NYU-Yale American Indian Sovereignty Project hosts Indian Child Welfare Act teach-in
Ahead of key Supreme Court oral arguments on the Indian Child Welfare Act next Wednesday, the NYU-Yale American Indian Sovereignty Project hosted a teach-in and community discussion over dinner at the Yale Law School. The teach-in was sponsored by the NYU-Yale American Indian Sovereignty Project, the Yale Native American Cultural...
Yale Votes and YCC continue advocacy for Election Day off
Long lines, lost ballots and limited windows of opportunity characterize student voting experiences at college campuses, and Yale is no exception. Yale Votes has advocated for years in conjunction with the Yale College Council to make Election Day a University holiday. The groups are motivated in part by these burdens — and because the University claims to promote civic engagement and civil service.
OISS English Conversation Groups back to in-person format following COVID-19
Isabella Romero Stefanoni, Contributing Photographer. For the last 15 years, the Office of International Students and Scholars has hosted English Conversation Groups to promote the practice of English conversational skills for Yale affiliates. During the COVID-19 pandemic, these sessions continued to take place over Zoom. However, since the start of...
PROFILE: Virginia Dominguez ’73 GRD ’79, an anthropologist looking to the future
Virginia R. Dominguez ’73 GRD ‘79, a leading anthropological scholar and professor at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, logged onto her Zoom interview flaunting a close-up picture of a cactus as her background. “If you don’t like it, I’ll change it!” she exclaimed before switching to a...
70 to study abroad in spring, falling short of pre-pandemic levels
70 students will go abroad in the spring, a rebound from spring of last year but still slightly figures before the COVID-19 pandemic. The Center for International and Professional Experiences had initially predicted that between 75 and 100 students would choose to spend their spring semester abroad. “For students who...
Gendler to take six-month leave, Lofton to step in as acting FAS dean
Dean of the Faculty of Arts & Sciences Tamar Gendler will leave her post for six months. Humanities dean Kathryn Lofton will serve as acting dean. The change was announced by University President Peter Salovey Wednesday morning. Lofton will assume the responsibilities of dean from Jan. 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023. During this time, Gendler will spend time teaching, working with the University’s “For Humanity” campaign and recovering from COVID-19, before resuming the role on June 1, 2023.
Psychiatry residents voice concern over new program director
When Tobias Wasser was appointed as program director of the psychiatry residency program at the Yale School of Medicine, many of the department’s residents were stunned. Wasser’s appointment to the post in early August represented the culmination of a year-long search for a new program director after Robert Rohrbaugh stepped down from the post in June 2021. Residents in the program, however, were unprepared for the announcement: in a survey circulated in the program, Wasser only mustered a 4 percent approval rating.
Dems sweep statewide; Lamont, Blumenthal and DeLauro secure reelection
While the United States wakes up to a divided federal government, Connecticut and New Haven will continue to be led by Democrats after Tuesday’s midterm elections. Gov. Ned Lamont beat Republican challenger Bob Stefanowski once again, this time by nine points. The two first faced off in 2018, when the Democrat won by just three points.
NDUBISI: Canceling conservatives
In an effort to calm the concerns of advertisers and users, Tesla and new Twitter CEO Elon Musk said in an Oct. 27 tweet that the platform would not become a “free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said with no consequences.” But with the use of racial slurs surging, the introduction of a paid verification process and the potential return of dangerous social and political actors to the platform just days after the ownership change, many are not convinced.
CIPE Summer Opportunities Fair reopens in person
More than 500 students attended the Center for International and Professional Experience’s Summer Opportunities Fair, getting the opportunity to speak with professors and program organizers about summer professional plans. Hosted at the Omni Hotel on Nov. 4, this was the first time the fair has been held in person...
Faculty and staff not required to receive new booster shot
While students will be required to get a second booster shot before returning for spring semester, the same mandate will not apply to faculty and staff. Announced Oct. 27, the booster shot requirement was directed towards undergraduate, graduate and professional students in line with CDC recommendations. In order to be considered “up to date” via CDC guidelines, one must receive a primary vaccine series along with the “bivalent” booster. The new booster protects against both the original virus and several variant strains of the COVID-19 virus, which has “changed over time.” Yet faculty and staff are not required to be “up to date” in order to work in the spring.
LETTER 11.8
Thank you for the evenhanded and thoughtful analysis of the hypocrisy and confusion surrounding both social media and the deep socio-political divisions in America. The First Amendment is not placed at issue by Twitter or any social medium censoring speech. The Constitution only prohibits the Government (at all levels) from impairing free speech. Private universities, corporations, and individuals can censor and impair free speech all they want to, they just cannot commit unlawful acts to prevent its exercise such as intimidation or physical violence. Thus, the three questions re social media, universities and private institutions generally are “To what extent should a private entity limit or censor speech?” and “To what extent is it constitutional that the Government intervene to force private entities to censor speech that incites violence, rebellion, invidious discrimination, or even misinformation?” and “To what extent is it in the interest of our culture to promote even constitutional laws on this subject?” These questions are not easy to answer. They are perhaps subjects for additional YDN op-eds.
