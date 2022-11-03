ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Retiring Cal Expo CEO reflects on past decade

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Dates for the 2023 State Fair were announced this week — mark your calendars for July 14 through 30. While preparations are underway for the State Fair and Food Festival, the current CEO, Rick Pickering, is preparing for retirement. KCRA 3’s Brandi Cummings spoke to...
What is in the sky? Video shows fireball tumbling down in Northern California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Many people across Northern California on Friday reported seeing a bright light in the sky tumbling down. Several people captured the phenomenon on camera. Video taken from El Dorado County showed a bright ball descending from a dark night sky. A homeowner captured the fireball from...

