alaskasnewssource.com
Prepare for cold air, with winter sun too
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A winter storm that dropped a new blanket of snow on Southcentral Alaska has moved east and south. The Interior from Fairbanks-east is under a Winter Weather Advisory for snow as a result of the moisture that drove north from Southcentral. With the storm gone, cold...
alaskasnewssource.com
Fairbanks police investigating death of 1-year-old girl
Scattered power outages remain but overall improving conditions heading into Sunday. The day's headlines from Alaska's News Source. Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after pedestrian collision in Eagle River. Updated: 5 hours ago. Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after pedestrian collision in Eagle River. Sunny and...
kinyradio.com
Two arrested for burglary of truck, university snowmobile, other items in Fairbanks
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Two Fairbanks men were arrested this week in connection to a home burglary, and another in the Fairbanks area. On October 25 at 2:45 am, the Alaska State Troopers received a report of a burglary from a residence off Birch Hill Road. During the Burglary, a 2021 Toyota Tacoma, a large Greer water tank, three firearms, and other items were stolen from the residence.
alaskasportsreport.com
Tales From The Trails: UAF’s hometown heroes Kendall Kramer and Naomi Bailey dominate GNAC cross country hand-in-hand
Gotta hand it to UAF runners Kendall Kramer and Naomi Bailey – the distance duo from Fairbanks crushed the Great Northwest Athletic Conference cross-country championships Saturday, and did it hand-in-hand. Kramer and Bailey, who finished holding hands in Monmouth, Ore., after running away from the field over six kilometers...
akbizmag.com
Tourism Entrepreneurs Impress “Sharks”
Backpacking in the Talkeetna Mountains is one of the offerings of top winner Tundra Travels. Entrepreneurs presented ideas to a panel of three Alaska tourism sponsors at the Alaska Travel Industry Association (ATIA) trade show in Sitka, and—much like on the TV show Shark Tank—the judges awarded cash prizes to the business they deemed most worthy.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Fairbanks community falls victim to hoax at Lathrop High School
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - At 1:58 p.m. today, Wednesday, Nov. 2, the Fairbanks Police Department received a 911 call from someone who reported there was an active shooter at Lathrop High School. As the school went into lockdown, law enforcement from the Fairbanks Police Department, Alaska State Troopers, University Police...
Gizmodo
Hell Yeah, There’s a Musk Ox Cam
The University of Alaska Fairbanks has teamed up with Explore.org, an organization with a network of live nature cams, to launch a webcam that gives you a live look at the university’s musk oxen, reindeer, and bison. The webcam shows a pasture at the university’s Robert G. White Large...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Recognizing the signs and symptoms of RSV
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Around the country, hospitals are seeing an increase in hospitalizations for those diagnosed with respiratory illnesses. One respiratory illness in particular, that is showing increasing numbers by national trends, is Respiratory Syncytial (sin-SISH-Uhl) Virus (RSV), according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Community...
webcenterfairbanks.com
A man is dead after routine traffic stop
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - A man is dead after a routine traffic stop made by the Alaska State Troopers (AST). Early Sunday morning, around 1 a.m. October 16, AST observed a vehicle with varying speed, weaving in its lane and pulled the vehicle over for suspected driving under the influence.
