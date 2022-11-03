ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wednesday’s rain has little impact on California drought conditions

By Zara Barker
SAN DIEGO — While any amount of rain is beneficial for the Southern California region, experts said the small amount that rained in San Diego will not make an impact in drought levels, especially because the ground was so dry.

Current conditions show a moderate drought in San Diego .

The rain caused slow-moving traffic across several areas in San Diego and a mess for Tracy Hanson, who woke up to a downed tree in her front yard in the Lemon Grove neighborhood.

“The hole house shook, I jumped up and ran to the window and saw the tree had fallen onto my fairly brand new car,” Hanson said. “I was quite upset about that and just thankful no one was hurt.”

Despite the inconvenience the storms and rain may cause, it is much needed.

“It’s an asset and it’s a resource,” Chris Robbins, a water conservation specialist with the Vallecitos Water District said. “Any rain is good locally, it provides water to the reservoirs in the backcountry, which is ideal for the community at large,”

Robbins says locally it’s not going to make very much of a difference.

“Where we want to see it is in Northern California in the Sierra’s, and what we really want to see is the snow more than the rain, the snow packs and it stays there and it’s a bank that can be there into the summertime,” Robbins said.

The rain in San Diego comes one day after the stricter water regulations went into effect in the Vallecitos Water District. For the first time since 2017, the Vallecitos Water District put into place tighter restrictions for residents and changed from a level one to level two restrictions.

In East San Diego County, the Helix Water District said they did not see much of an impact from Wednesday’s rain at Lake Cuyamaca.

