Fan Favorite Restaurant Opens Second LocationGreyson FTucson, AZ
Tasty New Sub-Sandwich Shop Opening SoonGreyson FTucson, AZ
Restaurant Fails Inspection, Still Feeds Unsuspecting CustomersGreyson FTucson, AZ
Your Grocery Bill Is About To SkyrocketGreyson FTucson, AZ
Winter Coffee Flavors Ushering In The Holiday SpiritGreyson FTucson, AZ
Jay Dobyns resigns as Tanque Verde’s coach after leading Hawks to first playoff appearance
Former Sahuaro and Arizona standout receiver Jay Dobyns announced via Twitter on Saturday that he is resigning as head coach at Tanque Verde after a successful three-year run at the once-dormant program. Dobyns was 15-9 at Tanque Verde, including a 5-6 record this year in a season the Hawks finished...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona women’s basketball forward Lauren Ware out for the season
What was once thought to be a minor injury, mere swelling around the knee, has turned out to be a season-ending injury for forward Lauren Ware. Arizona women’s basketball announced on Friday afternoon that Ware would undergo surgery that will keep her out of the entire 2022-23 season. Ware...
KGUN 9
Jackson, No. 12 Utah run past Arizona in 45-20 win
Utah ran all over Arizona for 60 minutes and the Wildcats were powerless to do anything to stop it. The 12th-ranked Utes tallied a season-high 306 yards rushing in a 45-20 win over Arizona on Saturday night. Nine different players had at least one carry, and Ja’Quinden Jackson led the way with a career-high 97 yards and a touchdown.
Eastern Progress
Win and they're in? Wildcats face ASU with chance to boost NCAA Tournament resume
The Arizona Wildcats soccer team will load up the bus on Friday and make the two-hour voyage to Tempe. Their opponent: ASU. And while the in-state rivalry match is always a focal point for the two teams, this year's matchup carries a little more weight. Both teams are vying for...
Eastern Progress
Jay Dobyns resigns after three seasons as Tanque Verde's football coach
Jay Dobyns, the former Arizona Wildcats standout and undercover agent who reinvented himself as a successful high school football coach, has resigned his post at Tanque Verde High School. Dobyns tweeted a lengthy statement on Saturday saying that he's "advised those who are part of the TV program of my...
azdesertswarm.com
As regular season approaches, what we know (and what we think) about Arizona men’s basketball is very different
The Arizona men’s basketball enters this season with a reasonable amount of expectations. It’s 17th in the preseason AP poll and the Pac-12 media has the Wildcats finishing second. Not bad when you consider the team that won 33 games last season is replacing three of its to...
CBS Sports
How to watch Utah vs. Arizona: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
The Arizona Wildcats haven't won a matchup against the Utah Utes since Nov. 14 of 2015, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. The Wildcats and Utah will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Utah should still be feeling good after a victory, while Arizona will be looking to right the ship.
Tucson, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
KOLD-TV
Student test scores falling nationwide, what schools in southern Arizona are doing
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A new report from the Associated Press says students across the country are struggling to keep up in school. Thousands of 4th and 8th graders were tested for the first time since 2019 and now education officials are calling this report a wake-up call for not just educators and parents, but also lawmakers.
KGUN 9
Warm up for the weekend
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Throughout the weekend, we'll see warmer, above average temperatures before cooling off during the week. There is a slight chance of showers starting on Tuesday into Wednesday with gusty winds. Tucson will see low 80s during the weekend before cooling off into the 70s and...
Arizona Couple Spots Mountain Lion Right Outside Their House
The whole thing was caught on camera.
Police: Motorcyclist nearly killed at Golf Links and Camino Seco
A crash between a motorcycle and pickup truck shut down part of the Golf Links Road and Camino Seco intersection Wednesday night, Nov. 2, around 9 p.m.
KOLD-TV
School letter grades released for southern Arizona schools
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Education Department released the school report cards across the state earlier this week after suspending the grading system during the pandemic. Below is a breakdown of how the larger school districts in Pima County performed. A full list of every school in...
KOLD-TV
University of Arizona facing more criticism for TikTok harassment
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona is facing criticism for its response to harassment on TikTok. It comes after a student journalist at the school published an opinion to the Daily Wildcat about TikToker Lukas Pakter. After the story was published, Pakter took to his social...
$50K-winning Powerball ticket sold at Tucson convenience store
A Tucson convenience store sold a Powerball ticket worth $50,000. According to Arizona Lottery, the ticket was sold at the QuikTrip at 2245 W. Valencia Road.
thisistucson.com
Tucson's favorite foodie Jackie Tran just opened a food truck
The year is 2018, and you just finished reading Jackie Tran’s story about the sushi restaurant Yamato for the blog Tucson Foodie. The photos he took of the sushi chef, Noboru Nakajima, are intimate, like the camera wasn’t there. You’re compelled to learn more about the person who took the pictures, who captured the focus the chef placed into cutting delicate slices of nigiri. You click the link in his Tucson Foodie bio, and there! The synth slams down — you just got Rick Rolled.
Here's Where To Find The Best Burrito In Arizona
LoveFOOD determined where to find each state's best burrito.
Tucson rent rising monthly while national rents drop
A recent report shows that rents are dropping across the nation but continue to rise in Tucson. The Old Pueblo has seen a steady incline every month since November of last year.
KOLD-TV
Three juveniles hit near Sunnyside High in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Three juveniles were hit by a vehicle near Sunnyside High in Tucson late Tuesday, Nov. 1. The Tucson Police Department said the accident happened at the intersection of Bilby Road and South Del Moral Boulevard, which is just west of the high school. All...
1 Person Injured In A Motorcycle Crash In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
The Tucson Police Department reported a motorcycle accident on Wednesday. The accident occurred at the intersection of East Golf Links and South Camino Seco. The collision involved a motorcycle and a pickup truck.
