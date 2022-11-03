ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shanghai to Host Second Chinese Edition of ‘Art ‘N Dior’ Exhibition

By Joelle Diderich
 3 days ago
Chinese artist Wang Yuyang's designs for the Lady Dior Art project. Ken Ngan/Courtesy of Dior

Dior is bringing back its “Art ’N Dior” exhibition to China, with a second edition that includes not only reinterpretations of its iconic Lady Dior handbag by leading contemporary artists, but also a room devoted to the house’s signature Medallion chair.

After a first edition in 2021 staged in Shenzhen and Shanghai, the exhibit is returning to Shanghai’s West Bund Art Center this year. It will be held from Nov. 10 to 15 to coincide with the West Bund Art & Design contemporary art fair.

The show will include a section dedicated to the roving exhibition “Lady Dior as Seen By,” featuring pieces by several Chinese artists, such as Yang Mian, Zhang Ruyi and the duo of Liu Wa and Yang Bao, in addition to international artists Oh You-Kyeong, Youssef Nabil and Camilla Akrans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hoaf5_0iwpRBjE00

It will also preview pieces from the seventh edition of the Dior Lady Art project ahead of its global launch on Jan. 5.

This includes space-inspired designs by Chinese artist Wang Yuyang, which will be displayed alongside some of his best-known art works, such as his painting “The Moon 20190810” and his “Artificial Moon” sculpture made with 10,000 energy-saving lightbulbs and fluorescent tubes.

The French fashion house said the art show was rooted in the history of founder Christian Dior, who was a gallery owner before becoming a couturier. It is expanding the exhibition to include a section on the Louis XVI-style chair that has been a symbol of Dior since the house was founded in 1947.

In 2021, the house commissioned more than a dozen artists and designers, including Chinese architect Ma Yansong, to put their spin on the furniture classic. His work, named Meteor, is made of 3D-printed monochrome polyurethane and simulates the appearance of the chair in motion.

