Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Two Fairbanks men were arrested this week in connection to a home burglary, and another in the Fairbanks area. On October 25 at 2:45 am, the Alaska State Troopers received a report of a burglary from a residence off Birch Hill Road. During the Burglary, a 2021 Toyota Tacoma, a large Greer water tank, three firearms, and other items were stolen from the residence.

FAIRBANKS, AK ・ 2 DAYS AGO