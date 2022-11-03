ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Getting antsy – Local, state experts trying to slow fire ant spread in Southwest Virginia

By MIKE STILL mstill@timesnews.net
Johnson City Press
 3 days ago
Augusta Free Press

Virtual Ivy Talk to discuss Virginia black bears, spread of mange

The Ivy Creek Foundation is hosting its November Ivy Talk on the topic of Virginia bears and issues they face. In this talk, David Kocka, a district wildlife biologist with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, will talk about VDWF’s efforts to understand the infestation and spread of sarcoptic mange.
VIRGINIA STATE
sancerresatsunset.com

Great Falls Park in Virginia

Fifteen miles from Washington, D.C., the Potomac River gains speed and power as it cascades 76 feet down in less than a mile. At the same time, the River’s banks narrow from about 1,000 feet wide to less than 100 as the water rushes through Mather Gorge, named for the first director of the National Park Service. The simultaneous dropping and thinning as the River flows over jagged rocks creates a dramatic section of falls and rapids.
VIRGINIA STATE
friendsofbuckinghamva.org

Abandoned gold mines in Virginia; re-mining and reclamation

There are 447 documented abandoned gold mines in Virginia, and an estimated 500 undocumented, and they are all loaded with mercury, some with cyanide, arsenic, and other toxic materials. Many have numerous gaping and dangerous open shafts. There are some un-acknowledged superfund sites awaiting recognition. Our focus has been on stopping new industrial mining from getting started in Buckingham and Virginia. We would also like to see the existing mess cleaned up. This article includes:
VIRGINIA STATE
Outsider.com

Black Bear Spotted Roaming Through Northern Virginia City Streets

A young black bear has been causing some excitement in recent weeks after multiple people spotted it roaming through several northern Virginia cities. According to Paige Pearson, a spokeswoman with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, this particular animal, a male, has wandered through Vienna, Oakton, Fairfax, Reston, and McLean. And most recently, he moved into Tyson, which isn’t known for bears sightings.
VIENNA, VA
UV Cavalier Daily

CYNN: Hung Cao is a bad pick for Virginia

Priding himself on his status as a Navy captain and Vietnamese refugee, Republican Hung Cao is running against Rep. Jennifer Wexton in the 10th district of Virginia. Like many Republicans in Virginia, he is hoping to ride the wave of Republican victories from last November, when now-Governor Glenn Youngkin and other Republican candidates won numerous state offices after Virginia had been following a blue trend. Unsurprisingly, Cao is following Youngkin’s model, taking a more moderate approach when outlining his policies. But don’t be fooled by his moderate appearance. Cao’s platform encapsulates much of the tensions found within the Asian American community regarding anti-Blackness and interminority racism as it has continued to develop in the U.S. political sphere.
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Virginia awards $115.7 million in heating assistance this winter

The Commonwealth of Virginia has awarded $115.7 million for the Low Income Energy Assistance program (LIHEAP). Funding is administered through the Administration for Children and Families at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and will assist low-income individuals and families in paying for home heating costs this winter, and cover unpaid utility bills. Funds will also enable families to make cost-effective home energy repairs to lower heating and cooling bills.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Natural fibers developer selects Virginia for U.S. headquarters: Youngkin

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Wednesday that FyberX Holdings (“FyberX”), a developer of technology to process raw agricultural biomass into refined natural fibers, will invest $17.5 million to establish its U.S. headquarters and production operation in the former Kinderton Distribution Center building in Mecklenburg County.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, VA
Garden & Gun

Meet the Virginia Jeweler Who Mines His Own Gemstones

Even before starting kindergarten, Stuart Mercer had a full bookcase in his room. Full of rocks, that is. “I was born with a proclivity toward rocks,” says the sixty-nine-year-old lapidarist. “By the time I was in grade school, I knew I wanted to be a geologist.”. Today,...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love seafood, here is a list of four amazing restaurants in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
VIRGINIA STATE

