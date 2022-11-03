ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

WCJB

No injuries in Clay County school bus crash

ORANGE PARK, Fla. (WCJB) - No injuries were reported after a crash involving a school bus happened in Clay County. FHP troopers say a 19-year-old driver was traveling north on Debarry Avenue when they attempted to turn left onto Pecan Court. A school bus was already turning right at the...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Marion County Block pARTy returns after 16 years

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Cultural Alliance’s Block pARTy returns after 16 years. The pARTy is a fundraiser featuring 12 x 12 canvases, or blocks, created by local and regional artists. The month-long exhibit launches with the VIP reception, which is hosted at the Brick City Center...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

16 horses were rescued in Williston after they were left to starve

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County Sheriffs’ deputies are investigating an animal neglect case. They said 16 horses were left to starve in Williston. On July 27th, deputies first checked on the horses, when a concerned resident called in. “In the case of our July investigation all the horses...
WILLISTON, FL
WCJB

Pedestrian hit and killed on Archer Road in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A pedestrian was hit and killed while crossing Archer Road in Gainesville on Friday morning. State troopers say the light was green when a woman crossed at the intersection of Archer Road and Southwest 63rd Avenue. A car headed eastbound swerved and failed to avoid the...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Marion County Pets: Gucci, Dennis, and Boston

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes. First is a pup who is as extravagant as his name Gucci. This 4-year-old pup is very treat motivated and looking for a loving home. Next is...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Alachua Police department accepts applications for explorer program

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua police officers are looking for kids who are interested in a career in law enforcement. The department is accepting applications for its explorer program. It’s aimed at middle and high school students. Officers say it teaches them the kinds of skills they need in...
ALACHUA, FL
WCJB

Chiefland police department hosts a Christmas gift fund drive

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - People in Chiefland are once again holding a cake auction to support the police department’s Christmas gift fund drive. It’s sponsored by the bakery “Marie’s Sweets” and runs until Saturday at noon. They are auctioning off treats, gift baskets, and other...
CHIEFLAND, FL
WCJB

Paige’s Kitchen Food Drive nears the home stretch

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20′s Paige’s Kitchen food drive is in the home stretch. We want to collect $50,000 and 100,000 pounds of food. All of it will go to organizations here in North Central Florida. We’re partnering with Catholic Charities, Bread of the Mighty, and Gateway to...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Alachua County Forever buys piece of planned conservation corridor

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County’s conservation program is acquiring more than 75 acres of land from area families. On Friday, Alachua County Forever closed land from members of the Carr and McNab families. The area is located southwest of Micanopy and is part of the Florida Ecological Greenways Network.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Food lovers get ready for the 41st annual Marion County Chili Cookoff

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Food lovers across North Central Florida are getting their taste buds ready for this year’s chili cook-off. The 41st annual fundraiser benefits The Cornerstone School in Ocala. More than 40 different businesses and organizations are competing in several categories, including the peoples’ choice chili and...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Downtown staple, Madrina’s announces closure

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A nightspot in downtown has served its last cocktail. Madrina’s made the announcement on social media. In a farewell letter, the owner wrote they have mixed emotions and “an immense amount of pride in what we were able to accomplish in six short years.”
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Time running out for early voting

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - If you want to avoid standing in a long line on election day, time is running out to get out in early voting. Tomorrow is the last day of early voting for Columbia, Dixie, Gilchrist, Marion and Union counties. Alachua, Bradford and Levy counties are continuing...
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL
WCJB

RIP TV20's Steve Ingram

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Some sad news for the TV20 family to share with you... Our longtime chief engineer, Steve Ingram, has died. Steve had been with TV20 for more than 35 years and is remembered as an incredible engineer and a gentle family man. He had battled ALS, Lou...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Ocala Food and Wine Festival begins at the World Equestrian Center

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala Food and Wine Festival kicked off tonight at the World Equestrian Center with a welcome party. Throughout the weekend guests can sample food and drinks from Ocala’s top restaurants, breweries, wineries and distilleries. People will get a chance to meet and greet celebrity...
OCALA, FL

