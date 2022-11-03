ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

KITV.com

Oh Baby! Family Expo happening this weekend in Honolulu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The 21st annual Oh Baby! Expo, toy, game and party expo is being hosted at the Blaisdell Exhibition Hall on Nov. 5 and 6. There will be over 100 vendors at the event selling different items. Families can enjoy the Foodie Food court, The Joy Mobile, inflatables, and photo opportunities with different characters.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Gas leak at Pieology prompts evacuations

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A gas leak has been reported at the Pieology Pizzeria on the corner of S King Street and University Avenue. The bottom floor of the building has been evacuated.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Golden Goose expanding in Hawaii with 2nd store opening in Honolulu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Golden Goose, an Italian luxury fashion brand that’s known for its pre-distressed shoes, is expanding in Hawaii with a new location planned for Ala Moana Center. Public documents show that Golden Goose is opening on the second level of the Honolulu shopping mall.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Oahu woman arrested twice for DUI in Honolulu overnight Tuesday into Wednesday

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An Oahu woman was arrested twice on suspicion of driving under the influence Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. According to Honolulu Police arrest logs, 49-year-old Fang Ping was first pulled over around 11:54 p.m. on Tuesday near Kapiloani Boulevard and Ward Avenue. During that traffic stop, HPD arrested Ping on one complaint of operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Weekend Happenings | November 4-6, 2022

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Every week Good Morning Hawai'i rounds up family friendly events happening across the islands. The new segment airs Friday & Saturday mornings in the 6 and 7 a.m. hours of Good Morning Hawai'i. By Lia Kamanā
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Oahu-based Uncle's Ice Cream sandwiches expanding to the mainland with Las Vegas production plant

WAIALUA (KITV4) -- Uncle's Ice Cream, known for their artisanal ice cream sandwiches popular on Oahu for nearly 10 years, is expanding to the 9th Island. After attracting over 750 investors and achieving crowdfunding milestones with impressive speed, Uncle’s is soon wrapping up its investment campaign with StartEngine, which allowed local fans and customers to invest in Uncle’s.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KITV.com

Ward Village moms hosting diaper drive

HONOLULU (KITV4)-- The Ward Village Moms have organized a diaper drive to help families in need. Ward Village Moms and Miss Teen Universe Hawaii, Alexa Mayo, will be at the park collecting the donations.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Honolulu resident assaulted in front of condo speaks out

A Honolulu resident is urging everyone to be aware of their surroundings after he was assaulted. Honolulu man pushes for more security after being assaulted outside Blaisdell Arena. A Honolulu man was assaulted right outside of his home early Wednesday morning. Now he is now urging for more police presence...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Suspect identified in multiple fondling incidents at UH Manoa

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Safety officials identified a suspect accused of fondling two women at the University of Hawaii at Manoa. The latest incident happened at the Hale Aloha Cafeteria on Sunday, when a woman said a man grazed her behind with his hand. After the victim reported the allegation, another woman stepped forward and said the same man did something similar to her a few days prior.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Man killed in hit-and-run crash on Nimitz Highway in Honolulu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A 66-year-old man died after being hit by a car on Nimitz Highway late Wednesday night. Now, Honolulu Police is searching for the driver, who drove off without trying to help the victim. The crash happened just after 9:30 p.m. on the westbound side of Nimitz Highway...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Hawaii Ocean Plaza development facing lawsuits from investors

HONOLULU (KITV)- There is an update on the troubled Hawaii Ocean plaza condominium project. The $136 million development has been stalled since 2017. The city cited the developer in April for not taking care of the property, putting the project back in the spotlight. Changes have been made at the...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Honolulu City Councilmembers push for historic preservation commission

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- In an effort to safeguard sacred and historically significant sites from development, the Honolulu city council Wednesday unanimously voted to advance Bill 44 in its final reading. The measure proposes to set up Oahu's Historic Preservation Commission, which was enacted into law 30 years ago, but has...
HONOLULU, HI

