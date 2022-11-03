Columbus Light and Water and Starkville Utilities Department have received the last leg of funding they need to install new electric vehicle fast-charging stations. The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality announced Wednesday it was giving both CLW and SUD both $48,060 for the installation of two charging stations in their respective downtowns. The addition of the new chargers will bring Columbus to three total and Starkville to six.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO