ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Hong Kong exiles in UK unnerved by ‘weak’ response to beating of protester

By Geneva Abdul
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sBQrL_0iwpRENP00
A Hong Kong pro-democracy protester in Manchester after the assault on a fellow demonstrator outside the Chinese consulate.

Hong Kong migrants who fled repression by China said they fear for their safety and are calling on the UK government to take a bolder stance after a pro-democracy protester was beaten in the grounds of a Chinese consulate two weeks ago.

The assault in Manchester drew swift condemnation from activists and politicians across the Commons as videos circulated showing a senior Chinese diplomat forcefully grabbing a pro-democracy protester’s hair before the protester was wrestled to the ground and beaten by a group of men.

While Greater Manchester police investigated the incident, the government response has been called “inadequate” by MPs calling for the prosecution or expulsion of the senior Chinese officials involved.

Hongkongers who fled after Beijing’s crackdown on freedom of speech expressed alarm at the incident and said the UK government needed to take a bolder stance over what they said was an attempt to crack down on dissent and undermine the rule of law.

For Zoe Chan, a former Hong Kong resident, the consulate incident has left her fearing for her safety. Chan relocated to Buckinghamshire in 2021 with her family after Hong Kong’s national security law – which gave China sweeping powers over the territory – provoked fears that her sons would be “brainwashed” by the state.

“I thought when I relocated to a western country, I might be safe,” said Chan, 47. “But now I think maybe it might not be so safe because at the moment we are still not British citizens; no one will protect us in case there are any problems.

“The government needs to very seriously settle this problem … They have to reassure the safety of the Hong Kong people in this country.”

After the introduction of the national security law and a swift clampdown on dissent, Britain opened a path to citizenship for residents in 2021. There have already been 140,500 applications for visas under the scheme, according to government data, with more expected as it expands to include young Hongkongers later this month.

Beijing’s consul general in Manchester, Zheng Xiyuan, has since said it was his “duty” to intervene as the protesters were “abusing my country, my leader”.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester police said while inquiries into the consulate incident are ongoing, they doubt the investigation will conclude any time soon. The spokesperson said they are working with partners to ensure those affected are safe and feel safe in Greater Manchester.

For Simon Cheng, a former employee at the UK’s consulate in Hong Kong and founder of Hongkongers in Britain, the video evidence and admission from the senior Chinese diplomat to his involvement is clear enough for the Foreign Office to take decisive action.

“I think it’s a blatant and brazen act that the Chinese consulate disdained the rule of law in the UK,” Cheng said. “We do feel the UK Foreign Office should immediately issue a stronger statement on the attack. Rather than that, they still keep saying we should wait until the police investigation.”

Steve Tsang, the director of the Soas China Institute at the University of London, said while it is legitimate for the government to call on Manchester police to establish and verify the facts, the slow process suggested a lack of commitment to expedite the process.

“The country, and our diplomacy, and the protection of citizens and asylum seekers is a duty of the government, which needs to be performed whatever the Tory party may be engaged in with their own internal squabbles,” Tsang said.

On Tuesday, the security minister, Tom Tugendhat, said the government is committed to tackling transnational oppression.

In September, Spanish civil rights group Safeguard Defenders published a report on undeclared Chinese police stations worldwide, including three sites in the UK. Similar illegal bases are under investigation in the Netherlands and Canada.

“It is essential that we champion those who can enjoy freedom here, and the Hongkongers are a clear demonstration that this government and this country welcome those seeking freedom,” said Tugendhat. “There is no place for those who abuse their diplomatic privilege or the liberties of this country in order to oppress citizens here.”

Seffyr, 39, said the incident had made him feel more isolated and distrustful of those around him.

“After the case in Manchester, you can’t feel safe even at home in the UK, because this just happened just next to us,” said Seffyr, who now lives in Wales. “So every Hongkonger could be the next one who is being dragged, or disappeared, or being beaten up.

“This is really serious to the long-term of all the Hongkongers who tried to settle here and rebuild the community. We lost the trust,” he said.

Winston, 38, was working as a part-time university lecturer in Hong Kong before moving to Greater Manchester with his family in 2021.

“In Hong Kong, we come across a lot of this kind of behaviour,” said Winston, adding he was surprised it could be done officially in the UK.

“If the UK government doesn’t deliver a strong message, it shows that the UK government is weak,” he said. “It also cannot show the UK is a free society.”

Some names have been changed to protect people’s identities.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Britain’s first Hindu prime minister is destroying Tories’ pitiful vision of diversity

The world has watched in appalled fascination as the UK’s ruling party scrapes the bottom of its human resources barrel: it found there its first Black chancellor of the exchequer and then, to clear up his mess, its first Hindu prime minister. Yet exultant noises from India as well as Britain would make us believe that some historic milestone has been reached.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Mail

Pro-regime students yell anti-British chants in Tehran - and even call for a united Ireland - over UK's support for anti-government marches… which have seen a protester shot dead today

Pro-regime protesters in Iran have gathered outside the British embassy in Tehran today to hold a demonstration against what they say is 'Britain's support for anti-government protests'. Images showed loyal supporters of Iran's government burning the Union Jack and LGBT flags in the streets outside the embassy as they condemned...
Reuters

Worries over Germany's China dependency overshadow Scholz trip

BERLIN, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Chancellor Olaf Scholz makes an inaugural visit to China on Friday that will be closely watched for clues on how serious Germany is about reducing its economic reliance on Asia's rising superpower and confronting its Communist leadership.
Newsweek

Ukraine Turns on China at U.N. Over Human Rights Concerns in Xinjiang

Ukraine joined a group of mostly Western nations at the United Nations that called on Monday for China to act on recommendations to revise its policies against Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim ethnic groups in its far-western Xinjiang province. The move was a notable shift in Kyiv's otherwise cautious approach to diplomacy with Beijing.
The Independent

Australia will no longer recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital as it ‘undermines’ two-state solution

Australia has said it will no longer recognise West Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, reversing its previous government’s contentious decision.Foreign minister Penny Wong on Tuesday said the Labor Party government has agreed to recognise Tel Aviv as the capital and said Jerusalem’s status should be resolved in peace negotiations between Israel and Palestine.“We will not support an approach that undermines” a two-state solution, Ms Wong said. “Australia’s embassy has always been, and remains, in Tel Aviv.”Israeli prime minister Yair Lapid was quick to criticise the Labor party’s decision, calling it a “hasty” foreign policy shift. The Australian ambassador has been...
americanmilitarynews.com

Canada deports more than 200 North Korean escapees who took South Korean citizenship

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Canada has deported 242 North Korean escapees since 2018, and is in the process of sending home 512 more, after finding that many had gained South Korean citizenship before coming to Canada, RFA has learned from two Canadian government agencies.
Newsweek

Putin Ally Threatens Wider War Will Break Out in Europe

Belarusian Security Council Secretary Alexander Volfovich has warned that a wider war could break out in Europe. Volfovich, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, told reporters on Thursday that Belarus is concerned over the "militarization of Poland" and its "aggressive intentions," news agency BelTA reported. Belarus has been used...
AFP

Berlin rally for Iran draws 80,000

Some 80,000 people joined a Berlin rally Saturday in solidarity with women-led protests in Iran sparked by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a police spokesman told AFP. "Today, thousands of people are showing their solidarity with courageous women and demonstrators in Iran," tweeted Germany's Green Party minister for family affairs, Lisa Paus. Iran has seen some six weeks of growing women-led protests and on Saturday, shopkeepers and factory workers went on strike as citizens react angrily to the death in custody of Amini, a 22-year-old arrested for allegedly breaching the country's strict dress code for women.
The Associated Press

G-7 ministers back Ukraine support, are suspicious of China

MUENSTER, Germany (AP) — Top diplomats from the world’s major industrialized democracies on Friday rallied support for Ukraine in its resistance to Russia’s invasion, expressing “unwavering commitment” to Ukraine’s defense, and expressed suspicion of China’s increasing assertiveness amid a panoply of global crises. Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven nations, wrapping up two days of talks in the historic western German city of Muenster, released a joint statement asserting common positions on Ukraine, Russia, China and recent developments in Iran and North Korea. “We’re aligned, we’re united and we’re working together as never before,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. A year after warning Russia about the consequences of invading Ukraine, the G-7 ministers endorsed further punishments for the Kremlin, including setting a price cap for Russian oil exports in the coming weeks. They also pledged additional backing for Kyiv by creating a new way to assist with its reconstruction and to help other countries affected by the food and energy shortages exacerbated by the war.
The Guardian

The Guardian

494K+
Followers
113K+
Post
232M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy