villages-news.com
Recipients receive heart, liver and kidney after fatal motorcycle crash in The Villages
A 20-year-old who died as the result of a motorcycle crash this past week in The Villages has given new life to those who received his heart, liver and kidney. Tyler Lewis was flown by helicopter Monday afternoon to Ocala Regional Medical Center after his motorcycle collided with a sport utility vehicle driven by a 71-year-old Villager on County Road 466A at Buena Vista Boulevard. He died two days at the hospital, where his life was celebrated with an honor walk, due to his status as an organ donor.
wuft.org
Pedestrian dead after being hit by two cars on Archer Road
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A woman crossed busy Southwest Archer Road against the light during rush hour Friday morning and died after being struck by two vehicles, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The FHP did not identify the pedestrian but said she walked into the eastbound lanes of Archer Road...
Man dies after crashing into mailbox, tree in Brooksville
A Brooksville man died Thursday after he crashed his pickup truck into a mailbox and a tree, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
click orlando
57-year-old-woman killed in Sumter County crash, troopers say
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A 57-year-old woman from Lake Panasoffkee was killed in a crash Wednesday afternoon in Sumter County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened at 12:42 p.m. on County Road 470 near the intersection of Southeast 88th Terrace, according to a press release sent by FHP.
mycbs4.com
Runaway teens from Oklahoma recovered in Gainesville with help from Lake City Police
Gainesville — Lake City Police say they helped reconnect two runaway teens from Oklahoma with their families, after locating them in North Central Florida. Police say the 13 and 15-year-olds stole their grandmother's car on October 28th, and started a road trip. The teens were formally documented as missing, in Oklahoma, on the 30th.
villages-news.com
Motorcyclist dies at hospital two days after crash in The Villages
A 20-year-old motorcyclist has died at a hospital in Ocala, two days after a crash in The Villages. Tyler Lewis was flown by helicopter Monday afternoon to Ocala Regional Medical Center after his motorcycle collided with a sport utility vehicle driven by a 71-year-old Villager on County Road 466A at Buena Vista Boulevard.
WCJB
Missing 24-year-old in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies are now asking for help in searching for a resident of Summerfield. Deputies say that 24-year-old Crystalyn Mobley was last seen on October 16th on SE 166th lane in Summerfield. Deputies are concerned for her safety due to statements she may...
flaglerlive.com
Porsche-Driving Man Gets Impatient With Road-Crew Worker–and Drives Into Him
Donald Steimle of San Marco Court in Palm Coast lives in a house he bought for nearly $700,000. He and his wife also own a house in Ocala they bought for nearly $400,000 since. He drives a 2021 Porsche Cayenne, the kind of car that can cost from $67,000 to well over $100,000.
mycbs4.com
Drivers urged to stay away from SW Archer Road, because of crash in Alachua County
Alachua County — The Alachua County Sheriff's Office urges drivers to avoid 6300 SW Archer Road, because of a serious crash. The Sheriff's Office said a second crash around 8:20 AM caused a further traffic jam. CBS4 is working to learn more.
WCJB
Marion County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a Summerfield woman
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies are now asking for help in searching for a resident of Summerfield. Deputies say that Crystalyn Mobley, 24, was last seen on October 16 on SE 166th lane in Summerfield. Deputies are concerned for her safety due to statements she may...
WCJB
FDLE arrests Lake Butler man in connection to gunfire in Suwannee County
LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) - Multiple law enforcement agencies worked together to arrest a man in Union County accused of shooting into a home in Live Oak. Union County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Ja’Darius Malik Nathaniel Bellesen, 19, on Tuesday after surrounding the Union County Housing Authority building where he lived.
Marion County man arrested for showing gun on Snapchat, says he is ‘stereotyped as a school shooter’
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A man has been arrested in connection to a post he made on Snapchat, according to Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said it had received multiple calls about a video on Snapchat, where an individual talks about being stereotyped as a “school shooter,” then proceeds to show what appears to be a firearm, the sheriff’s office said.
Citrus County Man Gets Life After Ramming Into Deputy, Drug Charges In 2019
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. – On Monday, Johnny Travis Wilson, 42, was sentenced to three life sentences by Citrus County Court Judge Richard Howard for charges he racked up on November 19, 2019. The 42-year-old Crystal River resident began his trial in August, where he openly
WCJB
Marion County Block pARTy returns after 16 years
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Cultural Alliance’s Block pARTy returns after 16 years. The pARTy is a fundraiser featuring 12 x 12 canvases, or blocks, created by local and regional artists. The month-long exhibit launches with the VIP reception, which is hosted at the Brick City Center...
Trooper, 2 others injured in early morning crash in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida Highway Patrol trooper and two other people were injured in a crash along a busy roadway in Lake County Tuesday morning. According to FHP, the trooper was parked behind a tow truck on U.S. Highway 192 near Town Center Boulevard, investigating an earlier crash just before 5 a.m.
hernandosun.com
Spring Hill resident injured in garage fire
One person was taken to the hospital as a result of a garage fire in Spring Hill. Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services (HCFES) Public Information Officer (PIO) Kenneth D. Wannen said that just after 1 p.m. on Nov. 3, crews responded to a call about a residential fire in the 10,000 block of Tassel Street. During the call, a neighbor reported seeing fire emanating from a garage, heavy smoke from the eves, and hearing people screaming inside the attached residence.
Clay County deputies looking for 'critical missing person'
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help locating Tricia May Payton. Deputies say she's missing from the area of Sweat Road in Green Cove Springs. Payton is described as a 28-year-old woman, approximately 5-feet, 4-inches tall with brownish blonde hair. Deputies...
Marion County man arrested after flashing gun on Snapchat over 'school shooter' fears
A Marion County man was arrested after several people reported that he was flashing a weapon on the social media platform Snapchat and claiming he was "stereotyped as a school shooter." Marion County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest on their Facebook page but provided scant few details. "We have received multiple calls about a video on Snapchat where an individual speaks about being stereotyped as a school shooter and proceeds to show what appears to be a firearm," they said late Thursday evening. "We have identified him, and he has been arrested.
‘These are hazardous conditions for a child to live in;’ Woman arrested on 2 counts of child neglect in Orange Park
A Live Oak, Florida, woman was arrested in Orange Park on Monday on two counts of child neglect. The woman is originally from Orange Park with her most recent address citing the Live Oak location, according to the arrest report. She is currently unemployed and it is unknown if she was actively living in Orange Park during the time of arrest.
WCJB
Gainesville author, Romona Jackson, writes story to grieve mother’s death
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Romona Jackson, is a financial and wellness coach turned author. TV20′s Lisa Sacaccio spoke with the writer of “Crazy Faith, Unexplainable Peace... The Lessons My Mother Taught Me”.
