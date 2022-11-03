It was an upset that you could see coming a mile away and here are the key takeaways as Notre Dame football just obliterated Clemson on Saturday night in South Bend. Notre Dame football isn’t going to be a College Football Playoff team in 2022 or a contender. But the Irish could have a say on who makes the four-team playoff and after dismantling Clemson 35-14, it sure doesn’t look like it will be the Tigers.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 5 HOURS AGO