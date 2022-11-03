Read full article on original website
Sporting News
College football rankings: Projected NCAA top 25 teams after Week 10
Week 10 of the college football season will have reverberations throughout the remainder of the 2022 season. No. 1 Georgia demolished No. 2 Tennessee in the latest "Game of the Century," one that severely hurt the Vols' chances of making the SEC championship game and College Football Playoff. Elsewhere, the...
CBS Sports
Bowl projections: Georgia stays on top, Tennessee hangs on, TCU replaces Clemson in College Football Playoff
Georgia won its highly anticipated matchup with Tennessee, 27-13, but while the Bulldogs were third with the Volunteers first in last week's College Football Playoff Rankings, the Dawgs' win does not change the projected playoff matchups. A nine-point favorite entering the game, Georgia was already projected to beat Tennessee, win the SEC and earn the top spot in the CFP with the Vols expected to take the fourth seed.
Notre Dame Likely Eliminates Clemson From Playoff With Stunning Blowout Upset
Clemson likely saw its playoff chances come to an abrupt end this Saturday night in South Bend. The Tigers, who checked in at No. 4 in the most recent College football Playoff rankings last Tuesday, were blown out by the previously 5-3 Fighting Irish of Notre Dame tonight. Marcus Freeman and Co. hand Dabo Swinney and the Tigers their first loss of the season.
ESPN Releases College Football Playoff Picks After Week 10
Week 10 of the 2022 college football regular season was an eventful one, especially in the College Football Playoff race. Alabama and Clemson are likely out of contention following their losses to LSU and Notre Dame, respectively. But who's in line to make the College Football Playoff now?. ESPN's college...
Georgia vs. Tennessee makes history: Here’s every 1 vs. 2 game in college football history
It's not often we see the AP No. 1 and No. 2 team in college football on the same field, but we will this Saturday as top-ranked Georgia welcomes Tennessee, which comes in tied with Ohio State as the No. 2 team in the AP rankings. Related: AP top 25 college football rankings for Week 10 Usually, ...
College football games today: Alabama vs Ole Miss tops Week 11 college football schedule
If you’re looking for information on all the college football games today, including where to watch them, and TV schedule
SEC football power rankings following Week 10
No. 3 Tennessee (8-1, 4-1 SEC) played at No. 1 Georgia (9-0, 6-0 SEC) Saturday in Week 10. Rankings reflect the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. The Vols are No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings, while Georgia is No. 3. Georgia defeated the Vols, 27-13, at Sanford...
Dinich on the conference that 'could be in trouble' as far as the playoff
Heather Dinich, who covers the College Football Playoff for ESPN, joined the network's Get Up show Wednesday morning after the first College Football Playoff rankings were revealed Tuesday (...)
College football Week 10 preview: An afternoon in Athens, an evening in Baton Rouge
Week 10 of the college football season has four games between top-25 teams, highlighted by a matchup between No. 1 Tennessee and No. 3 Georgia at Samford Stadium.
Bleacher Report
Bleacher Report
Bleacher Report
College Football: Winners and Losers from Week 10
Week 10 of college football featured some colossal matchups, including No. 1 Tennessee vs. No. 3 Georgia, No. 10 LSU vs. No. 6 Alabama and No. 4 Clemson at Notre Dame. In the noon slate of games, Texas A&M fell to 3-6, losing to Florida 41-24. Ohio State had a surprisingly close game at Northwestern, winning 21-7. Undefeated TCU also struggled at home against a 4-4 Texas Tech team.
Bleacher Report
Biggest Questions Heading into the 2022-23 Men's College Basketball Season
The start of the 2022-23 men's college basketball season is rapidly approaching, and with it come more burning questions than answers. What will life at Duke and Villanova look like after the retirements of Mike Krzyzewski and Jay Wright?. Could Oscar Tshiebwe become the first player in four decades to...
Bleacher Report
Bleacher Report
ESPN
North Texas, Louisville top week 10 college football uniforms
Multiple teams have outstanding uniform combinations set for Week 10 of the college football season. The Louisville Cardinals will debut new threads this weekend and the North Texas Mean Green bring back an iconic logo for their matchup against the Florida International Panthers. Some teams honor the Armed Forces with their gear and several squads will use color coordination for exciting looks.
Nine top-25 teams lose on Saturday, which could help USC beyond the playoff
The College Football Playoff landscape just shifted drastically after Saturday’s wild slate of games. Tennessee lost the top spot after falling to the Georgia Bulldogs (the Vols shouldn’t have been No. 1 anyway, or so one could argue). Alabama fell to LSU, and Clemson lost to Notre Dame in a series of games that will alter the next set of rankings drastically.
3 takeaways from a statement win by Notre Dame football over Clemson
It was an upset that you could see coming a mile away and here are the key takeaways as Notre Dame football just obliterated Clemson on Saturday night in South Bend. Notre Dame football isn’t going to be a College Football Playoff team in 2022 or a contender. But the Irish could have a say on who makes the four-team playoff and after dismantling Clemson 35-14, it sure doesn’t look like it will be the Tigers.
Bleacher Report
Bleacher Report
