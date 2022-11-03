Read full article on original website
Control of the House is primary focus for California Democrats, Republicans ahead of Election Day
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California voters on Tuesday will help determine which party controls the U.S. House of Representatives, the top priority for the Democratic and Republican parties in California. "We're working hard to make sure we hold the house and holding the house runs through California," said California Democratic...
Retiring Cal Expo CEO reflects on past decade
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Dates for the 2023 State Fair were announced this week — mark your calendars for July 14 through 30. While preparations are underway for the State Fair and Food Festival, the current CEO, Rick Pickering, is preparing for retirement. KCRA 3’s Brandi Cummings spoke to...
Gov. Newsom blocks funding and rejects homelessness plans from across the state
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday his administration has blocked $1 billion in funding for all cities, counties and organizations in California seeking special funds to help with their plans to address homelessness, saying their proposals were not aggressive enough in tackling the issue. The funds are...
What is in the sky? Video shows fireball tumbling down in Northern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Many people across Northern California on Friday reported seeing a bright light in the sky tumbling down. Several people captured the phenomenon on camera. Video taken from El Dorado County showed a bright ball descending from a dark night sky. A homeowner captured the fireball from...
KCRA Weekend Roundup: Things to do in the Sacramento region for Nov. 4-6
From the nation's largest Sikh festival to concerts and musicals, there are a lot of options if you're looking for something to do this weekend in Northern California. But here is what you should know first about the weekend forecast. Here is a look at what’s happening and interviews with...
KCRA Today: Newsom blocks funding for homeless plans, 12-year-old hurt in hit-and-run crash, Ceres deadly home invasion
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Here's how 'xeriscaping' your yard can help save water and money
So far, Northern California's water year is off to a promising start. Earlier this week, parts of the Sierra picked up 12" to 18" of snow while Valley rain helped to dampen the ground. More rain and snow are in the forecast over the next week, but on the heels...
Price for SNO-Parks permits in Sierra increasing for the first time in 22 years
For the first time in more than 20 years, the price to park at SNO-Parks in California will be going up. The California State Parks' Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation Division said the fee is increasing from $5 to $15 and the season permit from $25 to $40. This is the...
Some Sierra resorts get a foot of snow from winter storm. What's next with the Northern California forecast
In the wake of our first winter storm of the season, snow totals reported by Sierra mountain resorts have positive news to share. Amounts ranged from 7 inches to 13 inches at the tops of the mountains to enhance any human-made efforts that may have already been there. It is...
