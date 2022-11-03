Read full article on original website
Oxford Eagle
Mississippi finalizes largest economic development project in state history
JACKSON, Miss. –Gov. Tate Reeves and the Mississippi Legislature today finalized the largest economic development project in state history. This $2.5 billion corporate investment by Steel Dynamics, Inc., its subsidiaries, and its partners expect to create 1,000 jobs with an average salary of $93,000 in Lowndes County. Steel Dynamics...
MS governor calls Steel Dynamics expansion largest development project in state history
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi lawmakers Wednesday approved nearly $247 million in state incentives for a plant in Columbus, Mississippi. State officials said and expansion of Steel Dynamics is expected to bring 1,000 jobs with an average salary of $93,000 to Lowndes County, about 170 miles southeast of Memphis. The company, which located to Lowndes County in […]
mississippifreepress.org
Mississippi Lawmakers Approve $247 Million In Incentives For Aluminum Manufacturer
JACKSON, Miss.—Lawmakers at a swift Wednesday special session of the Mississippi Legislature took less than a day to approve an incentives package worth roughly $247 million for a planned aluminum mill in Northeast Mississippi. The company behind the mill is Steel Dynamics, Inc., which is based in Fort Wayne, Ind.
WLBT
$40k in fees, land surveyors, and a lot of research: How Columbus sisters finally got their cannabis dispensary approved
COLUMBUS – Denisha and Amber Glenn saw a whole future inside an abandoned store Tuesday Morning. The shuttered retail store was the perfect home for the sisters’ business venture: Holistika. In their vision, Holistika would be one of Mississippi’s first medical marijuana dispensaries. The sisters already had...
wtva.com
A new economic development will affect towns in the Golden Triangle in positive ways
ARTESIA, Miss (WTVA)- The largest economic development project in the State's history is coming to the Golden Triangle. This is expected to be a $2.5 billion dollar capital investment and will create over 1,000 jobs in Lowndes County. The average pay is predicted to be $93,000. Residents, business owners and...
Commercial Dispatch
Natchez chief among finalists to head CPD
The current Natchez police chief was the first finalist interviewed Wednesday for the same position in Columbus. Multiple sources with direct knowledge of the process confirmed to The Dispatch that Joseph Daughtry Sr. was interviewed before the city council in executive session. It was the first of planned in-person interviews for three finalists that will stretch into next week.
Commercial Dispatch
Columbus, Starkville to get fast electric vehicle charging stations
Columbus Light and Water and Starkville Utilities Department have received the last leg of funding they need to install new electric vehicle fast-charging stations. The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality announced Wednesday it was giving both CLW and SUD both $48,060 for the installation of two charging stations in their respective downtowns. The addition of the new chargers will bring Columbus to three total and Starkville to six.
wcbi.com
Meeting the candidates for the Columbus Chief of Police
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – There is a new candidate in town. Mayor Keith Gaskin and council members gathered at city hall to meet with one of the three candidates for the Columbus Chief of Police position. Over the last 25 years, the Columbus Chief Police position has seen several...
wtva.com
State issues Silver Alert for woman last seen in Fulton
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert Saturday for a woman with dementia who disappeared after last being seen on the north side of Fulton. She is identified as Jo Ann Decker, 67, of New Albany, who stands 4-feet-11-inches tall and weighs 105...
Silver Alert issued for 67-year-old New Albany woman
UNION COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 67-year-old Jo Ann Decker of New Albany. MBI officials said she’s four feet and eleven inches tall, 105 pounds and has blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, a white and brown skirt and black rubber […]
wcbi.com
Another candidate interviews for Columbus Police Chief position
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Another candidate for the Columbus Police Chief position interviews with the city council. Russell Irvin met with officers at City Hall this morning, along with residents. Irvin is an assistant police chief in Chattanooga, Tennessee who has moved his way up the ranks. The Columbus...
wcbi.com
Triangle Crossing shopping center expected to generate millions annually
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Shopping in Starkville just got bigger and at the perfect time for the holiday season. People in the community gathered for the official grand opening and ribbon cutting of the Triangle Crossing Center. The shopping center is now home to national stores like Ulta, Marshalls,...
wtva.com
"Small Business Season" Kicks Off in Starkville
THE GREATER STARKVILLE DEVELOPMENT IN LAUNCHING SMALL BUSINESS SEASON TO SUPPORT LOCAL BUSINESSES! IT KICKS OFF WITH MAKING MAIN MERRY!
wtva.com
Enrollment decrease at MSU
MSU has seen a slight decrease in enrollment this year. For seven straight years Mississippi State University reported student increases. This Fall, Freshman enrollment dropped by just 22 students from last year. Still, the university remains highly diverse with nearly 90 countries represented. A recent survey by the shows 97%...
wtva.com
Delayed start announced for Vardaman Sweet Potato Festival
VARDAMAN, Miss. (WTVA) — Rain expected for the first part of the weekend has led organizers of the Vardaman Sweet Potato Festival to push back its start by two hours. The 49th annual festival will go from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday. Food vendors can start to...
wcbi.com
Okolona man involved in tractor wreck dies
OKOLONA, Miss. (WCBI) – An Okolona man is dead after a crash involving a tractor. Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers said 46-year-old Torrance Stewart was driving south on Highway 45-A. A small car crashed into the tractor throwing Stewart off of it. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Troopers...
wtva.com
Update: Missing woman in Fulton found safe
Fulton officers confirmed they found Mrs. Decker around 3:30 this morning. She was on West Main Street in Fulton. They said she was in good physical condition and transported to NMMC where she will be checked out. Officers said they would like to thank the Itawamba County Sheriffs Department, Fulton...
Commercial Dispatch
West Point dominates, shuts out Columbus for sixth district title in seven years
WEST POINT — After opening up the scoring midway through the first quarter, West Point had gained an early advantage in Thursday night’s game against Columbus. The Green Wave, riding a seven-game winning streak heading into their final game of the season, needed one more win to secure a sixth district title in seven years.
Commercial Dispatch
Rehab work underway at Leigh Mall
Interior renovations to the old Leigh Mall are now underway, according to Hull Property Group Vice President of Government Relations John Mulherin. Mulherin told The Dispatch demolition work to the mall at 1404 Old Aberdeen Road began on Oct. 24, and the company is currently demolishing the interior of five empty spaces, including the old JCPenney, the Zales Jewelry Store and the Books-A-Million, to name a few. It is also demolishing the old Sears Auto Center on the southwest corner of the lot.
wtva.com
MSU using search firm to help find new athletics director
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — Mississippi State is using an executive search firm to help the university find a new athletics director. The job came open this week when John Cohen left for the same job at Auburn. MSU President Mark Keenum says he will approach the AD search just...
