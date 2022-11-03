ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

‘Not enough money’: secondary school heads warn MPs of budget woes

By Richard Adams Education editor
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZRuN1_0iwpRG8r00
Schools are asking MPs for ‘an immediate increase to school funding to cover the unfunded extra staff costs’.

Secondary school heads across England are warning MPs of cuts to mental health provision, school trips and essential building repairs because rising costs and energy bills are wrecking their budgets.

Ahead of the government’s autumn statement on 17 November, headteachers are telling local MPs and councillors about their struggles to adjust their budgets to cover unexpected costs of hundreds of thousands of pounds in higher pay and bills.

The Westminster secondary schools improvement collaborative – which represents 12 state schools in the London borough of Westminster – has written to MPs warning of “a funding crisis which will seriously impede our ability to provide for our students and their families”.

The school leaders say the higher staff pay increase alone announced by the Department for Education (DfE) is costing one school, Westminster City, an additional £145,000 from its budget for this year, forcing it to delay essential repairs to the school’s science block.

The group of schools said areas such as mental health support for pupils as well as extracurricular activities such as clubs and trips, careers advice and extra help for struggling students “would be limited or cut altogether as a result of reduced funding”.

Kat Pugh, the headteacher at St Marylebone Church of England school and a signatory to the letter, said her school had budgeted for additional mental health counselling and mentoring for pupils.

“But now we can’t do that. We can’t afford it,” she said. “It would have been great to have more counselling, it would have been great for students to have more careers advice. But we are having to cut back to the bare minimum.”

Meanwhile, MPs in Worcestershire have been warned by a consortium of 32 schools in the county that they face staff cuts, reduced spending on maintenance and budget deficits.

The letter from the Worcestershire Association of Secondary Headteachers asks MPs for “an immediate increase to school funding to cover the unfunded extra staff costs”, as well as a commitment that future pay rises will be fully funded, and a plan to compensate schools for higher energy bills next year.

Schools are operating on budgets set before the sudden rise in energy costs and the DfE’s late decision to increase teacher pay by about 5% rather than the 3% previously announced.

Bryn Thomas, headteacher of Wolverley C of E secondary school near Kidderminster, said his school had an annual budget of about £6m, of which just over £5m went on staffing.

“Out of the £900,000 left to run the school, I’ve got to find £150,000 to £200,000 [for higher pay], and on top of that energy bills are going up, and we have to pay for inflation on everything else,” Thomas said.

“It’s not a case of just not buying any new books. There just isn’t enough money.”

Thomas said that despite the funding pressure, pay needed to improve to stop teachers leaving the profession. He said that some teachers were taking second jobs as pizza deliverers to make ends meet.

The DfE said schools in England were being supported with an extra £4bn this year, taking core funding to £53.8bn. It said all schools will benefit from the government’s energy relief scheme, capping how much they need to spend on energy and giving them greater certainty.

However, the Institute for Fiscal Studies has forecast that the government will not meet its promise to raise spending on schools back to 2010 levels – with spending now expected to be lower in real terms by 2024.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Nearly a third of older primary school children in deprived areas are obese

Almost one in three children in their final year of primary school in deprived areas of England are obese, according to new data.An NHS Digital report shows 31.3 per cent of year 6 children (aged 10 and 11) in deprived areas are obese – more than double the 13.5 per cent in the least deprived areas.Across the whole of England, 23.4 per cent of children in year 6 are obese, of whom 5.8 per cent are severely obese.A further 14.3 per cent are overweight, meaning almost four in 10 children aged 10 and 11 are overweight or obese in England.🆕Latest...
BBC

Essex schools face deficits and heads fear cuts to teaching staff

Nearly half the schools in the East of England are facing a deficit this year, a survey of head teachers has found. The National Association of Head Teachers said 48% of its members in the region feared they might have to cut staff next year to balance the books. Jody...
The Independent

Cost of living crisis forcing nurses to quit their NHS pensions

The cost of living crisis is forcing nurses to quit their pensions, according to new figures.The number of staff leaving the NHS pension scheme has doubled from 30,270 to 66,167 in just one year, according to an analysis by The Royal College of Nursing.More than 4,000 nurses opted out of their pension between April and July this year, with 12,000 doing so since April last year.According to the RCN analysis, between April and July 2021, 11,500 staff said they opted out of the pension due to affordability and “facing other financial priorities”. In 2020 this doubled to 23,000.Data shows 34,406,...
The Independent

Primary school children running drugs for gangs has ‘become the norm’

Primary school-aged children running drugs for gangs has “become the norm” while young teenagers are heading up county lines operations, the former children’s commissioner has warned.Anne Longfield, who heads up the Commission on Young Lives, implored the Government to treat the exploitation of children as seriously as it does terrorism.The commission’s final report, Hidden In Plain Sight, warns of a crisis putting hundreds of thousands of children in England at risk of violence, harm, crime and diminished life chances.It said a combination of Covid, a cost-of-living crisis and a return to austerity would be a “gift” to criminals, who see...
The Independent

Teachers call on government to extend free school meals so children are not ‘left behind’

Teachers and school staff have urged the government to extend free school meals, saying hunger is now a “real issue” for children.To make change happen, please sign the petition by clicking hereGroups representing more than one million teachers, support staff and governors have written a joint letter to the prime minister calling for more children in poverty to qualify for free food.It comes in the wake of the Independent’s Feed the Future campaign in partnership with a coalition of organisations co-ordinated by the Food Foundation, calling on the government to assuage school hunger by extending free school meals to all...
The Guardian

Pupils block London council’s attempts to remove play space near school

A group of pupils in east London have seen off – temporarily at least – the workers who had come to dismantle their school street. Parents gathered outside Chisenhale primary school in Bow, Tower Hamlets, on Thursday morning to show support for the area, which includes a play space protected by a wooden fence, trellised with plants and painted in bright colours.
The Guardian

The Guardian

494K+
Followers
113K+
Post
232M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy