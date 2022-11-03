ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

azdesertswarm.com

Arizona women’s basketball forward Lauren Ware out for the season

What was once thought to be a minor injury, mere swelling around the knee, has turned out to be a season-ending injury for forward Lauren Ware. Arizona women’s basketball announced on Friday afternoon that Ware would undergo surgery that will keep her out of the entire 2022-23 season. Ware...
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9

Jackson, No. 12 Utah run past Arizona in 45-20 win

Utah ran all over Arizona for 60 minutes and the Wildcats were powerless to do anything to stop it. The 12th-ranked Utes tallied a season-high 306 yards rushing in a 45-20 win over Arizona on Saturday night. Nine different players had at least one carry, and Ja’Quinden Jackson led the way with a career-high 97 yards and a touchdown.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Eastern Progress

Jay Dobyns resigns after three seasons as Tanque Verde's football coach

Jay Dobyns, the former Arizona Wildcats standout and undercover agent who reinvented himself as a successful high school football coach, has resigned his post at Tanque Verde High School. Dobyns tweeted a lengthy statement on Saturday saying that he's "advised those who are part of the TV program of my...
TUCSON, AZ
High School Football PRO

Tucson, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The San Tan Foothills High School football team will have a game with Sabino High School on November 04, 2022, 18:00:00.
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9

Warm up for the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Throughout the weekend, we'll see warmer, above average temperatures before cooling off during the week. There is a slight chance of showers starting on Tuesday into Wednesday with gusty winds. Tucson will see low 80s during the weekend before cooling off into the 70s and...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

School letter grades released for southern Arizona schools

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Education Department released the school report cards across the state earlier this week after suspending the grading system during the pandemic. Below is a breakdown of how the larger school districts in Pima County performed. A full list of every school in...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

University of Arizona facing more criticism for TikTok harassment

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona is facing criticism for its response to harassment on TikTok. It comes after a student journalist at the school published an opinion to the Daily Wildcat about TikToker Lukas Pakter. After the story was published, Pakter took to his social...
TUCSON, AZ
thisistucson.com

Tucson's favorite foodie Jackie Tran just opened a food truck

The year is 2018, and you just finished reading Jackie Tran’s story about the sushi restaurant Yamato for the blog Tucson Foodie. The photos he took of the sushi chef, Noboru Nakajima, are intimate, like the camera wasn’t there. You’re compelled to learn more about the person who took the pictures, who captured the focus the chef placed into cutting delicate slices of nigiri. You click the link in his Tucson Foodie bio, and there! The synth slams down — you just got Rick Rolled.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Three juveniles hit near Sunnyside High in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Three juveniles were hit by a vehicle near Sunnyside High in Tucson late Tuesday, Nov. 1. The Tucson Police Department said the accident happened at the intersection of Bilby Road and South Del Moral Boulevard, which is just west of the high school. All...
TUCSON, AZ

