Twitter shocked when multiple US flags collapse at Fetterman rally: 'Perfect metaphor'
Twitter users were stunned as video of Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman’s latest rally showed several American flags directly behind him get blown over by strong gusts of wind as soon as he began speaking. Users wondered if it was an ominous sign for Fetterman’s performance on election...
'Impulse to conceal': John Fetterman loses out on major endorsement in heated Senate race
The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette has endorsed Republican Pennsylvania Senate nominee Dr. Mehmet Oz over Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman.
Nose picking was always gross — now a study says it may lead to late-onset Alzheimer's
Nose picking may be more than just a social faux pas. A study out of Australia suggests there may be a link between nose picking and developing late-onset Alzheimer's disease. The study — titled "Chlamydia pneumoniae can infect the central nervous system via the olfactory and trigeminal nerves and contributes to Alzheimer’s disease risk" — was published in the journal Scientific Reports.
Republicans score big win in race for crucial Senate seat after Libertarian candidate drops out
Libertarian candidate Marc Victor has dropped out of the Arizona Senate race, giving Republicans a major boost as they try to secure a majority in the upper house of Congress. In withdrawing from the race, Victor has endorsed Republican candidate Blake Masters, who is running against incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ). Victor dropping out of the race comes a week before the election between the two, which is still very tight with only days left for the two to reach out to voters, according to a statement from Masters's campaign.
Growing number of Republicans say Trump won’t be GOP nominee
A growing number of prominent Republicans are warning that former President Trump should not run again in 2024 or that he will lose if he does, previewing rifts in the GOP that are likely to come into full view after the midterms. Former Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.), former Florida Gov....
LAURA INGRAHAM: Last night was 'embarrassing' for the president
Laura Ingraham discusses how Biden and the Democrats "will not" recognize Republicans, if they should win, as legitimate leaders on "The Ingraham Angle."
Judge allows lawsuit by Pennsylvania moms over first-grade transgender lessons to move forward
A federal judge in Pennsylvania ruled against a motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed by parents who allege their children's first-grade teacher violated district policy, state law and the Constitution by teaching children about gender dysphoria and transgender transitioning. Senior U.S. District Judge Joy Flowers Conti ruled Oct. 27 in...
Laxalt leads Cortez Masto in Nevada Senate race: poll
Republican candidate Adam Laxalt holds a 5-percentage point lead over Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D) in the Nevada Senate race, according to a survey from Emerson College Polling, KLAS 8 News Now and The Hill released Tuesday. The poll found Laxalt holding 50 percent support among very likely voters, compared...
Pennsylvania Democratic mayor won't support 'radical' John Fetterman: 'Scary thought' that he could be senator
Democratic mayor of Carbondale Justin Taylor joined "Fox & Friends First" to share why he does not support John Fetterman for Senate in his state.
The One Race That Could Deprive Both Democrats and Republicans of the Senate
In about a week in Utah, independent challenger Evan McMullin will try to unseat incumbent Republican Senator Mike Lee in the traditionally red state—the only Senate race in the country where Democrats are standing aside. If McMullin, a former CIA agent who ran for president against Donald Trump in...
Bill Maher claims Republicans are ‘definitely going to win’ midterms thanks to 'woke culture'
Comedian Bill Maher claimed that Republicans are going to "do so well" in the midterms next week because of the "woke culture" pushed by the far left.
Democrats hold slight edge in Senate races heading into final week before midterms: poll
Democrats hold a slight edge over Republicans to secure control in the U.S. Senate, according to a Monday poll from the New York Times. NYT polled likely voters in Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and Pennsylvania from October 24-26, finding that Democratic candidates hold slim leads in each of the states except Nevada, where the race is a dead heat.
Manchin demands Biden apologize for 'outrageous' coal comments: 'Time he learn a lesson'
Sen. Joe Manchin tore into President Biden for comments on Friday in which he said that coal plants will be shut down and replaced with renewable energy.
Texas trooper arrests gang-linked border smugglers transporting 9-year-old in packed Mercedes SUV
A Texas state trooper intercepted a human smuggling operation involving a 9-year-old boy on state Route 57 in Zavala County, according to authorities.
These Two Senate Races Could Flip Just Days Before the Midterms
Republicans appear on track to take the House of Representatives but the race for the Senate could be a close call.
California man charged after daughter found with 'toxic levels' of fentanyl in system after she died, cops say
A California man was charged with homicide and child abuse after police found toxic levels of fentanyl in his 23-month-old daughter's system when she died.
Houston man shot 8-year-old boy after kids' argument, stole catalytic converters while out on bond, DA says
A Houston man shot an 8-year-old boy who got into an argument with his son while playing basketball, authorities said
Michigan dad sends message to Stephen Colbert after mockery by late-night host: 'Shame on him'
Michigan dad and former Democrat Khalil Othman told "Fox & Friends" why he is voting for Republican Tudor Dixon in the midterm elections.
King Charles had valets squeeze out his own toothpaste, hand-wash underpants, royal author claims
More palace insiders have come forward to reveal King Charles’ alleged quirks. Royal author Christopher Andersen has written a new book titled "The King: The Life of Charles III," for which he spoke to numerous sources about Queen Elizabeth II’s eldest son. The book, which is set to be published Tuesday, reveals many surprising details about "one of the most eccentric sovereigns Great Britain has ever had."
