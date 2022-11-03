Read full article on original website
Welcome to NELA's Eagle RockDavid ClarkLos Angeles, CA
These are the Best New Brunches Right Now in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Danny Masterson accuser gives graphic detail of what she called a "painful pounding rape"Cheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
RHOBH's Diana Jenkins Knows Who Cyber Bullied Garcelle Beauvais’ SonAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
L.A.'s winter homeless shelter gets an upgrade: motel vouchers
The Los Angeles winter shelter program opened Nov. 1 with fewer than half as many locations but a new plan to offer motel vouchers on the most inclement nights.
Female ridership down on L.A. Metro, and satisfaction of buses, trains falls, survey shows
In its first survey since 2019, the Los Angeles Metropolitan Transportation Authority found safety, timeliness are main concerns for bus and rail riders.
LA County Seeing Rise in COVID Metrics, Prompting Fears of Winter Surge
After months of decline, Los Angeles County health officials have reported a sharp increase in the average daily number of new COVID-19 infections, again raising concerns about an impending winter spike in cases. The seven-day average daily number of infections rose by 10% over the past week, according to the...
Big rig overturns onto car on 405 Freeway in O.C., injuring 1 and snarling traffic
Traffic on the 405 Freeway in Seal Beach was disrupted for hours Friday afternoon after a tractor-trailer overturned onto a vehicle.
Voter guide to the L.A. City Council District 13 race: Mitch O'Farrell vs. Hugo Soto-Martinez
Labor organizer Hugo Soto-Martinez is looking to unseat City Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell, who has spent nine years representing Hollywood and other areas.
Your guide to the L.A. city controller election: Paul Koretz vs. Kenneth Mejia
Two candidates for city controller, Councilmember Paul Koretz and accountant Kenneth Mejia, are locked in one of the most negative campaigns in L.A. this year.
We're voting for Rick Caruso for L.A. mayor. Here's why
Voters from neighborhoods across L.A. weigh in on why they’re voting for businessman Rick Caruso in the mayor’s race.
Saugus High School Prepares for Big Game Amid ‘Thin Blue Line' Flag Controversy
A big playoff game tonight between two local high school teams is being played under a cloud of controversy. This after a flag was flown at a Saugus High School football game that has been tied to white supremacist movements but others maintain it’s simply about supporting law enforcement.
State clears LAPD officers in the fatal shooting of man on Hollywood Boulevard
California Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta’s office has cleared two LAPD officers of criminal wrongdoing in the July 2021 fatal shooting of a 53-year-old man, the office said Thursday.
We're voting for Karen Bass for L.A. mayor. Here's why
Voters from neighborhoods across L.A. weigh in on why they’re voting for Rep. Karen Bass in the mayor’s race.
Deputies Shoot Man in Compton
Deputies shot a man in Compton Thursday, prompting a sheriff’s department investigation. The shooting was reported about 12:25 p.m. in the 200 block of Towne Center Drive, near the 91 Freeway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Details on what led up to the shooting were...
