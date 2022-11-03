From ‘Broke Boys’ to ‘Privileged Rappers,’ Drake and 21 Savage Announce ‘Her Loss’ Tracklist

Drake and 21 Savage perform during Wicked at Morehouse College on October 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. Prince Williams/Wireimage

Hours before the anticipated drop of their collaborative record, Her Loss, Drake and 21 Savage unveiled the tracklist for their new album.

The song titles suggest that many of the lyrics will be about their luxuries and riches with names such as “Rich Flex,” “Privileged Rappers,” and “Pussy & Millions.” Some of the other songs listed are tracks like “Circo Loco,” which means “Crazy Circus” in Spanish, “On BS,” “Broke Boys,” and closer “I Guess It’s Fuck Me.”‘

The tracklist imagery shows an infrared photo of two girls, with one holding up what seems to be a Coke bottle with Drake’s OVO logo imprinted on it. The words Her Loss graffitied and the bottom and both Aubrey Drake Graham and 21 Savage are listed as the LP’s executive producers.

They also released the album cover art earlier today, which features a portrait of a woman with braided hair, long eyelashes, a bandaid on her right cheek, and a metal grill on her two front teeth in front of a lilac background.

After the record release was delayed from Oct. 28 after their producer and engineer Noah “40” Shebib contracted Covid-19, the Toronto rapper announced Nov. 4 as the new drop date. “Our brother [Shebib] got Covid in the middle of mixing and mastering the crack,” Drake posted in an Instagram Story. “He’s resting up and we are dropping November 4th.”

Last month, Drake and 21 Savage announced the record’s original release date in the music video for their latest project together, “Jimmy Cooks,” the final track from the former’s seventh studio album Honestly, Nevermind.

The new cover art follows a series of promotional fake interviews and performances by Drake and 21 Savage. They posted a faux Vogue cover and “In The Bag” episode, hat tipping Anna Wintour “for the love and support on this historic moment.” They also shared a fake performance on NPR’s “Tiny Desk Concert” series – mellow vibes and all, to which NPR tweeted, “let’s do it forreal tho.” And earlier today, they “met” with Howard Stern for an interview that repurposed footage from Stern’s real-life interview with Jerrod Carmichael in April.

For now, the newly released art seems like the bonafide album cover.

Drake and 21 Savage recently joined dozens of musicians, industry executives, and legal experts in signing the “Art on Trial: Protect Black Art” open letter supporting creative expression and protesting the way rap lyrics are used to criminalize Black artists. Megan Thee Stallion, Quavo, Meek Mill, Lil Baby, Jack Harlow, 2 Chainz, Lil Uzi Vert, Future, Travis Scott, Big Sean, and J. Cole were also among the letter’s signees.

Her Loss tracklist:

This story was updated on Nov. 3 at 7:45 pm ET to include the tracklist