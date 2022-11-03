ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

villages-news.com

Recipients receive heart, liver and kidney after fatal motorcycle crash in The Villages

A 20-year-old who died as the result of a motorcycle crash this past week in The Villages has given new life to those who received his heart, liver and kidney. Tyler Lewis was flown by helicopter Monday afternoon to Ocala Regional Medical Center after his motorcycle collided with a sport utility vehicle driven by a 71-year-old Villager on County Road 466A at Buena Vista Boulevard. He died two days at the hospital, where his life was celebrated with an honor walk, due to his status as an organ donor.
THE VILLAGES, FL
wuft.org

Pedestrian dead after being hit by two cars on Archer Road

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A woman crossed busy Southwest Archer Road against the light during rush hour Friday morning and died after being struck by two vehicles, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The FHP did not identify the pedestrian but said she walked into the eastbound lanes of Archer Road...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

57-year-old-woman killed in Sumter County crash, troopers say

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A 57-year-old woman from Lake Panasoffkee was killed in a crash Wednesday afternoon in Sumter County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened at 12:42 p.m. on County Road 470 near the intersection of Southeast 88th Terrace, according to a press release sent by FHP.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Motorcyclist dies at hospital two days after crash in The Villages

A 20-year-old motorcyclist has died at a hospital in Ocala, two days after a crash in The Villages. Tyler Lewis was flown by helicopter Monday afternoon to Ocala Regional Medical Center after his motorcycle collided with a sport utility vehicle driven by a 71-year-old Villager on County Road 466A at Buena Vista Boulevard.
THE VILLAGES, FL
WCJB

Missing 24-year-old in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies are now asking for help in searching for a resident of Summerfield. Deputies say that 24-year-old Crystalyn Mobley was last seen on October 16th on SE 166th lane in Summerfield. Deputies are concerned for her safety due to statements she may...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

FDLE arrests Lake Butler man in connection to gunfire in Suwannee County

LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) - Multiple law enforcement agencies worked together to arrest a man in Union County accused of shooting into a home in Live Oak. Union County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Ja’Darius Malik Nathaniel Bellesen, 19, on Tuesday after surrounding the Union County Housing Authority building where he lived.
UNION COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Marion County man arrested for showing gun on Snapchat, says he is ‘stereotyped as a school shooter’

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A man has been arrested in connection to a post he made on Snapchat, according to Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said it had received multiple calls about a video on Snapchat, where an individual talks about being stereotyped as a “school shooter,” then proceeds to show what appears to be a firearm, the sheriff’s office said.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Marion County Block pARTy returns after 16 years

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Cultural Alliance’s Block pARTy returns after 16 years. The pARTy is a fundraiser featuring 12 x 12 canvases, or blocks, created by local and regional artists. The month-long exhibit launches with the VIP reception, which is hosted at the Brick City Center...
MARION COUNTY, FL
hernandosun.com

Spring Hill resident injured in garage fire

One person was taken to the hospital as a result of a garage fire in Spring Hill. Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services (HCFES) Public Information Officer (PIO) Kenneth D. Wannen said that just after 1 p.m. on Nov. 3, crews responded to a call about a residential fire in the 10,000 block of Tassel Street. During the call, a neighbor reported seeing fire emanating from a garage, heavy smoke from the eves, and hearing people screaming inside the attached residence.
SPRING HILL, FL
Orlando Weekly

Marion County man arrested after flashing gun on Snapchat over 'school shooter' fears

A Marion County man was arrested after several people reported that he was flashing a weapon on the social media platform Snapchat and claiming he was "stereotyped as a school shooter." Marion County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest on their Facebook page but provided scant few details. "We have received multiple calls about a video on Snapchat where an individual speaks about being stereotyped as a school shooter and proceeds to show what appears to be a firearm," they said late Thursday evening. "We have identified him, and he has been arrested.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Zoey Fields

‘These are hazardous conditions for a child to live in;’ Woman arrested on 2 counts of child neglect in Orange Park

A Live Oak, Florida, woman was arrested in Orange Park on Monday on two counts of child neglect. The woman is originally from Orange Park with her most recent address citing the Live Oak location, according to the arrest report. She is currently unemployed and it is unknown if she was actively living in Orange Park during the time of arrest.
ORANGE PARK, FL

