HPD Officer Jason Campbell Suspended After Releasing Driver Who Killed PedestrianLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Houston Astros Fans Celebrate Outside Minute Maid Parkhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston man wins $75 million in largest payout in sports neeting historyAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Daddy’s Chicken Shack Set to Expand Further Into Houston After Inking its 7th Development DealMadocHouston, TX
The Astros Are World Series Champions—No Asterisk Needed
Houston and Dusty Baker have won their title, thoroughly and convincingly.
Former Members Of The Cleveland Organization Get World Series Rings With Astros
Michael Brantley and Phil Maton both get World Series rings with the Astros after being apart of the Cleveland organization.
Citrus County Chronicle
Astros' Peña 1st rookie hitter to win World Series MVP
HOUSTON (AP) — Jeremy Peña's key to success was keeping his head dry. Capping a freshman season like no other, he became the first rookie position player to win a World Series MVP award Saturday night after hitting .400 in the Houston Astros’ six-game victory over the Philadelphia Phillies.
Citrus County Chronicle
Alvarez blasts Baker, Astros to World Series title vs Phils
HOUSTON (AP) — Yordan Alvarez hit a moon shot that sent Space City into a frenzy, and the Houston Astros to their second World Series title. While the stain on Houston’s first championship might never completely fade, Alvarez’s majestic three-run homer helped fashion a fresh crown for the Astros -- and the first for Dusty Baker as manager -- in a 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 on Saturday night.
Citrus County Chronicle
Phils go quietly in Series finale as bopper becomes bunter
HOUSTON (AP) — Kyle Schwarber went from big bopper to bad bunter. One of the Philadelphia Phillies' most fearsome sluggers popped up foul on a two-strike bunt attempt with his team one inning from World Series elimination. That bizarre strikeout spoke more loudly than Schwarber's third Series homer, which briefly put Philadelphia ahead.
Citrus County Chronicle
Baker finally wins 1st Series title as manager with Astros
HOUSTON (AP) — For now and forever, Dusty Baker, the epic storyteller, first-class namedropper, toothpick chewer and baseball lifer will bear a most distinguished title. World Series champion manager.
Citrus County Chronicle
Ueda holds 1-shot lead in Toto Classic after 2nd round
SHIGA, Japan (AP) — Motoko Ueda had a 3-under 69 Friday to hold a one-shot lead after the second round of the LPGA’s Toto Classic. Ueda, who was won this event twice, was 10-under and a shot clear of fellow Japanese players Miyu Yamashita and Ai Suzuki. Yamashita carded a 68 and Suzuki had a 70.
Citrus County Chronicle
Tanev scores late as Kraken hand Pens 7th straight loss, 3-2
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Brandon Tanev scored the game-winning goal with 3:39 remaining and the Seattle Kraken beat Pittsburgh 3-2 on Saturday night, sending the Penguins to their seventh straight loss. Tanev took a pass from Yanni Gourde and beat goaltender Tristan Jarry from point-blank range to snap a 2-all...
Citrus County Chronicle
Bucks top OKC for franchise-record 9th straight to open year
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brook Lopez scored 25 points and the Milwaukee Bucks extended their season-opening winning streak to a franchise-record nine games with Giannis Antetokounmpo on the bench, beating the Oklahoma City Thunder 108-94 Saturday night. Antetokounmpo sat out for the first time this season. He was listed as...
Citrus County Chronicle
With World Cup on horizon, Bale comes up big for LAFC
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Even at less than 100%, Gareth Bale can still make a huge impact on a game. The Welsh superstar showed during Saturday's MLS Cup final between Los Angeles Football Club and the Philadelphia Union that he shouldn't be underestimated going into the World Cup.
Citrus County Chronicle
LAFC claims 1st MLS Cup title with shootout win over Union
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A weary Carlos Vela reluctantly checked out of the MLS Cup final in the 97th minute, giving way to Gareth Bale in a tense 2-2 game. Los Angeles FC's first player and longtime captain had no idea this epic final had only begun to exhaust him and everybody else involved in the most dramatic championship game in Major League Soccer's 27-year history.
