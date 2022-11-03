ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deputies Shoot Man in Compton

Deputies shot a man in Compton Thursday, prompting a sheriff’s department investigation. The shooting was reported about 12:25 p.m. in the 200 block of Towne Center Drive, near the 91 Freeway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Details on what led up to the shooting were...
COMPTON, CA

