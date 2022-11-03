Read full article on original website
KITV.com
Friday Evening Weather Forecast: some scattered showers, Sunday trade winds
HONOLULU (KITV4) – An upper low lifts away from the islands leading to lowering rain chances and more sunshine this weekend. Overnight, scattered trade wind showers especially late at night. Highest rain chances for windward O'ahu and Kauai. Mostly cloudy skies with lows near 70s.
KITV.com
Aloha Friday Weather: Showers, chance of thunderstorms, small craft advisory
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Partly cloudy skies with morning showers likely over windward sections, then scattered to isolated showers in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs 84 to 89. Locally breezy east winds 15 to 25 mph. Tonight, Partly to mostly cloudy with windward and...
KITV.com
Strong thunderstorms north of Oahu triggers warning by National Weather Service
HONOLULU (KITV4) - On Friday morning the National Weather Service issued a Special Marine Warning for windward O'ahu waters until 715 am. A couple of strong thunderstorms were located 20 to 40 nm north of turtle bay, moving northwest at 15 knots. The strong thunderstorms will remain over mainly open waters north of O'ahu.
KITV.com
Early-morning fire destroys home in Waianae
WAIANAE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Fire destroyed a home in Waianae overnight. Honolulu firefighters were called out to the scene in the 86-100 block of East Kuwale Road around 2:20 a.m.
KITV.com
Oh Baby! Family Expo happening this weekend in Honolulu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The 21st annual Oh Baby! Expo, toy, game and party expo is being hosted at the Blaisdell Exhibition Hall on Nov. 5 and 6. There will be over 100 vendors at the event selling different items. Families can enjoy the Foodie Food court, The Joy Mobile, inflatables, and photo opportunities with different characters.
KITV.com
Gas leak at Pieology prompts evacuations
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A gas leak has been reported at the Pieology Pizzeria on the corner of S King Street and University Avenue. The bottom floor of the building has been evacuated.
KITV.com
Golden Goose expanding in Hawaii with 2nd store opening in Honolulu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Golden Goose, an Italian luxury fashion brand that’s known for its pre-distressed shoes, is expanding in Hawaii with a new location planned for Ala Moana Center. Public documents show that Golden Goose is opening on the second level of the Honolulu shopping mall.
KITV.com
Oahu woman arrested twice for DUI in Honolulu overnight Tuesday into Wednesday
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An Oahu woman was arrested twice on suspicion of driving under the influence Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. According to Honolulu Police arrest logs, 49-year-old Fang Ping was first pulled over around 11:54 p.m. on Tuesday near Kapiloani Boulevard and Ward Avenue. During that traffic stop, HPD arrested Ping on one complaint of operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant.
KITV.com
Weekend Happenings | November 4-6, 2022
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Every week Good Morning Hawai'i rounds up family friendly events happening across the islands. The new segment airs Friday & Saturday mornings in the 6 and 7 a.m. hours of Good Morning Hawai'i. By Lia Kamanā
KITV.com
Oahu-based Uncle's Ice Cream sandwiches expanding to the mainland with Las Vegas production plant
WAIALUA (KITV4) -- Uncle's Ice Cream, known for their artisanal ice cream sandwiches popular on Oahu for nearly 10 years, is expanding to the 9th Island. After attracting over 750 investors and achieving crowdfunding milestones with impressive speed, Uncle’s is soon wrapping up its investment campaign with StartEngine, which allowed local fans and customers to invest in Uncle’s.
KITV.com
Ward Village moms hosting diaper drive
HONOLULU (KITV4)-- The Ward Village Moms have organized a diaper drive to help families in need. Ward Village Moms and Miss Teen Universe Hawaii, Alexa Mayo, will be at the park collecting the donations.
KITV.com
Rainbow Wahine Beach Volleyball pairs open strong at AVCA Nationals with wins over CAL, APU
HUNTSVILLE/HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The UH Manoa beach volleyball program had a strong opening at the AVCA Fall Collegiate Beach Pairs Championship Friday at John Hunt Park in Alabama. Rainbow Wahine duos Brooke Van Sickle and Kaylee Glagau, and Kylin Loker and Jaime Santer won 5 of their six combined matches,...
KITV.com
Honolulu resident assaulted in front of condo speaks out
A Honolulu resident is urging everyone to be aware of their surroundings after he was assaulted. Honolulu man pushes for more security after being assaulted outside Blaisdell Arena. A Honolulu man was assaulted right outside of his home early Wednesday morning. Now he is now urging for more police presence...
KITV.com
Suspect identified in multiple fondling incidents at UH Manoa
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Safety officials identified a suspect accused of fondling two women at the University of Hawaii at Manoa. The latest incident happened at the Hale Aloha Cafeteria on Sunday, when a woman said a man grazed her behind with his hand. After the victim reported the allegation, another woman stepped forward and said the same man did something similar to her a few days prior.
KITV.com
Teens hospitalized following back-to-back motorcycle crashes on Pali Highway
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Two 19-year-old men are in serious condition Friday morning following two separate motorcycle crashes on the Pali Highway just minutes apart. Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS) says the first crash happened just before seven on Thursday night.
KITV.com
Man killed in hit-and-run crash on Nimitz Highway in Honolulu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A 66-year-old man died after being hit by a car on Nimitz Highway late Wednesday night. Now, Honolulu Police is searching for the driver, who drove off without trying to help the victim. The crash happened just after 9:30 p.m. on the westbound side of Nimitz Highway...
KITV.com
Hawaii Ocean Plaza development facing lawsuits from investors
HONOLULU (KITV)- There is an update on the troubled Hawaii Ocean plaza condominium project. The $136 million development has been stalled since 2017. The city cited the developer in April for not taking care of the property, putting the project back in the spotlight. Changes have been made at the...
KITV.com
HPD Chief speaks with business leaders, residents in Chinatown on neighborhood safety
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Crime and the homeless have been long time concerns for Chinatown residents and businesses. On Thursday, Honolulu Police Chief Joe Logan was at the Downtown/ Chinatown Neighborhood board meeting to talk about what HPD can do to make the area safer. "I don't think there's any part...
KITV.com
Honolulu man pushes for more security after being assaulted outside Blaisdell Arena
HONOLULU (KITV4) – A Honolulu man was assaulted right outside of his home early Wednesday morning. Now, he is now urging for more police presence near the Blaisdell Concert Hall. Richard Kamada said a homeless man followed him from the Blaisdell and attacked him with a foreign object in...
KITV.com
Honolulu City Councilmembers push for historic preservation commission
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- In an effort to safeguard sacred and historically significant sites from development, the Honolulu city council Wednesday unanimously voted to advance Bill 44 in its final reading. The measure proposes to set up Oahu's Historic Preservation Commission, which was enacted into law 30 years ago, but has...
