds Smart Device to Mitigate Against Hazardous Chemotherapy Exposure and Develops An ESG Strategy For Its Company
Khemosafe is on a mission to save the lives of healthcare workers and patients with its smart technology device. The smart hazardous waste disposal device is built to mitigate against hazardous vapor exposure from chemotherapy and provide clean air for everyone involved. Khemosafe also developed an ESG strategy as the prospect of the unique firm has grabbed the attention of a lot of investors.
Woonsocket Call
HERE powers hands-free driving for BMW
BMW launches new head unit for SAE Level 2 automation with HERE HD Live Map. BMW 7 Series is their first vehicle to roll out SAE Level 2+ at a speed of 130 km/h in the United States and Canada. Functionality will be extended to further models based on same technical platform.
Woonsocket Call
GreenLivingshk Launches Wholesale Plant-Based Loofah Sponge & Back Scrub for B2B Business
GreenLivingshk is proud to announce that it has made its first major introduction into the loofah sponge business. With decades of experience in manufacturing and bulk wholesale, GreenLivingshk ensures that it will be able to provide businesses with first-rate loofah sponge at a reasonable price. GreenLivingshk has already begun amassing...
Woonsocket Call
PIA S5 Proxy Global 50 Million + Residential IP Proxy Pool 911S5 High Quality Alternative
United States, 4th Nov 2022, If people rely on socks5 proxy in their work and life, they may be looking for a product that really works, how can them find the right one for themselves? After looking at the endless products on the market, this PIA S5 Proxy may be able to reduce the cost of trial and error, and it deserves to be an alternative to the 911s5 proxy.
Woonsocket Call
Technical Textile Market Is Expected To Reach a Valuation of US$ 370 Bn By 2032
As per latest market analysis on technical textiles by Fact.MR, the global market is projected to be valued at US$ 220 Bn by 2022-end, and expand at a CAGR of around 5.3% over the forecast period of 2022-2032. Additionally, Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, estimates technical textile market valuation to surpass US$ 370 Bn by 2032, attributed to factors such as growing demand in high-growth industries such as automotive, aerospace, and construction.
