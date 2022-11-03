Read full article on original website
Putin orders one-time $3,200 payment for mobilised and contract soldiers
(Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday ordered a one-time payment of 195,000 roubles ($3,200) for contract soldiers and those who have been mobilised to fight in Ukraine, the Kremlin said. Last week Moscow said the “partial mobilisation” of 300,000 reservists was over but conceded there had been...
U.S. privately asks Ukraine to show Russia it’s open to talks, the Washington Post reports
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Biden administration is privately encouraging Ukraine’s leaders to signal an openness to negotiate with Russia and drop their public refusal to engage in peace talks unless President Vladimir Putin is removed from power, the Washington Post reported on Saturday. The paper quoted unnamed people...
BioNTech spokesperson: Vaccine to initially be imported to China
BERLIN (Reuters) – BioNTech will initially import its COVID-19 vaccine into China, said a spokesperson for the company on Friday, after German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said during a visit to Beijing that China would allow expatriates to receive the German company’s vaccine. (Reporting by Hans Seidenstucker, Writing by...
As war rages, Ukrainian startups spread message of hope
LISBON (Reuters) – Ukrainian entrepreneurs brought a message of hope to this week’s Web Summit in Lisbon, Europe’s largest tech gathering that ended on Friday: the war has made them more resilient than ever. Standing next to her company’s stand, Olga Shapovalova, who works at education technology...
White House’s Sullivan visits Kyiv, says ‘unwavering’ support to continue
KYIV (Reuters) – U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said during a visit to Kyiv on Friday that U.S. support to Ukraine would remain “unwavering and unflinching” following Tuesday’s midterm congressional elections. “We fully intend to ensure that the resources are there as necessary and that...
Czech lawmakers approve windfall tax on energy firms, banks
PRAGUE (Reuters) – The Czech lower house of parliament approved on Friday a steep 60% windfall tax on energy firms and banks, aiming to raise $3.4 billion next year from profits deemed excessive to fund help for people and firms hit by soaring electricity and gas prices. Power prices...
Exclusive-G7 coalition has agreed to set fixed price for Russian oil -source
WASHINGTON/LONDON (Reuters) – The Group of Seven rich nations and Australia have agreed to set a fixed price when they finalize a price cap on Russian oil later this month, rather than adopting a floating rate, sources said on Thursday. U.S. officials and G7 countries have been in intense...
Japan, China eyeing Kishida-Xi meet in mid-Nov -Sankei
TOKYO (Reuters) – The Japanese and Chinese governments have started planning a meeting between Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and China’s President Xi Jinping in mid-November, the Sankei newspaper reported on Friday. The governments were arranging the meeting to be held alongside an international conference set to...
Pompeo runs to DeSantis' defense after Trump lands first blow with new nickname
Mike Pompeo tweeted support for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis the same night former President Donald Trump called DeSantis "Ron DeSanctimonious" at a rally in Pennsylvania.
Kyiv residents snap up new stamp celebrating Crimean bridge blast
KYIV (Reuters) – Residents in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Friday snapped up a new postage stamp commemorating a blast that damaged a major bridge linking Russia to Crimea in a blow to the prestige of Russian President Vladimir Putin. “There isn’t a corner of the world which...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Kyiv mayor tells residents to prepare for the worst
Residents warned they must prepare for having no electricity, water or heating as temperatures drop below freezing
France’s far-right party RN elects Bardella as new president
PARIS (Reuters) – French far-right party Rassemblement National on Saturday elected Jordan Bardella, 27, as its new president, to take over from Marine Le Pen and become the first party leader who is not a member of the Le Pen family. European Parliament member Bardella, who had already been...
Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan’s party to hold protests after ‘assassination attempt’
WAZIRABAD, Pakistan (Reuters) – The party of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was shot and injured in an apparent assassination attempt, said country-wide protests would be held on Friday as tensions remained high in the South Asian nation. Khan was shot in the leg on Thursday as...
Kenya opposition asks regional court to overturn election
NAIROBI (Reuters) – A leading Kenya opposition figure has petitioned the East African Court of Justice to overturn President William Ruto’s August election victory, a win that drew legal challenges but was upheld by the country’s top court. Martha Karua, a former justice minister who was the...
Key developments in Ukraine’s Kherson region since invasion
(Reuters) – Ukrainian forces are gearing up for a battle to retake the strategically important city of Kherson, with the outcome likely to prove decisive for Kyiv’s hopes of driving Russian troops from southern Ukraine. Kyiv’s forces have made significant advances in recent weeks through the southern province...
Brazil election marked by disinformation networks, says Carter Center
SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The Carter Center said on Friday that Brazil’s presidential election was marked by a proliferation of sophisticated disinformation attacking the voting system and then questioning the impartiality of the national electoral authority. The U.S.-based non-profit group, a pioneer of international election observation since the...
U.N. chief urges North Korea to resume denuclearization talks
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday condemned North Korea’s recent missile launches, urging Pyongyang to “immediately desist from taking any further provocative action” and take immediate steps to resume talks aimed at the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, a U.N. spokesman said.
Bolivian civic group threatens national strike as census protests escalate
LA PAZ (Reuters) – A leading civic group in Bolivia threatened to hold a national strike to pressure the government to carry out a census next year, a potential escalation of protests that have already brought the farm hub of Santa Cruz to a near standstill. In recent weeks,...
Taiwan Strait issues must be resolved peacefully, say G7 foreign ministers
BERLIN (Reuters) – Top diplomats from the Group of Seven (G7) countries reaffirmed the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and said they would continue to aim for constructive cooperation with China in a joint statement released on Friday. In the statement, the foreign ministers of...
Russian-installed Kherson authorities say no electricity, water in city after ‘sabotage’
(Reuters) – The Russian-installed administration in Ukraine’s Kherson region said on Sunday that a number of settlements, including Kherson city had lost water and power supplies after what it said was an act of “sabotage”. In a statement on Telegram, the Russian-installed Kherson administration said that...
