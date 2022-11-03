ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Fox News

Nose picking was always gross — now a study says it may lead to late-onset Alzheimer's

Nose picking may be more than just a social faux pas. A study out of Australia suggests there may be a link between nose picking and developing late-onset Alzheimer's disease. The study — titled "Chlamydia pneumoniae can infect the central nervous system via the olfactory and trigeminal nerves and contributes to Alzheimer’s disease risk" — was published in the journal Scientific Reports.
WashingtonExaminer

Republicans score big win in race for crucial Senate seat after Libertarian candidate drops out

Libertarian candidate Marc Victor has dropped out of the Arizona Senate race, giving Republicans a major boost as they try to secure a majority in the upper house of Congress. In withdrawing from the race, Victor has endorsed Republican candidate Blake Masters, who is running against incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ). Victor dropping out of the race comes a week before the election between the two, which is still very tight with only days left for the two to reach out to voters, according to a statement from Masters's campaign.
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

Laxalt leads Cortez Masto in Nevada Senate race: poll

Republican candidate Adam Laxalt holds a 5-percentage point lead over Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D) in the Nevada Senate race, according to a survey from Emerson College Polling, KLAS 8 News Now and The Hill released Tuesday. The poll found Laxalt holding 50 percent support among very likely voters, compared...
NEVADA STATE
Fox News

King Charles had valets squeeze out his own toothpaste, hand-wash underpants, royal author claims

More palace insiders have come forward to reveal King Charles’ alleged quirks. Royal author Christopher Andersen has written a new book titled "The King: The Life of Charles III," for which he spoke to numerous sources about Queen Elizabeth II’s eldest son. The book, which is set to be published Tuesday, reveals many surprising details about "one of the most eccentric sovereigns Great Britain has ever had."
