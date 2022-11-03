Read full article on original website
Welcome to NELA's Eagle RockDavid ClarkLos Angeles, CA
These are the Best New Brunches Right Now in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Danny Masterson accuser gives graphic detail of what she called a "painful pounding rape"Cheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
RHOBH's Diana Jenkins Knows Who Cyber Bullied Garcelle Beauvais’ SonAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
CIF Boys’ Water Polo: Wilson Falls In Quarterfinals
The562’s coverage of boys’ water polo is sponsored by Aquatic Capital of America Foundation. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. A valiant effort came up short for Wilson boys’ water polo on Saturday at Long Beach City College...
CIF Girls’ Tennis: Wilson Falls To Los Alamitos In Round Two
The562’s coverage of Long Beach tennis is sponsored by the Long Beach State Tennis Boosters. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. Photos and additional reporting by Roxy Kuper-Wilson. The Wilson Bruins saw their season come to an end in...
VIDEO: Millikan vs. Saugus, CIF Football
The562’s coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer. Tyler Hendrickson was born and raised in Long Beach, and started covering sports in his hometown in 2010. After five years as a sportswriter, Tyler joined the athletic department at Long Beach State University in 2015. He spent more than four years in the athletic communications department, working primarily with the Dirtbags baseball program. Tyler also co-authored of The History of Long Beach Poly: Scholars & Champions.
Fontana Herald News
CIF FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS: Fontana High School smashes Savanna, 43-13
In their long-awaited return to the CIF playoffs, the Fontana Steelers came through with an impressive victory on Nov. 4. The Fohi football team smashed Savanna, 43-13, in the first round of the Division 14 tournament and will now move on to play Bassett in Round 2. The Steelers thrilled...
pepperbough.com
‘Cardiac Kids’ win playoff nailbiter vs. Cerritos, 42-41
Cerritos, CA—For the third consecutive week, the Colton Yellowjackets found themselves on the brink of a loss. This week, the stakes were the highest they’ve been all season—round 1 of the CIF Playoffs against Cerritos High School. And for the third consecutive week, the Yellowjackets prevailed in...
ocsportszone.com
CIF football playoff final scores for first round OC games on Friday night, Nov. 4
It’s a big night of high school football as the first round of the CIF playoffs continues for Orange County teams Friday night with 7 p.m. games. OC coaches and team reps please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone.com so we can include your team’s game on our scoreboard updates throughout the night. Then check back later for game coverage Friday night and Saturday morning on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
JSerra football coach Scott McKnight taken off field following pregame collision with player
MISSION VIEJO, Calif. — Scott McKnight, a third-year coach at Orange County football power JSerra-San Juan Capistrano, was carted off the field following a pregame "friendly fire" collision with one of his players. In a scene normally reserved for players during a game, McKnight was put on a ...
longbeachstate.com
Laskey’s Goal Sends Women’s Soccer to The Big West Championships Final
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Long Beach State is heading to the finals of The Big West Championships after taking down top-seeded Cal Poly, 1-0, on Thursday night. It will be the seventh finals appearance for the Beach since 2005. In what became a very physical battle from the...
PREVIEW: Long Beach State Men’s Basketball Reloaded For 2022-23 Season
The562’s coverage of Long Beach State athletics for the 2022-23 season is sponsored by Marilyn Bohl. The562’s season previews for the 2022-23 school year are sponsored by Vertical Raise, the official team fundraising partner of The562. During preseason interviews last year, coach Dan Monson said that his Long...
Hemet, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Burroughs High School - Burbank football team will have a game with Tahquitz High School on November 04, 2022, 19:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
kion546.com
A California swimmer was bitten by a shark at Del Mar Beach
A beach closure is in place after a woman suffered a shark bite off Southern California’s famed Del Mar Beach Friday morning. The 50-year-old was bitten in her right thigh, explained Jon Edelbrock, the beach’s chief lifeguard. She was treated for punctures and lacerations and sent to Scripps...
Woman bitten by shark near Del Mar beach
A juvenile white shark bit a woman in the leg Friday at Del Mar Beach shark, according to Del Mar Lifeguard chief, Jon Elderbrock.
Woman attacked by shark while swimming near San Diego
A shark attacked a woman Friday in the Pacific waters north of San Diego, officials said. The woman was treated at a hospital for puncture and laceration wounds to her upper right thigh, according to Jon Edelbrock, lifeguard chief for the city of Del Mar. She received stitches and is recovering. The shark may have been a juvenile white shark, Edelbrock said, but officials are waiting for scientists to confirm that. Juvenile white sharks often swim in the waters off Del Mar's shoreline. A lifeguard spotted the woman and her friend just after 10 a.m. as they were heading back...
SoCal to see cool and pleasant weekend, but more rain is on the way
Cold air is moving into Southern California for the weekend as nighttime temperatures are expected stay below average, but more rain is on the way.
localemagazine.com
17 Reasons 17th St in Costa Mesa Is the Coolest Street in OC
With Boutiques, Cafes and Speakeasies, 17th St Is Entertainment Avenue!. Connecting Westside Costa Mesa to Newport Harbor, 17th St is the thread that ties the city together. It’s a one-stop shop for all your modern day necessities: morning coffee, local hangouts, eateries for any craving and heart-pumping workouts! It’s a hodgepodge of Costa Mesa culture that perfectly reflects the vibe of the city: trendy but not mainstream and health-conscious yet foodie-forward. Spend the day shopping, eating and fully embracing the Costa Mesa lifestyle with this list of our favorite spots on 17th St.
proclaimerscv.com
Southern California will Remain Cold on Friday, as SoCal Weather/Temperature Will go Below Average
The weather in Southern California will remain bright and clear on a Friday afternoon. But on the same day, there are chances of a little cold during the evening. For this weekend, the night temperature and SoCal weather will remain below average. On Friday noon the temperature in Orange County...
IE woman, coworkers spend $3,300 in Powerball tickets for office pool as jackpot hits $1.6 billion
A Chino Hills woman and 32 of her coworkers all pitched in $100 each to spend a whopping $3,300 in Powerball tickets, hoping to win it big!
cvindependent.com
Beyond Cover Bands: The Rock Yard at Fantasy Springs Celebrates a New Stage and an Increasingly Diverse Lineup
Sometimes, it hosts cover bands playing the greatest hits of rock. Sometimes, it hosts tribute bands. Other times, it hosts music legends performing an intimate set. No matter the performer, The Rock Yard at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino has been a go-to spot for free entertainment for a long time.
Overturned big rig causes sig alert on 5 Freeway in Burbank
The first four lanes of the northbound side of the 5 Freeway in Burbank are closed after a big rig overturned on Friday afternoon. The sig alert is expected to last for a couple hours. The big rig was carrying a container with lithium battery acid, which spilled over after the truck overturned. The Burbank Fire Department hazmat team is at the scene of the crash cleaning up the spilled chemical. The big rig overturned north of Buena Vista street. At one point the truck did catch fire but by the time Sky9 had gotten over the crash, the fire was already out.
orangecountytribune.com
It’s Surf City’s new royalty
A reminder to you regardless of which city you live in … daylight savings ends this weekend and standard time resumes. To put it another way, it’s spring forward and fall back. On Sunday you should set your clock back at 2 a.m. to 1 a.m. (assuming you’re awake that that time). Or you can just change your timepieces before you go to bed on Saturday night.
