Cult of Mac
The Mac is back! Apple ships most MacBooks ever
Apple shipped a record number of MacBooks during the September quarter, a whopping 26% increase over the same period of 2021, according to a market-analysis firm. That’s more than the company has ever shipped in a single quarter. At the same time, Windows notebook-makers saw their shipments decline. Apple...
Latest Samsung ad mocks Apple’s lack of foldable iPhone
Samsung is back at it again. The company’s latest ad takes a dig at Apple and the lack of a foldable device in its product portfolio. The 31-second ad mocks Apple by highlighting how its customers are still waiting for it to adopt cutting-edge features. Samsung mocks Apple customers...
Bad news for Xmas: Apple’s largest factory forced into ‘total lockdown’
Days after reports of Foxconn employees hopping fences and fleeing from their jobs, a report late Wednesday from Taiwan News says Apple’s biggest iPhone factory is now on “total lockdown.” These new restrictions may have a big impact on Apple’s sales during the crucial holiday period.
Apple begins adding 5G to iPhone in India next week
5G service launched in India in October, but no iPhone supports the high-speed wireless networking standard… yet. Apple plans to change that in December. And those who are part of the iOS beta program can get access even earlier. 5G in India is almost here. 5G cellular-wireless service has...
The faster new 4K Apple TV is now on sale
Announced in mid-October, Apple’s latest streaming box—the 2022 Apple TV 4K—is now on sale. Pre-order customers are also receiving their units today. The newest Apple TV 4K is faster and cheaper than its predecessor and has Thread support to control your smart home devices. New Apple TV...
With 190 products certified, Matter smart-home standard looks ahead
The Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA) showcased companies and products using the newly available Matter home-automation standard at a launch event in Amsterdam Thursday. The group, which includes Apple, Google and many other companies, emphasized the standard’s building momentum and drew a rough road map of what’s to come.
Apple News will be shoved into the Weather app
Apple’s Weather app for iPhone, iPad and Mac will soon incorporate local news sourced from the Apple News service. In the latest beta of iOS 16.2, certain cities have an additional section between the ten-day forecast and the air quality meter for weather news. On iPadOS and macOS Ventura, this section occupies an even larger widget in the corner.
Save a massive $100 on the latest iPad mini
Apple’s 2021 iPad mini is down to $399.99 on Amazon, a sweet $100 discount off its usual retail price. You can get the 64GB Wi-Fi + Cellular variant with a similar $100 off. Featuring an A15 Bionic chip and an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple’s smallest iPad can be your perfect travel companion.
AirFly 2 easily connects any audio source to AirPods [Review]
AirFly 2 from Twelve South can wirelessly connect your AirPods to any 3.5mm audio jack. It’s great for airline entertainment systems and gym machines. The new version has a longer battery life, adds new volume controls and costs less than its predecessor. I tested the wireless audio adapter with...
