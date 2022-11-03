Latino, Black Republicans in midterms fired up over media demonization, dismissals: 'It's unbelievable'

Read full article on original website
Emperor x Time
2d ago
A RED WAVE never beseen before, possibly a RED ULTRA MAGA PLANET EXPLOSION!! The Democratic party is finished.
Sunny Hostin compares Republican women to cockroaches voting for insecticide, outraging her 'View' co-host
"The View" co-host Sunny Hostin compared White suburban women voting Republican to "roaches voting for Raid" on Thursday, outraging one of her fellow panelists. During a discussion about the upcoming midterm elections, the hosts discussed major issues likely to affect voters’ decisions heading into the ballot box. "What’s also...
Dem Latino voter tells MSNBC why she's voting GOP: 'We keep voting the same people in and nothing's changing'
Republicans could flip several districts next Tuesday in the Democratic stronghold of South Texas, warned an MSNBC report on Friday. The liberal outlet sent a reporter to McAllen, Texas to speak with Latino voters about who they were voting for in the upcoming midterm election. One life-long Democrat named "Iris" told MSNBC she would be voting for Republicans because she was dissatisfied with Democratic leadership and policies.
Even left-leaning media calls out Democrats like Katie Hobbs dodging debates: 'Don't you have an obligation?'
Journalists and media commentators at ABC, CBS, and CNN are pressuring Democrats who've shied away from debates before the midterm elections. Democratic candidates in Arizona, Virginia and Pennsylvania have backed out or refused to debate their Republican opponents this election, most notably Arizona gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs. Some candidates have...
Karine Jean-Pierre ridiculed for attacking 'mega MAGA Republicans': 'MAGA isn't enough anymore?'
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was mocked for continuing to push the “mega MAGA Republican” label ahead of President Biden’s speech on Wednesday.
Why Marjorie Taylor Greene is becoming “the most powerful woman” in Trump's GOP
Donald Trump would not be powerful if he wasn't enabled by the larger Republican Party. But a combination of cowardice, greed and unchecked ambition has led the GOP establishment to capitulate to a maniac who lies as easily as he breathes as well as to a rising authoritarian movement that justifies itself through bigotry and conspiracy theories. In his new book, "Weapons of Mass Delusion: When the Republican Party Lost Its Mind," journalist Robert Draper carefully details how Trump and his fever swamp-dwelling lieutenants successfully remade the Republican Party over in their own image. In this deeply reported book, the New York Times Magazine contributor traces how the quisling leadership of the GOP, plus a voting base drunk on decades of right wing propaganda, brought us to where we are today — at the brink of democratic collapse.
LAURA INGRAHAM: Last night was 'embarrassing' for the president
Laura Ingraham discusses how Biden and the Democrats "will not" recognize Republicans, if they should win, as legitimate leaders on "The Ingraham Angle."
Judge allows lawsuit by Pennsylvania moms over first-grade transgender lessons to move forward
A federal judge in Pennsylvania ruled against a motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed by parents who allege their children's first-grade teacher violated district policy, state law and the Constitution by teaching children about gender dysphoria and transgender transitioning. Senior U.S. District Judge Joy Flowers Conti ruled Oct. 27 in...
Michigan dad sends message to Stephen Colbert after mockery by late-night host: 'Shame on him'
Michigan dad and former Democrat Khalil Othman told "Fox & Friends" why he is voting for Republican Tudor Dixon in the midterm elections.
Nose picking was always gross — now a study says it may lead to late-onset Alzheimer's
Nose picking may be more than just a social faux pas. A study out of Australia suggests there may be a link between nose picking and developing late-onset Alzheimer's disease. The study — titled "Chlamydia pneumoniae can infect the central nervous system via the olfactory and trigeminal nerves and contributes to Alzheimer’s disease risk" — was published in the journal Scientific Reports.
Bill Maher claims Republicans are ‘definitely going to win’ midterms thanks to 'woke culture'
Comedian Bill Maher claimed that Republicans are going to "do so well" in the midterms next week because of the "woke culture" pushed by the far left.
Benzinga
Obama Says Republicans Are 'Obsessed' With 2 Things — One Of Them Is Trump
Ahead of the mid-term elections on Nov. 8, Former President Barack Obama took a swipe at Republican politicians, saying they are “obsessed” with his successor Donald Trump. What Happened: Obama said at a rally in Michigan over the weekend, “These days just about every Republican politician seems obsessed...
Texas trooper arrests gang-linked border smugglers transporting 9-year-old in packed Mercedes SUV
A Texas state trooper intercepted a human smuggling operation involving a 9-year-old boy on state Route 57 in Zavala County, according to authorities.
Twitter shocked when multiple US flags collapse at Fetterman rally: 'Perfect metaphor'
Twitter users were stunned as video of Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman’s latest rally showed several American flags directly behind him get blown over by strong gusts of wind as soon as he began speaking. Users wondered if it was an ominous sign for Fetterman’s performance on election...
JESSE WATTERS: A Democrat civil war is coming after they get hammered at the midterms
Fox News host Jesse Watters ripped New York. Gov. Kathy Hochul for her handling crime as the midterm elections draw near on "Jesse Watters Primetime." JESSE WATTERS: Hillary, Kamala and Letitia James are campaigning in Manhattan today on behalf of Kathy Hochul, who's running for governor. Now, a Republican might win the governor's mansion in New York. So, they're bringing out the big guns. She's at risk of losing the seat in New York. And now the Democrats are on defense, "Crooked's" there, Kamala... I mean, come on, talk about lining up on your own one-yard line. New York's a war zone. Just this morning, a woman out jogging in the West Village by the Hudson River – nice place – got raped.
California man charged after daughter found with 'toxic levels' of fentanyl in system after she died, cops say
A California man was charged with homicide and child abuse after police found toxic levels of fentanyl in his 23-month-old daughter's system when she died.
Police In Florida Confirm Rubio’s Volunteer Was Brutally Beaten For Being A Republican
U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio on Wednesday fired back at leftist media critics who tried to excuse anti-Republican violence by two thugs who brutally beat one of his campaign volunteers. As The Free Press reported this week, the Florida Republican noted that one of his neighborhood
Houston man shot 8-year-old boy after kids' argument, stole catalytic converters while out on bond, DA says
A Houston man shot an 8-year-old boy who got into an argument with his son while playing basketball, authorities said
Former Trump Allies Are Now Backing Liz Cheney As She Eyes 2024 Run, Including Billionaire Charles Koch
The Koch brothers — Charles and his recently deceased brother David — represent some of the most influential GOP backers. According to CNBC, Koch is helping Cheney through i360, a data and technology company owned by Koch Industries. This article was originally published on Aug. 23, 2022. Rep....
King Charles had valets squeeze out his own toothpaste, hand-wash underpants, royal author claims
More palace insiders have come forward to reveal King Charles’ alleged quirks. Royal author Christopher Andersen has written a new book titled "The King: The Life of Charles III," for which he spoke to numerous sources about Queen Elizabeth II’s eldest son. The book, which is set to be published Tuesday, reveals many surprising details about "one of the most eccentric sovereigns Great Britain has ever had."
Lifelong Democrat clergy leader denounces AOC, urges Hispanics to support her opponent: 'We are fed up'
Rev. Ruben Diaz, Sr., told 'Fox & Friends First' on Thursday that he is throwing his support behind Tina Forte and Rep. Lee Zeldin in key New York races.
