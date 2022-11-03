ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

ClutchPoints

Steve Kerr slaps truth bomb on Kyrie Irving amid antisemitism controversy

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr, among the NBA’s the loudest and most respected voices on sociocultural and political issues, responded to Kyrie Irving’s antisemitic Twitter post before his team’s game against the Orlando Magic on Thursday. Framing Irving’s implicit support of an antisemitic movie through the...
ClutchPoints

‘We could have just kept playing basketball and kept quiet’: Kevin Durant clarifies these comments after breaking silence on Kyrie Irving controversy

Kyrie Irving’s recent comments on Twitter has caused a massive stir amongst NBA fans. The Brooklyn Nets star became the center of media attention after his latest tweets promoting antisemitism. Eventually, the team decided to suspend Irving for five games after his tweets. After the Nets’ announcement of Kyrie Irving’s suspension, Kevin Durant talked about […] The post ‘We could have just kept playing basketball and kept quiet’: Kevin Durant clarifies these comments after breaking silence on Kyrie Irving controversy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ESPN

Markkanen leads surprising Jazz past Lakers, 130-116

LOS ANGELES -- — Lauri Markkanen had 27 points and 12 rebounds, Jordan Clarkson added 20 points, and the Utah Jazz continued their remarkable start to the season with a 130-116 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night. Kelly Olynyk had 18 points and Mike Conley added...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Nikola Jokic resets Wilt Chamberlain record that will stand the test of time

Nikola Jokic continues to do amazing things in the NBA. The Denver Nuggets unicorn center added to his resume Thursday night with another triple-double, but it wasn’t just a normal trip-dub. By posting at least 10 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists in Denver’s road game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Jokic has finally passed the […] The post Nikola Jokic resets Wilt Chamberlain record that will stand the test of time appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Wizards hit with Bradley Beal setback ahead of Grizzlies showdown

The Washington Wizards just suffered their worst home defeat in franchise history after a monumental drubbing at the hands of Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets. It doesn’t get any easier with the latest update on Bradley Beal. The Wizards star has reportedly entered COVID-19 health and safety protocols and will miss their Sunday night […] The post Wizards hit with Bradley Beal setback ahead of Grizzlies showdown appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WASHINGTON, DC
ClutchPoints

Stephen A Smith reveals what’s really holding Nets back from dropping Kyrie Irving

Is Kyrie Irving’s career with the Brooklyn Nets over? ESPN’s Stephen A Smith definitely seems to think so. The renowned broadcaster has always been a big fan of Kyrie the basketball player, but at the same time, Stephen A has never been shy of criticizing the enigmatic point guard for all of controversies off the court. Right now, amid Kyrie’s most recent scandal, Smith firmly believes that the only thing holding the the Nets back from dropping him is the fact that Irving is still under contract with the squad (via SiriusXM NBA Radio on Twitter):
ClutchPoints

Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing for Bucks vs. Thunder

The undefeated Milwaukee Bucks return home on Saturday for the second of a back-to-back. However, superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is battling a knee ailment which will impact his status for the Bucks’ home affair against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Antetokounmpo was listed as probable on Friday in Minnesota against the Timberwolves. But will he be active […] The post Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing for Bucks vs. Thunder appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MILWAUKEE, WI
ESPN

Gordon's 27, Jokic's triple-double lead Nuggets past Thunder

OKLAHOMA CITY -- — Aaron Gordon scored 27 points, Nikola Jokic had a triple-double and the Denver Nuggets beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 122-110 on Thursday night. Jokic, the two-time reigning league MVP, had 15 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists. It was his third triple-double this season and the 79th of his career. He passed Wilt Chamberlain's record for most triple-doubles for a center.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

LeBron James, Anthony Davis get painfully honest on Lakers’ biggest problem in loss to Jazz

The Los Angeles Lakers had a real chance to win their third straight game following a horrendous 0-5 start to the season, but instead, they got a massive beating at the hands of the Utah Jazz on Friday. While it’s easy to pin the blame on their 3-point shooting for the loss, LeBron James and […] The post LeBron James, Anthony Davis get painfully honest on Lakers’ biggest problem in loss to Jazz appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Kyrie Irving’s Steve Nash sabotage before Nets exit, revealed

The Brooklyn Nets made a major change on Tuesday, firing head coach Steve Nash after just over two seasons at the helm. There have already been reports that the former MVP lost the respect of many players in the locker room and this latest piece of news lines up with just that. Per sources close […] The post Kyrie Irving’s Steve Nash sabotage before Nets exit, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
