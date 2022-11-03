Read full article on original website
Home Team Friday: Mater Dei vs. North Posey
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) North Posey – 0 Mater Dei – 35
city-countyobserver.com
UE Picks Up Solid Road Win At Missouri State
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Finishing with 19 kills each, Alondra Vazquez and Giulia Cardona led the University of Evansville volleyball team to a 3-1 road victory over Missouri State on Friday evening. It was the fourth road victory in a row for Evansville. Vazquez led the Purple Aces with 16...
14news.com
Morgan Myles wins her knockout round on ‘The Voice’
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - NBC’s ‘The Voice’ held intense knockout rounds this week. One of those performances was by Morgan Myles. She won her knockout versus Orlando Mendez and Chello. The Nashville-based singer frequently comes up to Evansville to perform at venues. We caught up with her...
What Was Evansville, Indiana’s Major Role in WWII?
Evansville, Indiana, is home to a lot of things. From the Willard Library, Mesker Park Zoo, casinos, and more. However, do you know what vital roles this Southern Indiana town undertook in part of the war effort? At the onset of the war, Evansville's manufacturing would become critical in how the war would be fought.
wamwamfm.com
7 Area Schools Attending Southwest Indiana Festival of Bands
On Tuesday, seven area schools will come together to perform at the 33rd Southwest Indiana Festival of Bands. This free concert is open to the public and will take place at South Knox Middle/High School in the High School Gym beginning at 7:00p.m. This year, over 180 students will perform and represent Barr-Reeve, Loogootee, Mitchell, North Daviess, North Knox, Shoals, and South Knox. The concert will feature guest conductor Dr. Tiffany J. Galus, who is currently an assistant professor of music in bands at the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music and associate director of IU athletic bands. This year marks the premiere of the group’s sixth new work for concert band: A Lion Legacy by Alex Tedrow. Tedrow is a composer and educator from Martin County and he composed A Lion Legacy in honor of the late Loogootee High School band director, Ed Hamilton who began his teaching career at Loogootee High School in 1959 and retired at the end of the 1989-90 school year. Tedrow says it is his hope that Hamilton’s incredible Loogootee “Lion” legacy will be remembered through this music written in his honor. Once again the program will be Tuesday night at 7pm at South Knox High School.
14news.com
New purchase locations for Hadi Shrine Circus tickets
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tickets for the annual Hadi Shrine Circus are on sale. Tickets can be purchased in-person at remote locations in Vanderburgh, Gibson, Dubois, and Knox Counties. These remote ticket locations are selling exchange and reserved seat tickets through Monday, November 21. Exchange tickets can be purchased also...
Epic $2.3 Million Evansville, IN Mansion is Only Missing 1 Luxurious Feature
With 8 bathrooms and 5 fireplaces, this Newburgh Rd mansion has almost everything on a luxury home bucket list. You can get a lot of nice features in a home at pretty reasonable prices here in the Evansville area. But when you are able to bump your budget up into the million dollars or even 2 million range, you should be able to check every box on your wishlist.
UPDATE: USI power back on after outage that cancelled classes
Officials at the University of Southern Indiana say they were without power unexpectedly on Thursday.
There’s a Mysterious Tunnel Under an Indiana Street
Ever since I moved to the Evansville area in 2008, I've heard stories of things that lie beneath the city. everybody knows about the catacombs that are under the old courthouse. But, did you know there are random tunnels that have been found under the city, too?. One story of...
KSP: Body found in Green River confirmed as missing Evansville woman
The Kentucky State Police say the body of deceased female has been found in the Green River near Livermore.
14news.com
New Evansville store opening downtown
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new store has opened in downtown Evansville. ‘Memo’ is a stationery and paper goods store that had its soft open this past Saturday. The store offers products from cards, planners, and more. Owner Heather Vaught, who also owns River City Coffee and Goods, decided...
Cause determined for Weinbach home explosion in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Indiana State Fire Marshal has ruled the cause of a fatal home explosion in Evansville in August to be accidental, following a joint investigation by the fire marshal and the Evansville Fire Department (EFD). Officials say the explosion occurred on August 10 in the 1000 block of North Weinbach Avenue […]
wevv.com
Multiple reports of damage from Saturday morning storms
There have been multiple reports of damage from falling limbs and trees after severe storms ripped through the Evansville area on Saturday morning. At one location near Monroe and Riverside Drive, a tree fell on an apartment building being used as an AirBNB with multiple people inside. Near Riverside Drive...
14news.com
Owensboro getting ready for Hometown Christmas
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews are hard at work making sure that Smothers Park is in the holiday spirit. The City of Owensboro posted images on its Facebook page showing crews setting lights up for Hometown Christmas. A night show of lights is running all the way through December. Officials...
USI Board of Trustees approve the sale of three New Harmony properties
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The University of Southern Indiana (USI) has sold three properties to New Harmony. Officials say at its regular meeting on November 3, the University of Southern Indiana Board of Trustees approved the sale of three surplus New Harmony properties – The Theater Barn, Keppler House and Bentel Hop House. Officials say […]
Indiana Dance Studio Rises from the Ashes into Amazing New Training Center
Over the past few years, Heather Cross has learned the power of hashtags. Her favorite is this one- #DreamsDoComeTrue. Heather has had a love affair with dance her entire life. She danced at Kentucky Wesleyan College when she was in undergraduate school in Owensboro. She then coached the dance team at Apollo High School for four years before moving back to Indiana. Today, she's not only dancing, she's sharing her love of it and teaching others at her own dance studio.
PetSmart closed after man lights self on fire
Evansville Central Dispatch reports they dispatched an ambulance and the Evansville Fire Department to the PetSmart on Burkhardt Road after getting calls about a fire.
14news.com
Contractor assessing damage after Weinbach explosion
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several houses on Weinbach Avenue have already been torn down, deemed too damaged by August’s explosion to keep standing. Others have a chance to be livable again, but they are going to need a lot of help before they can get there. Benton Jordan is...
Princeton pizza place promises “You’ve Had Worse”
PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) — There’s going to be a new pizza joint opening in Princeton, and owners suggest it won’t be the worst pizza you’ve ever eaten. Roscoe & Sons’ Pizza boldly presents their slogan “You’ve Had Worse” on most of their branding. The Princeton based pizza restaurant is set for a soft opening on […]
evansvilleliving.com
The Show Goes On
The University of Evansville’s nationally acclaimed theatre program typically auditions 2,000 students each year and stages up to six productions — generating 34 performances — annually. Like with most things, the COVID-19 pandemic left a scar; UE theatre’s 2020 audition rate dropped to 700 students, and the program was forced to cancel some performances and stream others. The industry ground to a halt virtually overnight, jeopardizing the students’ future careers.
