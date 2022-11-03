Effective: 2022-11-04 07:41:00 MDT Expires: 2022-11-04 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lewiston Area WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Wet snow. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch. * WHERE...Lewiston Grade, Peck, Culdesac, Creston, Rosalia, Colfax, Tekoa, Lapwai, Gifford, La Crosse, Oakesdale, Harrington, Uniontown, and Pullman. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact this mornings commute.

NEZ PERCE COUNTY, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO