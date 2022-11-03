Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: QB Logan Smothers plays well in defeatThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant has productive day in lossThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Casey Thompson will be game-time decision SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mark Whipple gives update on progress of Chubba PurdyThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph contacted for Arizona State positionThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Daily Nebraskan
Four takeaways and a question from Nebraska’s 20-13 loss to Minnesota
For a second-straight week, Nebraska found itself in prime position for an upset over a superior divisional foe during the second quarter. Nonetheless, the Huskers saw their potential fourth win of the season gradually slip through its hands. Here are four takeaways and a question from the loss:. Nebraska continues...
Daily Nebraskan
MAIER: Nebraska switches to Smothers too late in battle of backup quarterbacks
In junior quarterback Casey Thompson’s absence, Nebraska football turned to backup quarterback redshirt freshman Chubba Purdy. Despite a strong start, that choice ultimately didn’t pay off in the Huskers’ eventual ugly 20-13 loss to Minnesota. The Huskers were not suited to get into a slugfest with Minnesota,...
Daily Nebraskan
Huskers’ low-scoring output sans Thompson leads to 20-13 loss to Minnesota
Nebraska football already had a difficult challenge facing off against divisional foe Minnesota, who has beat it in four of the past five matchups. But it also had to do it without junior quarterback Casey Thompson, who was out with an injury. While the offense managed to produce 10 points...
Daily Nebraskan
GALLERY: Nebraska Football vs. Minnesota
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-6) fell to the Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-3) after a defensive battle ending with a score of 20-13. The Huskers got off to an early lead, scoring a touchdown on their first drive and went into the half up 10-0, but despite all that, they couldn't hold on for the victory.
Daily Nebraskan
Nebraska men’s basketball exploring options at center in Walker’s absence
Nebraska men’s basketball is tipping off its season in just a matter of days with an entirely new roster. That will be even more the case with the status of one of the few returning contributors in question — senior forward Derrick Walker. “Right now Derrick is day-to-day,...
Daily Nebraskan
A look at the Nebraska women’s basketball 2022-2023 roster
Nebraska women’s basketball tips off its season in just a matter of days on Nov. 7 at home against Omaha. The Huskers enter the season with great expectations, ranked No. 22 in the preseason AP Top-25. The Huskers put together a strong campaign last year, finishing 24-9 and reaching...
Kearney Hub
It's No-Break November for Nebraska, and it's full of Big Ten brutes
LINCOLN — The wind turned this week, collars went up, fleeces and vests were donned, as the calendar flipped from Halloween to the full-on rush of a holiday season and the month where college football teams gather every healthy body and clear mind they have for one last rigorous month of pain and power.
Daily Nebraskan
DN score predictions: Nebraska vs. Minnesota
Gavin Struve, senior sports editor: Minnesota 23, Nebraska 13. The outcome of this game is really contingent on if junior quarterback Casey Thompson plays for Nebraska, and how healthy he is if he does. Otherwise, it’s admittedly difficult to see a path to victory for the home team. There’s always room for unexpected outcomes in the Big Ten West, and the Huskers have muddied up games against superior foes before. One might even argue Nebraska isn’t inferior given its talent base.
CBS Sports
How to watch Nebraska vs. Minnesota: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
The Minnesota Golden Gophers and the Nebraska Cornhuskers will face off in a Big Ten clash at noon ET Nov. 5 at Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium. The Golden Gophers have a defense that allows only 14.38 points per game, so Nebraska's offense will have their work cut out for them.
nebpreps.com
Millard South’s Adams Commits To Olympics, Michigan
Millard South senior Joel Adams is headed to Michigan and likely Paris. The senior state champion and world champion announced his commitment to the Wolverines on Friday. The plan for his immediate and long term future is what sold him on taking his talents to Ann Arbor. “I like their...
Daily Nebraskan
Nebraska soccer falls short 2-1 to Michigan State in Big Ten semifinals
Nebraska soccer could not quite pull off an upset over No. 1-seed Michigan State in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals, falling short 2-1. Though they were eliminated, the Huskers put up another strong fight, both offensively and defensively, giving Michigan State a run for their money. Nebraska, eager for its...
New video brings more detailed glimpse of how grand new Husker facility will be
OK, it wasn't really an announcement so much as an update with some behind-the-curtain images of the Go Big Facility the Huskers are planning to finish by next summer. John Ingram, Nebraska's associate athletic director for capital planning and construction, offered some thoughts as some mockup sketches of what parts of the building's inside will look like were displayed.
Kearney Hub
Husker Hot Topic: Should Nebraska start Logan Smothers or Chubba Purdy?
Welcome to the Hot Topic, a weekly feature that poses a topical question about the Nebraska football team. On the "Life in the Red Podcast," Luke Mullin and Amie Just will discuss a subject heading into that week's game, and a transcription of the conversation will appear in the Journal Star's Huskers section on Friday.
saturdaytradition.com
Minnesota unveils uniform combo ahead of B1G matchup with Nebraska
Minnesota unveiled the uniform combo the Golden Gophers will be sporting in Week 10. The Golden Gophers are wearing maroon helmets with a golden “M” on either side. The jerseys are white with numbers and last names in maroon. The maroon numbers are highlighted by a gold trim. The Gophers will sport maroon pants to complete the look.
KETV.com
Nebraska state volleyball highlights: Semifinals
LINCOLN, Neb. — Friday in Lincoln, the state volleyball tournament continued with semifinals. Part one of the highlights are in the top of this article — you can watch part two here:. In Class A, Papillion La Vista South grabbed a victory over Papillion La Vista: 3-1. Westside...
Sioux City Journal
OTHER VOICES: Stadium project will have attention of Nebraska
In April, 1923, construction began on the west side of the University of Nebraska campus on what, six months later, became the 31,080-seat Memorial Stadium. Twelve expansions and renovations since 1964 have brought the capacity of the Home of the Huskers to 85,458 and filled the space with luxury boxes and video and ribbon boards.
KETV.com
Eastern Nebraska's first snow of the season in the forecast for Friday night
OMAHA, Neb. — Eastern Nebraska and western Iowa could receive its first snow of the season Friday night into Saturday morning. Cool and wet conditions will continue most of the morning Friday with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 30s. Omaha could get a brief dry period in the late afternoon...
WOWT
Omaha woman dies in crash near Auburn
AUBURN, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha woman died following a crash near Auburn, Nebraska. Officials say an SUV crossed the center line on Highway 75 and collided head-on with a black Jeep on Wednesday afternoon. The driver of the SUV, Anne Reynolds, died at the scene. The other driver was...
Nebraska's Official Veterans Parade and Military Expo postponed
Bellevue Chamber of Commerce announced in a press release, Nebraska's Official Veterans Parade and Military Expo has been postponed due to weather.
Boxing Scene
Crawford: I've Taken Control of My Career, Next Fight is Start of My Next Chapter
As previously reported on BoxingScene.com, Terence “Bud” Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) will make his return to the ring when he battles WBO #6 ranked David Avanesyan (29-3-1, 17 KOs) at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on December 10, 2022. The 12-round bout will air live on BLK Prime PPV, with Crawford's WBO welterweight title on the line.
