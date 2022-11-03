Thank you for the evenhanded and thoughtful analysis of the hypocrisy and confusion surrounding both social media and the deep socio-political divisions in America. The First Amendment is not placed at issue by Twitter or any social medium censoring speech. The Constitution only prohibits the Government (at all levels) from impairing free speech. Private universities, corporations, and individuals can censor and impair free speech all they want to, they just cannot commit unlawful acts to prevent its exercise such as intimidation or physical violence. Thus, the three questions re social media, universities and private institutions generally are “To what extent should a private entity limit or censor speech?” and “To what extent is it constitutional that the Government intervene to force private entities to censor speech that incites violence, rebellion, invidious discrimination, or even misinformation?” and “To what extent is it in the interest of our culture to promote even constitutional laws on this subject?” These questions are not easy to answer. They are perhaps subjects for additional YDN op-eds.

1 DAY AGO