WCJB
Marion County Public Schools student arrested for threatening video posted on Snapchat
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Law enforcement agencies are responding to two separate threats made against schools in the county. One student was arrested for a video he posted on social media. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Belleview High School student for making a threatening video on Snapchat.
WCJB
No injuries in Clay County school bus crash
ORANGE PARK, Fla. (WCJB) - No injuries were reported after a crash involving a school bus happened in Clay County. FHP troopers say a 19-year-old driver was traveling north on Debarry Avenue when they attempted to turn left onto Pecan Court. A school bus was already turning right at the...
WCJB
Gainesville author, Romona Jackson, writes story to grieve mother’s death
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Romona Jackson, is a financial and wellness coach turned author. TV20′s Lisa Sacaccio spoke with the writer of “Crazy Faith, Unexplainable Peace... The Lessons My Mother Taught Me”.
WCJB
Marion County Block pARTy returns after 16 years
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Cultural Alliance’s Block pARTy returns after 16 years. The pARTy is a fundraiser featuring 12 x 12 canvases, or blocks, created by local and regional artists. The month-long exhibit launches with the VIP reception, which is hosted at the Brick City Center...
WCJB
Levy County Sheriff’s office recommends Verizon users to text 911 rather than call
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - If you’re on Verizon and live in Levy County Sheriff’s deputies are asking residents to text 911 instead of calling. The sheriff’s office posted on Facebook that Verizon customers can’t call 911 from their cell phones, but texts can still come through.
WCJB
16 horses were rescued in Williston after they were left to starve
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County Sheriffs’ deputies are investigating an animal neglect case. They said 16 horses were left to starve in Williston. On July 27th, deputies first checked on the horses, when a concerned resident called in. “In the case of our July investigation all the horses...
WCJB
Pedestrian hit and killed on Archer Road in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A pedestrian was hit and killed while crossing Archer Road in Gainesville on Friday morning. State troopers say the light was green when a woman crossed at the intersection of Archer Road and Southwest 63rd Avenue. A car headed eastbound swerved and failed to avoid the...
WCJB
Marion County Pets: Gucci, Dennis, and Boston
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes. First is a pup who is as extravagant as his name Gucci. This 4-year-old pup is very treat motivated and looking for a loving home. Next is...
WCJB
Alachua Police department accepts applications for explorer program
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua police officers are looking for kids who are interested in a career in law enforcement. The department is accepting applications for its explorer program. It’s aimed at middle and high school students. Officers say it teaches them the kinds of skills they need in...
WCJB
Chiefland police department hosts a Christmas gift fund drive
CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - People in Chiefland are once again holding a cake auction to support the police department’s Christmas gift fund drive. It’s sponsored by the bakery “Marie’s Sweets” and runs until Saturday at noon. They are auctioning off treats, gift baskets, and other...
WCJB
Paige’s Kitchen Food Drive nears the home stretch
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20′s Paige’s Kitchen food drive is in the home stretch. We want to collect $50,000 and 100,000 pounds of food. All of it will go to organizations here in North Central Florida. We’re partnering with Catholic Charities, Bread of the Mighty, and Gateway to...
WCJB
Alachua County Forever buys piece of planned conservation corridor
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County’s conservation program is acquiring more than 75 acres of land from area families. On Friday, Alachua County Forever closed land from members of the Carr and McNab families. The area is located southwest of Micanopy and is part of the Florida Ecological Greenways Network.
WCJB
Food lovers get ready for the 41st annual Marion County Chili Cookoff
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Food lovers across North Central Florida are getting their taste buds ready for this year’s chili cook-off. The 41st annual fundraiser benefits The Cornerstone School in Ocala. More than 40 different businesses and organizations are competing in several categories, including the peoples’ choice chili and...
WCJB
Downtown staple, Madrina’s announces closure
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A nightspot in downtown has served its last cocktail. Madrina’s made the announcement on social media. In a farewell letter, the owner wrote they have mixed emotions and “an immense amount of pride in what we were able to accomplish in six short years.”
WCJB
Florida for All hosts March for Justice and Party at the Polls
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a March for Justice and a party at the polls event in Gainesville on Friday. The event will be held at Bo Diddley Plaza from 4 until 8 p.m. It is hosted by Florida for All. TV20 will keep you updated on who the...
WCJB
Artist behind University of Florida’s so-called “French Fries” sculpture dies
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Harn Museum of Art is confirming the passing of an artist who created multiple sculptures on the University of Florida campus. John Raymond Henry created “Big Max” which is part of the Harn’s collection at the UF Cultural Plaza. He died earlier this week.
WCJB
Celebrity chefs share their experiences at Marion County public schools
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Five celebrity chefs will share their experiences with Marion County Culinary Arts students on Friday. It is as part of a local food festival. Chef Elizabeth Falkner is visiting Belleview High School. She specializes in desserts and pastries. It starts at 9:30 a.m. and goes until 11 a.m.
WCJB
Time running out for early voting
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - If you want to avoid standing in a long line on election day, time is running out to get out in early voting. Tomorrow is the last day of early voting for Columbia, Dixie, Gilchrist, Marion and Union counties. Alachua, Bradford and Levy counties are continuing...
WCJB
RIP TV20's Steve Ingram
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Some sad news for the TV20 family to share with you... Our longtime chief engineer, Steve Ingram, has died. Steve had been with TV20 for more than 35 years and is remembered as an incredible engineer and a gentle family man. He had battled ALS, Lou...
WCJB
Ocala Food and Wine Festival begins at the World Equestrian Center
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala Food and Wine Festival kicked off tonight at the World Equestrian Center with a welcome party. Throughout the weekend guests can sample food and drinks from Ocala’s top restaurants, breweries, wineries and distilleries. People will get a chance to meet and greet celebrity...
