ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

College football rankings: Projected NCAA top 25 teams after Week 10

Week 10 of the college football season will have reverberations throughout the remainder of the 2022 season. No. 1 Georgia demolished No. 2 Tennessee in the latest "Game of the Century," one that severely hurt the Vols' chances of making the SEC championship game and College Football Playoff. Elsewhere, the...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Sports

Bowl projections: Georgia stays on top, Tennessee hangs on, TCU replaces Clemson in College Football Playoff

Georgia won its highly anticipated matchup with Tennessee, 27-13, but while the Bulldogs were third with the Volunteers first in last week's College Football Playoff Rankings, the Dawgs' win does not change the projected playoff matchups. A nine-point favorite entering the game, Georgia was already projected to beat Tennessee, win the SEC and earn the top spot in the CFP with the Vols expected to take the fourth seed.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

ESPN Releases College Football Playoff Picks After Week 10

Week 10 of the 2022 college football regular season was an eventful one, especially in the College Football Playoff race. Alabama and Clemson are likely out of contention following their losses to LSU and Notre Dame, respectively. But who's in line to make the College Football Playoff now?. ESPN's college...
GEORGIA STATE
Bleacher Report

NFL Teams Poised to Be Major Offseason Players Following the 2022 Trade Deadline

The 2022 NFL trade deadline came and went on Tuesday, and as expected, some teams dealt key players in order to improve their future draft and cap capital. The Denver Broncos, for example, got a 2023 first-round pick, a 2024 fourth-round pick and running back Chase Edmonds from the Miami Dolphins for pass-rusher Bradley Chubb and a 2025 fifth-rounder.
GEORGIA STATE
Bleacher Report

College Football: Winners and Losers from Week 10

Week 10 of college football featured some colossal matchups, including No. 1 Tennessee vs. No. 3 Georgia, No. 10 LSU vs. No. 6 Alabama and No. 4 Clemson at Notre Dame. In the noon slate of games, Texas A&M fell to 3-6, losing to Florida 41-24. Ohio State had a surprisingly close game at Northwestern, winning 21-7. Undefeated TCU also struggled at home against a 4-4 Texas Tech team.
GEORGIA STATE
Bleacher Report

Former NFL DL Dave Butz Dies at Age 72; Member of 1980s All-Decade Team

Former NFL defensive tackle Dave Butz, who won two Super Bowl titles with Washington, has died at the age of 72. Butz, a first-round pick of the St. Louis Cardinals in 1973, joined Washington in 1975 and built a career résumé that included a spot on the NFL's All-Decade Team for the 1980s and a place in the team's Ring of Fame following his 1989 retirement.
ALABAMA STATE
Bleacher Report

Eagles' A.J. Brown Says He Was Fined $10K For Taunting Steelers DBs

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown said Saturday he was fined $10,000 by the NFL for taunting two Pittsburgh Steelers defensive backs in Sunday's Week 8 game. My two little finger points the other day cost me 5k a piece. I will keep my hands, feet, and other objects to myself from now on lol 😭😭😭
PITTSBURGH, PA
ESPN

North Texas, Louisville top week 10 college football uniforms

Multiple teams have outstanding uniform combinations set for Week 10 of the college football season. The Louisville Cardinals will debut new threads this weekend and the North Texas Mean Green bring back an iconic logo for their matchup against the Florida International Panthers. Some teams honor the Armed Forces with their gear and several squads will use color coordination for exciting looks.
DENTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nine top-25 teams lose on Saturday, which could help USC beyond the playoff

The College Football Playoff landscape just shifted drastically after Saturday’s wild slate of games. Tennessee lost the top spot after falling to the Georgia Bulldogs (the Vols shouldn’t have been No. 1 anyway, or so one could argue). Alabama fell to LSU, and Clemson lost to Notre Dame in a series of games that will alter the next set of rankings drastically.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

3 takeaways from a statement win by Notre Dame football over Clemson

It was an upset that you could see coming a mile away and here are the key takeaways as Notre Dame football just obliterated Clemson on Saturday night in South Bend. Notre Dame football isn’t going to be a College Football Playoff team in 2022 or a contender. But the Irish could have a say on who makes the four-team playoff and after dismantling Clemson 35-14, it sure doesn’t look like it will be the Tigers.
CLEMSON, SC
Bleacher Report

Week 9 Waiver Wire Pickups: Best Fantasy Sleepers to Target on Yahoo

Through the first eight weeks of the 2022 NFL season, fantasy football managers have likely scoured over the waiver wire quite a few times. At this point, the undrafted breakout stars are now rostered, so managers' adds are likely players who could make an impact later on. It's always important...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy