Kareem Abdul-Jabbar breaks silence on Kyrie Irving’s antisemitism controversy
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving finds himself in hot water after showing support for an anti-semitic film. While he did donate $500,000 to curb the hate on the Jewish community, the guard has still yet to actually apologize for his actions, even after NBA commissioner Adam Silver released a statement blasting Kyrie on Thursday.
Did Donovan Mitchell take swipe at Rudy Gobert after Cavs win?
Donovan Mitchell appeared to have some shade for his toxic ex this week. The Cleveland Cavaliers star Mitchell led the team to a thrilling 114-113 overtime win over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday. He finished with 25 points and six assists as Cleveland improved to a glowing 6-1 on the season.
Steve Kerr slaps truth bomb on Kyrie Irving amid antisemitism controversy
Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr, among the NBA’s the loudest and most respected voices on sociocultural and political issues, responded to Kyrie Irving’s antisemitic Twitter post before his team’s game against the Orlando Magic on Thursday. Framing Irving’s implicit support of an antisemitic movie through the...
Steve Kerr teases big changes coming for James Wiseman, bench after another debacle vs. Magic
The Golden State Warriors squandered another double-digit lead in typical early-season fashion on Thursday, falling to the Orlando Magic 130-129 for their fourth straight loss. The defending champions face their toughest test in the final game of this disastrous road trip in less than 24 hours, traveling to meet Zion...
‘We could have just kept playing basketball and kept quiet’: Kevin Durant clarifies these comments after breaking silence on Kyrie Irving controversy
Kyrie Irving’s recent comments on Twitter has caused a massive stir amongst NBA fans. The Brooklyn Nets star became the center of media attention after his latest tweets promoting antisemitism. Eventually, the team decided to suspend Irving for five games after his tweets. After the Nets’ announcement of Kyrie Irving’s suspension, Kevin Durant talked about […] The post ‘We could have just kept playing basketball and kept quiet’: Kevin Durant clarifies these comments after breaking silence on Kyrie Irving controversy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ESPN
Markkanen leads surprising Jazz past Lakers, 130-116
LOS ANGELES -- — Lauri Markkanen had 27 points and 12 rebounds, Jordan Clarkson added 20 points, and the Utah Jazz continued their remarkable start to the season with a 130-116 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night. Kelly Olynyk had 18 points and Mike Conley added...
Nikola Jokic resets Wilt Chamberlain record that will stand the test of time
Nikola Jokic continues to do amazing things in the NBA. The Denver Nuggets unicorn center added to his resume Thursday night with another triple-double, but it wasn’t just a normal trip-dub. By posting at least 10 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists in Denver’s road game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Jokic has finally passed the […] The post Nikola Jokic resets Wilt Chamberlain record that will stand the test of time appeared first on ClutchPoints.
UNC basketball star freshman nearing return ahead of 2022-23 season
UNC basketball heads into the 2022-23 season as the top-ranked program in the country after making a heroic run to the National Championship earlier this year. Aside from the likes of Caleb Love, Armando Bacot, and Leaky Black returning, among others, they also brought in a couple of talented freshmen, including sweet-shooting big man Jalen Washington.
Giannis Antetokounmpo hilariously reveals how God keeps him humble
Giannis Antetokounmpo hilariously revealed how God helps him maintain humility. The Milwaukee Bucks’ superstar shared a video on his Twitter account of him listing various things he’s been blessed with. However, he also revealed his one basketball-related downfall that keeps him humble. “I cannot have everything in life,”...
Wizards hit with Bradley Beal setback ahead of Grizzlies showdown
The Washington Wizards just suffered their worst home defeat in franchise history after a monumental drubbing at the hands of Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets. It doesn’t get any easier with the latest update on Bradley Beal. The Wizards star has reportedly entered COVID-19 health and safety protocols and will miss their Sunday night […] The post Wizards hit with Bradley Beal setback ahead of Grizzlies showdown appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Doncic's 30-point streak hits 8 games as Mavs beat Raptors
Luka Doncic scored 35 points, his eighth consecutive game of at least 30 to begin the season, as the Dallas Mavericks beat the Toronto Raptors 111-110 on Friday night
Stephen A Smith reveals what’s really holding Nets back from dropping Kyrie Irving
Is Kyrie Irving’s career with the Brooklyn Nets over? ESPN’s Stephen A Smith definitely seems to think so. The renowned broadcaster has always been a big fan of Kyrie the basketball player, but at the same time, Stephen A has never been shy of criticizing the enigmatic point guard for all of controversies off the court. Right now, amid Kyrie’s most recent scandal, Smith firmly believes that the only thing holding the the Nets back from dropping him is the fact that Irving is still under contract with the squad (via SiriusXM NBA Radio on Twitter):
Mike Brown drops truth bomb on De’Aaron Fox’s ‘superpower’ after thrilling Kings win vs. Magic
After missing a game, Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox returned to active duty Saturday night against the Orlando Magic and again played the hero role for the team. Fox buried a game-winning shot from near half court to cap off another strong performance by the former Kentucky Wildcats star.
Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing for Bucks vs. Thunder
The undefeated Milwaukee Bucks return home on Saturday for the second of a back-to-back. However, superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is battling a knee ailment which will impact his status for the Bucks’ home affair against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Antetokounmpo was listed as probable on Friday in Minnesota against the Timberwolves. But will he be active […] The post Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing for Bucks vs. Thunder appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Luka Doncic And Giannis Antetokoumpo Are Dominating The NBA With This Insane Statistic
Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo have enjoyed incredible starts to their season in terms of points, rebounds, and assists in the NBA.
ESPN
Gordon's 27, Jokic's triple-double lead Nuggets past Thunder
OKLAHOMA CITY -- — Aaron Gordon scored 27 points, Nikola Jokic had a triple-double and the Denver Nuggets beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 122-110 on Thursday night. Jokic, the two-time reigning league MVP, had 15 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists. It was his third triple-double this season and the 79th of his career. He passed Wilt Chamberlain's record for most triple-doubles for a center.
LeBron James, Anthony Davis get painfully honest on Lakers’ biggest problem in loss to Jazz
The Los Angeles Lakers had a real chance to win their third straight game following a horrendous 0-5 start to the season, but instead, they got a massive beating at the hands of the Utah Jazz on Friday. While it’s easy to pin the blame on their 3-point shooting for the loss, LeBron James and […] The post LeBron James, Anthony Davis get painfully honest on Lakers’ biggest problem in loss to Jazz appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kyrie Irving’s Steve Nash sabotage before Nets exit, revealed
The Brooklyn Nets made a major change on Tuesday, firing head coach Steve Nash after just over two seasons at the helm. There have already been reports that the former MVP lost the respect of many players in the locker room and this latest piece of news lines up with just that. Per sources close […] The post Kyrie Irving’s Steve Nash sabotage before Nets exit, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Analysis: Jazz beat Lakers with 27 points from Lauri Markkanen and a big 4th quarter from Mike Conley
Once again the Utah Jazz showed that this team is not only capable of withstanding runs by the opposing team but also maintaining and extending leads in the closing moments of a game.
Luka Doncic Praises Mavs Teammate Christian Wood: 'He’s An Amazing Player’
Luka Doncic led the way with 33 points in the Dallas Mavericks' 103-100 win over the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night, but Christian Wood also provided a lot of help by posting an efficient 21 points off the bench. Doncic says the Mavs must use the versatile big man more going forward.
