Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Now I know why many of you call Alton the most haunted town in IllinoisMark StarAlton, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
At Least Two Dead In Saint Louis High School ShootingMarissa NewbySaint Louis, MO
Related
FOX2now.com
Sharon Cookie Mitchell
Sharon Cookie Mitchell talks about her involvement in Spanish Lake. Sharon Cookie Mitchell talks about her involvement in Spanish Lake. ‘It’s frustrating’: St. Charles workers react to …. For the second time in less a month, thieves targeted a St. Charles strip mall by trying to ram a...
Murder Mystery Dinner Brings Intrigue to St. Charles
Tompkins Riverside will present the interactive event on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
stlmag.com
Heaterz Hot Chicken opens third metro St. Louis location in Kirkwood on November 6
The heat is on as the Nashville hot chicken trend continues to expand in St. Louis. The latest addition: A third area location of Heaterz Hot Chicken, at 129 W. Jefferson in downtown Kirkwood, on November 6. “This is our third location within seven months, and we have plans to...
mymoinfo.com
Pretzel Pretzel about to open in Crystal City
(Crystal City) A Pretzel Pretzel franchise is about to open its doors at 201 North Truman Boulevard in Crystal City. Rene Scurlock is one of the owners of the franchise, which is based in the St. Louis area. She says they will have several different types of pretzels available. Scurlock...
Purchase this ice cream and help make an impact
Christmas is still weeks away, but starting today, you can have a taste of the holiday season at Clementine's Creamery.
laduenews.com
Rock-n-Roll Bingo
Join us for Rock-n-Roll Bingo on Friday, November 4 at the Kirkwood Community Center. Bring your crew for a fun night out! Cost is $30/person, tables up to 8. To register: email Tracie@odas.org. Doors open and 6 p.m., bingo starts at 7 p.m. Free water, soda and beer..BYO snacks. We will have a few silent auction items and a 50/50 raffle.
You Might Attend A Wedding Or Concert At This New St. Louis Event Space
St. Louis' new event space and concert hall The Hawthorn celebrated their grand opening on Thursday night, November 3. The event featured local vendors, free food and drink, and live music from Mvstermind and DJ Mahf. The big news is you may very well be attending a wedding or concert at the venue located on Washington Avenue five minutes from The Gateway Arch.
The Best Things To Do in St. Louis During the Weekend, November 3 to November 5
SLIFF, Schlafly's Full Moon Festival, Laumeier After Dark and more
St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: October 2022
The month of October saw several new spots popping up around town
KSDK
Kay Quinn honored as a St. Louis Media Person of the Year
The St. Louis Press Club honored several journalists, including 5 On Your Side's Kay Quinn. Quinn has been with KSDK for nearly 34 years.
KMOV
Meet Webster University’s unrelated look-alikes
(KMOV) -- They grew up in the Kansas City area with so much in common, people thought they were twins. After losing contact for a few years, they were surprised to find each other again as freshmen at a college in St. Louis. Eva and Micha have the same last...
New venue, event space opens in Downtown West
ST. LOUIS — The Hawthorn, a new, multi-use event space in Downtown West, opened Thursday night. “St. Louis has a lot of great venues, and it has some really nice event spaces,” Josh Billue, owner of Marathon Live, a Nashville, Tennessee-based venue management company, said. “We kind of straddle the line between both. So ideally, we don’t take anything away from the market. We just want more shows and more events, and we thought we could provide that with this facility.”
'I’m definitely blessed': How this St. Louis man went from nothing to having his own clothing line
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis fashion designer Brandin Vaughn wants to keep kids warm during the upcoming winter. He has partnered with the organization Black Men Build for a coat drive. Vaughn knows what it is like to be without. “At a young age, I left home and decided...
momcollective.com
Alton: A Food Tour to Savor
Dining out in Alton, IL just got easier, thanks to these recommendations!. It started as a simple question, “Where can you eat in Alton?” And as I started rattling off my list of favorite things all around town, it dawned on me you could work through Alton one course at a time. So let’s begin:
The Best Concerts in St. Louis This Week: November 3 to 9
Our picks for the must-see shows of the next seven days
laduenews.com
Tour this Glendale residence that showcases natural materials, modern details and eclectic finishes
On Green Tree Lane in gorgeous Glendale is a residence that has spent the last three-plus years undergoing extensive restoration and rebuilding – and the result is nothing short of remarkable. “My clients lived across the street from the house, and when the house became available, they bought it...
photonews247.com
Target Store with Apartments Midtown St. Louis
The new Target store in Midtown St. Louis is part of the Edwin project that has three of the six floors built which can be viewed by driving on Grand Avenue. The Target store is the anchor store for the Edwin development which is multi-mixed development with retail and apartments in same building.
FOX2now.com
Be Our Guest! Buy a $50 gift certificate to Mandela Soul Food Cafe for only $25
ST. LOUIS — Mandela Welch first made banana pudding for those he knew. It was so successful that he added more items, and now we have the Mandela Soul Food Café in Berkeley. You can’t pass on the greens, the dressing, and, of course, the mac n’ cheese....
KSDK
'X-Golf' in Ellisville: The new home for indoor golf
ST. LOUIS — It might be getting cold out but that doesn’t mean you have to put your clubs away, just yet. Malik Wilson visited the new X-Golf Ellisville location located at 15382 Manchester Rd, Ellisville, MO 63011 that is a year round golf simulator space for the novice all the way to the pros. Think Top Golf but indoors.
Church offers public explanation of cutbacks
The Archdiocese plan to close half of parishes, according to recent reports, has been criticized and opposed. Now, Fr. Chris Martin, Vicar of Strategic Planning, is out with more of a public explanation.
Comments / 0