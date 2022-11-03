ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowndes County, MS

Oxford Eagle

Mississippi finalizes largest economic development project in state history

JACKSON, Miss. –Gov. Tate Reeves and the Mississippi Legislature today finalized the largest economic development project in state history. This $2.5 billion corporate investment by Steel Dynamics, Inc., its subsidiaries, and its partners expect to create 1,000 jobs with an average salary of $93,000 in Lowndes County. Steel Dynamics...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WREG

MS governor calls Steel Dynamics expansion largest development project in state history

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi lawmakers Wednesday approved nearly $247 million in state incentives for a plant in Columbus, Mississippi. State officials said and expansion of Steel Dynamics is expected to bring 1,000 jobs with an average salary of $93,000 to Lowndes County, about 170 miles southeast of Memphis. The company, which located to Lowndes County in […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Commercial Dispatch

Natchez chief among finalists to head CPD

The current Natchez police chief was the first finalist interviewed Wednesday for the same position in Columbus. Multiple sources with direct knowledge of the process confirmed to The Dispatch that Joseph Daughtry Sr. was interviewed before the city council in executive session. It was the first of planned in-person interviews for three finalists that will stretch into next week.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Columbus, Starkville to get fast electric vehicle charging stations

Columbus Light and Water and Starkville Utilities Department have received the last leg of funding they need to install new electric vehicle fast-charging stations. The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality announced Wednesday it was giving both CLW and SUD both $48,060 for the installation of two charging stations in their respective downtowns. The addition of the new chargers will bring Columbus to three total and Starkville to six.
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Meeting the candidates for the Columbus Chief of Police

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – There is a new candidate in town. Mayor Keith Gaskin and council members gathered at city hall to meet with one of the three candidates for the Columbus Chief of Police position. Over the last 25 years, the Columbus Chief Police position has seen several...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

State issues Silver Alert for woman last seen in Fulton

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert Saturday for a woman with dementia who disappeared after last being seen on the north side of Fulton. She is identified as Jo Ann Decker, 67, of New Albany, who stands 4-feet-11-inches tall and weighs 105...
FULTON, MS
WJTV 12

Silver Alert issued for 67-year-old New Albany woman

UNION COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 67-year-old Jo Ann Decker of New Albany. MBI officials said she’s four feet and eleven inches tall, 105 pounds and has blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, a white and brown skirt and black rubber […]
NEW ALBANY, MS
wcbi.com

Another candidate interviews for Columbus Police Chief position

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Another candidate for the Columbus Police Chief position interviews with the city council. Russell Irvin met with officers at City Hall this morning, along with residents. Irvin is an assistant police chief in Chattanooga, Tennessee who has moved his way up the ranks. The Columbus...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Enrollment decrease at MSU

MSU has seen a slight decrease in enrollment this year. For seven straight years Mississippi State University reported student increases. This Fall, Freshman enrollment dropped by just 22 students from last year. Still, the university remains highly diverse with nearly 90 countries represented. A recent survey by the shows 97%...
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Delayed start announced for Vardaman Sweet Potato Festival

VARDAMAN, Miss. (WTVA) — Rain expected for the first part of the weekend has led organizers of the Vardaman Sweet Potato Festival to push back its start by two hours. The 49th annual festival will go from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday. Food vendors can start to...
VARDAMAN, MS
wcbi.com

Okolona man involved in tractor wreck dies

OKOLONA, Miss. (WCBI) – An Okolona man is dead after a crash involving a tractor. Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers said 46-year-old Torrance Stewart was driving south on Highway 45-A. A small car crashed into the tractor throwing Stewart off of it. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Troopers...
OKOLONA, MS
wtva.com

Update: Missing woman in Fulton found safe

Fulton officers confirmed they found Mrs. Decker around 3:30 this morning. She was on West Main Street in Fulton. They said she was in good physical condition and transported to NMMC where she will be checked out. Officers said they would like to thank the Itawamba County Sheriffs Department, Fulton...
FULTON, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Rehab work underway at Leigh Mall

Interior renovations to the old Leigh Mall are now underway, according to Hull Property Group Vice President of Government Relations John Mulherin. Mulherin told The Dispatch demolition work to the mall at 1404 Old Aberdeen Road began on Oct. 24, and the company is currently demolishing the interior of five empty spaces, including the old JCPenney, the Zales Jewelry Store and the Books-A-Million, to name a few. It is also demolishing the old Sears Auto Center on the southwest corner of the lot.
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

MSU using search firm to help find new athletics director

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — Mississippi State is using an executive search firm to help the university find a new athletics director. The job came open this week when John Cohen left for the same job at Auburn. MSU President Mark Keenum says he will approach the AD search just...
STARKVILLE, MS

