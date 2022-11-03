ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beachwood takes down Norwayne in boys soccer regional semifinal

By Staff report
The Daily Record
 3 days ago
Norwayne rolled through district play without a worthy foe, dominating everyone in its path.

But the Bobcats knew Beachwood would be a more-than-worthy challenger in the Div. III regional semifinals.

In an evenly matched game, Beachwood did just enough, scoring the game-winner in overtime to prevail 2-1 and eliminate Norwayne from the playoffs.

"(It was) a very even game with both teams playing well," Norwayne coach Jake Zimmerly said. "We had our chances and just couldn’t finish them tonight. Proud of the effort and fight the guys showed tonight and all year."

The Bobcats struck first when Yikealo Maibach scored on a feed from Trey Bayless, but the Bison scored the equalizer from Michael Keselman, which stood until the eighth minute of overtime. That's when Beachwood star midfielder Grant Keilin made a few moves before unleashing the kick that proved to be the decider.

Norwayne finished the season 16-3-1, putting together two of the most dominant back-to-back WCAL seasons in recent history, building its conference winning streak to 26 games.

And with only one senior in the lineup, the Bobcats should be back in the same spot next year, if not much further.


